161 Del Rey Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78216 Shearer Hills - Ridgeview
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
This great two-bedroom duplex features ceramic tile throughout and chair railing in the home. This unit is centrally located with easy access to local to entertainment, restaurants, schools, and downtown.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 161 Avenue del Rey have any available units?
161 Avenue del Rey doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.