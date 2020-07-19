Rent Calculator
202 NORTHRIDGE DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
202 NORTHRIDGE DR
202 Northridge Drive
No Longer Available
Location
202 Northridge Drive, San Antonio, TX 78209
Oak Park - Northwood
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
(2) BED, (2) BATH HOME ON CORNER LOT MATURE TREES, WELL MAINTAINED LANDSCAPE WITH IN-GROUND POOL. OWNER WILL REPLACE FRONT CARPET PRIOR TO MOVE-IN.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 202 NORTHRIDGE DR have any available units?
202 NORTHRIDGE DR doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 202 NORTHRIDGE DR have?
Some of 202 NORTHRIDGE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool.
Amenities section
.
Is 202 NORTHRIDGE DR currently offering any rent specials?
202 NORTHRIDGE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 NORTHRIDGE DR pet-friendly?
No, 202 NORTHRIDGE DR is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 202 NORTHRIDGE DR offer parking?
Yes, 202 NORTHRIDGE DR offers parking.
Does 202 NORTHRIDGE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 NORTHRIDGE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 NORTHRIDGE DR have a pool?
Yes, 202 NORTHRIDGE DR has a pool.
Does 202 NORTHRIDGE DR have accessible units?
No, 202 NORTHRIDGE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 202 NORTHRIDGE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 NORTHRIDGE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
