shearer hills ridgeview
407 Apartments for rent in Shearer Hills - Ridgeview, San Antonio, TX
5 Units Available
Arches Apartments
215 Jackson Keller Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
840 sqft
We have fantastic amenities, designed with our residents’ lifestyles in mind. Come take a look! Great amenities and comfortable living spaces create the perfect place to call home.
1 Unit Available
The Hudson
6014 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
651 sqft
Rarely available 3 bd 2 ba - Now Leasing oversized 3 bd 2 bath. (RLNE4730173)
1 Unit Available
116 Nova Mae Dr #4
116 Nova Mae Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
1032 sqft
CONTEMPORARY URBAN CONDO NEAR DOWNTOWN - Beautiful Contemporary Condo Near Downtown @ San Pedro & Jackson Keller * Flexible Floorplan, Could be 1 or 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Unit w/ Open Floor Plan, Tons of Natural Light, & Updated Fixtures & Finishes
1 Unit Available
126 Meadowood Ln
126 Meadowood Lane, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1960 sqft
Cute 3b 2b in a great area near North Star Mall. Home has granite countertops and tile floors in the kitchen and bathrooms. White pine hardwood floors throughout most areas. Nice size back yard with covered patio, mature trees surround home.
60 Units Available
Lantower Alamo Heights
327 W Sunset Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,214
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,010
1540 sqft
Modern apartments located near shopping, bars and restaurants. Spacious kitchens have islands, granite counters, ample storage space and stainless steel appliances. The pet-friendly complex has a grooming area and a dog park.
15 Units Available
NOAH Apartments
384 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,119
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1200 sqft
Nearby Quarry Crossing and Village on the Green provide everything residents of this community could need. Onsite parking, a fitness center and pool are all available. Units have wired alarm systems and washer/dryer hookups.
52 Units Available
Tara
8051 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$805
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1549 sqft
Where you live is just as important as how you live—and now both can be ideal. Welcome to Tara, newly-renovated apartment homes in the desirable Alamo Heights area.
7 Units Available
Birchleaf
202 Birchleaf Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
927 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
So, you love the throwback vibe, but not the throwback annoyances. We get it.
9 Units Available
Herweck House
231 Herweck Drive, Castle Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
790 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1050 sqft
Don’t just go home, arrive. That’s what people do in Castle Hills—and now you can, too (at a fraction of the price).
7 Units Available
The Colony Uptown
8425 Ahern Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$999
1145 sqft
Welcome to The Colony Uptown, the premier apartments in San Antonio, Texas.
6 Units Available
Greenbrier Apartments
8535 Greenbrier, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Greenbrier Apartments in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
8 Units Available
Quarry Townhomes
250 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,358
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sophisticated townhomes with resort-style pool, recently renovated homes and proximity to airport and outdoor entertainment at nearby parks. Relax with in-unit laundry, soaking tub and private patio or balcony.
25 Units Available
Artessa at Quarry Village
300 E Basse Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,597
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,704
2106 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of Alamo Heights with a wine room, garage, pool and hot tub, and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have washer/dryer in unit and giant walk-in closets.
14 Units Available
Bungalow09
8446 Country Village St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
950 sqft
Recently renovated units have breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Stay active in the fitness center or swimming pool ,or at the volleyball court. Located within walking distance of several restaurants.
7 Units Available
Presidio Flats
5347 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
812 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
996 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Presidio Flats in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
2 Units Available
Meridian Apartments
680 E Basse Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,781
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,222
2194 sqft
Luxury apartments with top-quality features like granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. The complex has a gym, pool and coffee bar. Quarry Golf Club and Shops at Lincoln Heights are nearby.
4 Units Available
Contour
1515 Contour Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
924 sqft
Contour Gardens is a beautiful apartment home community in a well-kept area in San Antonio, TX. Enjoy the convenience of being close to everything with easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and schools.
1 Unit Available
Moxie
901 ackson Keller Drive - 901, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1205 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE 3BD 2 BA APARTMENT - Located in Castle Hills this quaint community is a gem, right across the street from Robert E. Lee Highschool.
22 Units Available
Quarry Station
340 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,010
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
930 sqft
Step out of the ordinary and reach new heights at The Quarry Alamo Heights Apartment Homes located in San Antonio, Texas.
Contact for Availability
Escapade
7600 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$724
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$785
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
1053 sqft
Recently renovated homes with unique wood-vinyl flooring, designer fixtures, and spacious bathtubs. Conveniently located near the North Star Mall and Alamo Drafthouse with three pools and a 24-hour fitness center right at home.
1 Unit Available
El Mirador
3518 Grant Avenue, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
545 sqft
3518 Grant Ave - Unit 304 Available 07/15/20 Now Pre-Leasing - Newly renovated one bedroom apartment home now pre-leasing. Call or text 210-370-7307 for more information or to schedule a tour. (RLNE3626586)
8 Units Available
Highlands at Redhawk
1465 Red Hawk Drive, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,500
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1344 sqft
Nestled in a beautiful corner of Castle Rock, Colorado, The Highlands at Red Hawk Apartments is waiting for you.
5 Units Available
Terra Alta Apartments
411 Everest St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Terra Alta is a beautiful apartment home community in a well-kept area in San Antonio, TX. Enjoy the convenience of being close to everything with easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and schools.
1 Unit Available
Allena
1004 Allena Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
910 sqft
Allena Apartments is a beautiful apartment home community in a well-kept area in San Antonio, TX. Enjoy the convenience of being close to everything with easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and schools.
