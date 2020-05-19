All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated November 25 2019 at 2:57 PM

13140 Los Espanada St

13140 Los Espanada Street · No Longer Available
Location

13140 Los Espanada Street, San Antonio, TX 78233
El Dorado

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Clean, updated duplex - Property Id: 166695

Must see! Clean and updated 2 bedroom duplex with 2 baths. New flooring, paint, and hardware makes this place shine. Tons of closet place, open kitchen layout to breakfast nook, and floor to ceiling fireplace. Washer and dryer hookup inside. Beautiful mature trees provide lots of shade and so does a covered carport. Outdoor storage also available.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/166695p
Property Id 166695

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5217987)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13140 Los Espanada St have any available units?
13140 Los Espanada St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 13140 Los Espanada St have?
Some of 13140 Los Espanada St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13140 Los Espanada St currently offering any rent specials?
13140 Los Espanada St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13140 Los Espanada St pet-friendly?
No, 13140 Los Espanada St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 13140 Los Espanada St offer parking?
Yes, 13140 Los Espanada St offers parking.
Does 13140 Los Espanada St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13140 Los Espanada St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13140 Los Espanada St have a pool?
No, 13140 Los Espanada St does not have a pool.
Does 13140 Los Espanada St have accessible units?
No, 13140 Los Espanada St does not have accessible units.
Does 13140 Los Espanada St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13140 Los Espanada St has units with dishwashers.

