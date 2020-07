Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters range stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal oven refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court business center clubhouse dog park gym parking pool pool table garage yoga cats allowed 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport conference room dog grooming area internet access

Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today! Live where modern elegance meets elevated style. Situated in the heart of Westover Hills where you can live, work and play all within 78245. Offering brand new 1, 2 & 3-bedroom apartment homes with innovative amenities and designer features. Dalian 151 - these numbers add up to amazing interiors with stunning layouts and impressive touches such as polished granite counters, custom grain cabinetry, wood-finish floors throughout, and stainless-steel appliances... Visit us today!