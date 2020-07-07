130 Belmont

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system

Nice Duplex. Open space. Beautiful kitchen has dark cabinets, granite counter tops, tile backsplash, ss appliances and recessed can lighting. Includes refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and stove. Windows have white blinds. Ceiling fans and thermostat upstairs and down.Stacked washer/dryer.Beautiful gray floors throughout and half bath downstairs. Both bathrooms have lovely tile. Master bedroom has walk-in closet & master bath has large walk in shower. Large fenced backyard w/sprinkler system. Alarm system