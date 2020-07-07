All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 130 Belmont.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
130 Belmont
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:19 AM

130 Belmont

130 Belmont · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

130 Belmont, San Antonio, TX 78202
Jefferson Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
alarm system
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
Nice Duplex. Open space. Beautiful kitchen has dark cabinets, granite counter tops, tile backsplash, ss appliances and recessed can lighting. Includes refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and stove. Windows have white blinds. Ceiling fans and thermostat upstairs and down.Stacked washer/dryer.Beautiful gray floors throughout and half bath downstairs. Both bathrooms have lovely tile. Master bedroom has walk-in closet & master bath has large walk in shower. Large fenced backyard w/sprinkler system. Alarm system

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Belmont have any available units?
130 Belmont doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 130 Belmont have?
Some of 130 Belmont's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Belmont currently offering any rent specials?
130 Belmont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Belmont pet-friendly?
No, 130 Belmont is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 130 Belmont offer parking?
No, 130 Belmont does not offer parking.
Does 130 Belmont have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 130 Belmont offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Belmont have a pool?
No, 130 Belmont does not have a pool.
Does 130 Belmont have accessible units?
No, 130 Belmont does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Belmont have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 Belmont has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Siesta Lane
111 Siesta Lane
San Antonio, TX 78201
Jones & Rio
111 W Jones Ave
San Antonio, TX 78215
The Park On Wurzbach
4707 Wurzbach Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
Bowie San Antonio
223 Rainbow Dr
San Antonio, TX 78209
Moxie
901 ackson Keller Drive - 901
San Antonio, TX 78213
The Finley
5650 Grissom Rd
San Antonio, TX 78238
The Stella
4835 Lord Road
San Antonio, TX 78220
Sereno Park Apartments
3903 SE Military Dr
San Antonio, TX 78223

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio