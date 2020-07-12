/
oak grove
253 Apartments for rent in Oak Grove, San Antonio, TX
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
42 Units Available
OakStone Apartment Homes
2600 NE Loop 410, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$695
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1029 sqft
Oakstone Apartment Homes offers spacious 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans with large kitchens with separate dining areas.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
13 Units Available
Merida
2167 NE Loop 410, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$719
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$851
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,014
1476 sqft
While we are available to help you find an apartment home, to comply with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidance regarding social distancing, our office is currently closed to visitors.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Cielo
10631 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$709
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
936 sqft
Luxury apartments with rainfall showerheads, black tile backsplash and sleek black appliances. Relax in the clubhouse or resort-style pool. Within walking distance of Lady Bird Johnson Park.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
10631 Nacogdoches Rd.
10631 Nacogdoches Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
724 sqft
Stylish and serene, Cielos secluded, yet convenient location offers suburban living with an urban atmosphere. Exceptionally large floorplans are accented with extras for all your lifestyle needs and comforts.
Results within 1 mile of Oak Grove
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Rock Canyon Apartments
3902 Perrin Central Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$706
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
966 sqft
Community features a lagoon-style pool with WiFi access, controlled entry gates and a clubhouse. Apartments have fully-equipped kitchens, walk-in closets and natural light. Located close to public transit, shopping and dining.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
31 Units Available
La Silva
3903 Barrington St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$744
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1250 sqft
Near Downtown San Antonio and area fine dining. On-site amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse, grill area and resort-style pool. Spacious interiors with modern updates and kitchens.
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
11 Units Available
Oak Springs
3919 Perrin Central Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$715
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
964 sqft
Your secluded retreat in a garden setting- Oak Springs provides you with gently sloping courtyards, live oak trees, and a beautiful pool area where you can completely relax when you come home.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
Newport Apartments
3800 Perrin Central Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1270 sqft
Luxury apartments located just minutes from Fort Sam Houston, Randolf Air Force Base and the airport. Community has a business center and pool. Units feature balconies, dining areas and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Park Greene Townhomes
13031 Park Crossing Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1004 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1261 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1316 sqft
Within a townhome community overlooking a golf course, these homes feature wood-burning fireplaces, open kitchen floor plans and plank flooring. Minutes from Highway 35 and Wurzbach Parkway.
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
15 Units Available
Income Restricted - Villa Rodriguez
3270 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$575
567 sqft
Welcome to Aguila Oaks Apartments in San Antonio, Texas. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.
Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
13 Units Available
Regatta Apartments
12635 Scarsdale Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$999
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Regatta Apartments in San Antonio, Texas.
Last updated July 2 at 09:35am
1 Unit Available
Las Palmas Apartments
12125 El Sendero, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
Spacious split-level townhomes with custom brick fireplaces and built-in entertainment centers. On-site pool and ample parking on site. Conveniently located near Thousand Oaks and Wurzbach Parkway.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10527 Perrin Beitel Unit C102
10527 Perrin Beitel Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$650
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NICE 1 BR CONDO IN DESIRED GATED COMMUNITY*EASY ACCESS TO I35, 410, AND SHOPPING*UPDATED APPLIANCES INCLUDING A REFRIGERATOR AND STACKED WASHER/DRYER COMBO*WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE*STOVE AND MICROWAVE - NICE 1 BR CONDO IN DESIRED GATED COMMUNITY*EASY
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3243 Nacogdoches Rd Apt 1305
3243 Nacogdoches Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
670 sqft
Conveniently located 1st floor townhome Just outside of 410 near Alamo Heights. Close to shopping, school, bus lines and entertainment. Community Pool and Clubhouse only a few steps away. Ceramic tile throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4231 Eagle Nest
4231 Eagle Nest Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1405 sqft
NICE 3 BEDROOM FEATURING TWO LIVING AREAS*HIGH CEILINGS*REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED*EASY ACCESS TO 410, 35, AIRPORT, FT.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
3935 Thousand Oaks Dr.
3935 Thousand Oaks Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$645
888 sqft
Avistar at the oaks 3935 Thousand oaks Dr. San Antonio, TX 78217 *WE OFFER MILITARY DISCOUNTS!!!!!! *Newly renovated Apartments with new appliances!!!! Office hours: Mon.-Fri. 9-6 Sat.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13304 Bristow Dawn
13304 Bristow Dawn, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1615 sqft
Bristow Bend - COZY 2 STORY HOME W/OPEN FLOOR PLAN THAT FEATURES WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING IN LIVING AREA & TILE FLOORING IN KITCHEN. BRAND NEW CAREPT THORUGH OUT THE PROPERTY.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
9718 TITAN DR
9718 Titan Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1599 sqft
This stunning home is situated on an oversized lot with mature oaks surrounding it.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
10503 LUZON DR
10503 Luzon Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1758 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, stone type kitchen and bathroom counter tops. Formal living/dining combination plus a large family room with a gas stone fire place. Large corner lot on cul-de-sac street. Tree filed yard with covered patio.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
13412 BRISTOW DAWN
13412 Bristow Dawn, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1615 sqft
Lovely end unit 1615 SF largest unit in complex 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home*Very spacious bedrooms with ample closet space. Unit completely redone. New carpet, flooring, painting, lights, ceiling fans and many more.Clean neat and ready.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
13562 HICKORY LEGEND
13562 Hickory Legend, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1698 sqft
Extraordinary home!! Open & well laid out floor plan. 3 bedrooms 2.5 bats home with open floor plan. Wood floors and carpet. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets & breakfast area overlooking the beautiful covered patio perfect for entertaining.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
12010 Stoney Bridge
12010 Stoney Bridge, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1074 sqft
Adorable home in 78247 - Location! this home is ready to be loved. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with a garage and an adorable backyard. (RLNE3963935)
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
13630 Summer Glen
13630 Summer Glen Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2240 sqft
13630 Summer Glen Available 07/17/20 SPACIOUS OAK RIDGE VILLAGE HOME, NORTH EAST I.S.D.
Results within 5 miles of Oak Grove
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
75 Units Available
The Tobin Estate Apartments
3310 Oakwell Court, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,299
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1407 sqft
The Tobin Estate features great amenities, gorgeous interior finishes, and abundant artistic style.
