All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like The Abbey at Medical Center.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
The Abbey at Medical Center
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

The Abbey at Medical Center

5450 Rowley Rd · (210) 899-6764
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Current Promotions (13-18 month lease terms) Move in by 05/26/2020; RECEIVE THE REST OF MAY RENT FREE AND 6 WEEKS FREE RENT ANYTHING AFTER 05/31/2020 RECEIVES 6 WEEKS FREE AS WELL ON THE FIRST FULL MONTH OF LEASE
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5450 Rowley Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240

Price and availability

VERIFIED 13 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1917 · Avail. Aug 27

$769

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 906 · Avail. Aug 4

$769

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 1909 · Avail. Sep 8

$769

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

See 25+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 105 · Avail. Aug 15

$959

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 106 · Avail. Aug 22

$959

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 1701 · Avail. Sep 2

$984

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 850 sqft

See 15+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Abbey at Medical Center.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
business center
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
conference room
e-payments
green community
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
online portal
package receiving
Exciting things are happening at The Abbey at Medical Center! Come check out our newly upgraded interiors which includes wood inspired flooring, brand new energy-efficient black appliances, custom framed bathroom mirrors, vanity lighting, USB charging ports in your kitchen, and much more!\n\nYou'll first notice The Abbey at Medical Center advantage when you meet our friendly on-site management team, and should the need arise, you'll appreciate your 24-hour emergency maintenance service. You'll also share our pride in the immaculately landscaped grounds and the way we keep them looking great. With a quality apartment home from The Abbey at Medical Center, life is easier! \n\nBeyond the formalized services you expect, there are the unexpected personal touches that make this a unique oasis from the stresses of the outside world. Your life will not be bound by the walls of your residence, as we are all neighbors here and help each other in any way we can.\n\nIn addition to the masterful details within your apartment home, you'll find that the first-class amenities like the lagoon-style pool and tiered waterfall, state-of-the-art fitness center, beautiful landscaping, and much more contribute to a soothing, relaxing environment.\n\nThe difference between life at The Abbey at Medical Center and life anywhere else is the margin between being a resident and a customer. We offer more than a home; we offer a lifestyle that caters to your individual needs. Our dedication to service is a tangible contributor to the quality of life here.\n\nLife . . . The Way It Was Meant To Be!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $500 or $85 E-Premium
Move-in Fees: $30 utilities, $50 amenities
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200/$100 with E-Premium
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: 60 Ibs limit - No aggressive breeds
Dogs
restrictions: Doberman Pinschers, Rottweiler, German Shepherds, Alaskan Malamutes, Presa Canario, Pit Bulls, American Staffordshire Terriers, Huskies, Chows (of any Kind), or any mixed breeds that include a mix of one of the breeds listed or any other breed deemed to be aggressive or a threat to other people.
Parking Details: 840 spaces; all open parking, permits only for covered areas that are rented.
Storage Details: every unit has a storage closet on patio

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Abbey at Medical Center have any available units?
The Abbey at Medical Center has 46 units available starting at $769 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does The Abbey at Medical Center have?
Some of The Abbey at Medical Center's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Abbey at Medical Center currently offering any rent specials?
The Abbey at Medical Center is offering the following rent specials: Current Promotions (13-18 month lease terms) Move in by 05/26/2020; RECEIVE THE REST OF MAY RENT FREE AND 6 WEEKS FREE RENT ANYTHING AFTER 05/31/2020 RECEIVES 6 WEEKS FREE AS WELL ON THE FIRST FULL MONTH OF LEASE
Is The Abbey at Medical Center pet-friendly?
Yes, The Abbey at Medical Center is pet friendly.
Does The Abbey at Medical Center offer parking?
Yes, The Abbey at Medical Center offers parking.
Does The Abbey at Medical Center have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Abbey at Medical Center offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Abbey at Medical Center have a pool?
Yes, The Abbey at Medical Center has a pool.
Does The Abbey at Medical Center have accessible units?
Yes, The Abbey at Medical Center has accessible units.
Does The Abbey at Medical Center have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Abbey at Medical Center has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Abbey at Medical Center?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Biltmore Park
1111 Vista Valet
San Antonio, TX 78216
Renata
9939 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Springs at Alamo Ranch
11211 Westwood Loop
San Antonio, TX 78253
Marigold Apartments
2303 Goliad Rd
San Antonio, TX 78223
LIV at Westover Hills
9015 Ingram Road
San Antonio, TX 78245
The Stella
4835 Lord Road
San Antonio, TX 78220
711 E Carson
711 East Carson Street
San Antonio, TX 78208
Sereno Park Apartments
3903 SE Military Dr
San Antonio, TX 78223

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity