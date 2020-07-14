All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:50 PM

Sonterra Heights

18777 Stone Oak Pkwy · (210) 610-2457
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18777 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0436 · Avail. Sep 1

$902

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 667 sqft

Unit 1024 · Avail. Sep 7

$909

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 667 sqft

Unit 0426 · Avail. now

$911

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 667 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0836 · Avail. now

$1,203

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1052 sqft

Unit 0635 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1052 sqft

Unit 0626 · Avail. now

$1,222

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1052 sqft

See 8+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0721 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,691

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1404 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sonterra Heights.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
air conditioning
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
hot tub
Luxury, comfort and convenience are what life at Sonterra Heights is all about. Whether it's our beautifully maintained grounds, our bright and spacious interiors, our luxury amenities, or our premium location you'll find something you love around every corner of our stunning North San Antonio apartments. Residents of Sonterra Heights enjoy first-class amenities like a stylish new clubhouse, a sparkling oasis pool and a state-of-the-art fitness centerall in an inspiring setting dotted with mature heritage oak trees and overlooking the peaceful greens of the Golf Club at Sonterra. With easy access to Loop 1604, as well as a number of excellent shopping, dining and nightlife destinations, Sonterra Heights grants you premium access to the very best of San Antonio, whether you're heading into work, or just looking for a little fun on the weekends, our Stone Oak apartments put you exactly where you want to be.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $750 or SureDeposit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sonterra Heights have any available units?
Sonterra Heights has 23 units available starting at $902 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Sonterra Heights have?
Some of Sonterra Heights's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sonterra Heights currently offering any rent specials?
Sonterra Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sonterra Heights pet-friendly?
Yes, Sonterra Heights is pet friendly.
Does Sonterra Heights offer parking?
Yes, Sonterra Heights offers parking.
Does Sonterra Heights have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sonterra Heights does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sonterra Heights have a pool?
Yes, Sonterra Heights has a pool.
Does Sonterra Heights have accessible units?
No, Sonterra Heights does not have accessible units.
Does Sonterra Heights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sonterra Heights has units with dishwashers.
