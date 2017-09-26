All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated October 23 2019 at 7:21 AM

161 Avenue del Rey

161 Del Rey Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

161 Del Rey Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78216
Shearer Hills - Ridgeview

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
This great two-bedroom duplex features ceramic tile throughout and chair railing in the home. This unit is centrally located with easy access to local to entertainment, restaurants, schools, and downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 161 Avenue del Rey have any available units?
161 Avenue del Rey doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 161 Avenue del Rey currently offering any rent specials?
161 Avenue del Rey is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 161 Avenue del Rey pet-friendly?
No, 161 Avenue del Rey is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 161 Avenue del Rey offer parking?
Yes, 161 Avenue del Rey offers parking.
Does 161 Avenue del Rey have units with washers and dryers?
No, 161 Avenue del Rey does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 161 Avenue del Rey have a pool?
No, 161 Avenue del Rey does not have a pool.
Does 161 Avenue del Rey have accessible units?
No, 161 Avenue del Rey does not have accessible units.
Does 161 Avenue del Rey have units with dishwashers?
No, 161 Avenue del Rey does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 161 Avenue del Rey have units with air conditioning?
No, 161 Avenue del Rey does not have units with air conditioning.
