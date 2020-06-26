All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 16919 Andrew Nook Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
16919 Andrew Nook Lane
Last updated July 2 2019 at 8:53 AM

16919 Andrew Nook Lane

16919 Saint Andrew's · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

16919 Saint Andrew's, San Antonio, TX 78248

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16919 Andrew Nook Lane have any available units?
16919 Andrew Nook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 16919 Andrew Nook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16919 Andrew Nook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16919 Andrew Nook Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 16919 Andrew Nook Lane is pet friendly.
Does 16919 Andrew Nook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16919 Andrew Nook Lane offers parking.
Does 16919 Andrew Nook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16919 Andrew Nook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16919 Andrew Nook Lane have a pool?
No, 16919 Andrew Nook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16919 Andrew Nook Lane have accessible units?
No, 16919 Andrew Nook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16919 Andrew Nook Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 16919 Andrew Nook Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16919 Andrew Nook Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16919 Andrew Nook Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bungalow09
8446 Country Village St
San Antonio, TX 78209
Riverstone Apartments
8711 Cinnamon Creek Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Regatta Apartments
12635 Scarsdale Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
Bowie San Antonio
223 Rainbow Dr
San Antonio, TX 78209
The Connally
5300 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78229
Sunset Canyon
2170 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78232
Chestnut Park
901 W Silver Sands Dr
San Antonio, TX 78216
Heritage Oaks at Brooks
216 Claggett St
San Antonio, TX 78235

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio