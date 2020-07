Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ice maker microwave oven refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible bbq/grill business center clubhouse conference room courtyard lobby online portal pool table trash valet

Platinum Shavano Oaks features one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes with benefits you would find in a custom built home. Our homes feature amenities such as granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, decorative kitchen backsplashes and hardwood flooring in the living areas of all first-floor homes. Awarded the Kingsley 2019 Excellence Award! Define your lifestyle by choosing the finest in apartment home living at Platinum Shavano Oaks.