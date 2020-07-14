Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave air conditioning patio / balcony bathtub carpet granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly hot tub

Luxury, comfort and convenience are what life at Sonterra Heights is all about. Whether it's our beautifully maintained grounds, our bright and spacious interiors, our luxury amenities, or our premium location you'll find something you love around every corner of our stunning North San Antonio apartments. Residents of Sonterra Heights enjoy first-class amenities like a stylish new clubhouse, a sparkling oasis pool and a state-of-the-art fitness centerall in an inspiring setting dotted with mature heritage oak trees and overlooking the peaceful greens of the Golf Club at Sonterra. With easy access to Loop 1604, as well as a number of excellent shopping, dining and nightlife destinations, Sonterra Heights grants you premium access to the very best of San Antonio, whether you're heading into work, or just looking for a little fun on the weekends, our Stone Oak apartments put you exactly where you want to be.