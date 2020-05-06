All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10529 Starcrest Dr

10529 Starcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10529 Starcrest Drive, San Antonio, TX 78217
Oak Grove

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Property details:

10529 StarCrest Dr San Antonio, TX 78217

2 bedrooms
1 Bathroom

$695 Monthly Rent
$695 Security Deposit

$40 monthly water
$50 App Fee per Adult over 18

Quiet 4-Plex Apartment! Just Updated!

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

Monthly income of $2,100. or more
Must verify good rental history
No Felons or sex offenders
No evictions
Rent + Deposit to move in.

Bad Credit is accepted with good income + good rent history.

Please call or Text 210.274.5870 to schedule a showing.
Thank you!

(RLNE3779448)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10529 Starcrest Dr have any available units?
10529 Starcrest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 10529 Starcrest Dr have?
Some of 10529 Starcrest Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10529 Starcrest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10529 Starcrest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10529 Starcrest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10529 Starcrest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10529 Starcrest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10529 Starcrest Dr offers parking.
Does 10529 Starcrest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10529 Starcrest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10529 Starcrest Dr have a pool?
No, 10529 Starcrest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10529 Starcrest Dr have accessible units?
No, 10529 Starcrest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10529 Starcrest Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10529 Starcrest Dr has units with dishwashers.
