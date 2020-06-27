All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1515 Pasadena.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1515 Pasadena
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:49 PM

1515 Pasadena

1515 Pasadena Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1515 Pasadena Street, San Antonio, TX 78201
Los Angeles Heights - Keystone

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
1515 PASADENA SAN ANTONIO, TX 78201

3 Bedroom 2 bathrooms
1200 Square Feet

All hard floors! NO Carpet!

$1325 Monthly Rent
$1325 Security Deposit

$50 Application Fee

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
Monthly income of $4,100 or more
Must verify good rental history

No felons or sex offenders
No evictions
No smokers

Pets are allowed with a pet fee.

**Bad Credit is OK with good income + good rent history.

Move in ready NOW!

Rent plus Deposit to move-in.
One year Lease with option to renew each year after.

Please call or text Jody to view: 210.274.5870

(RLNE5167705)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 Pasadena have any available units?
1515 Pasadena doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1515 Pasadena have?
Some of 1515 Pasadena's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1515 Pasadena currently offering any rent specials?
1515 Pasadena is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 Pasadena pet-friendly?
Yes, 1515 Pasadena is pet friendly.
Does 1515 Pasadena offer parking?
Yes, 1515 Pasadena offers parking.
Does 1515 Pasadena have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1515 Pasadena does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 Pasadena have a pool?
No, 1515 Pasadena does not have a pool.
Does 1515 Pasadena have accessible units?
No, 1515 Pasadena does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 Pasadena have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1515 Pasadena has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Cities for Families 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Benton
6710 Babcock Road
San Antonio, TX 78249
Cottage Creek I
4830 Ray Bon Dr
San Antonio, TX 78218
Amara
19327 Talavera Ridge
San Antonio, TX 78257
Settlement
8623 Starcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
Timber Ridge
3200 Timber View Dr
San Antonio, TX 78251
Estates at Canyon Ridge
20614 Stone Oak Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78258
Maxwell Townhomes
11146 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Quarry Townhomes
250 Treeline Park
San Antonio, TX 78209

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio