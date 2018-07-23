Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Austin
Find more places like Texan Shoal Creek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
Texan Shoal Creek
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
Texan Shoal Creek
2502 Leon St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
West University
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2502 Leon St, Austin, TX 78705
West University
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE3696711)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Texan Shoal Creek have any available units?
Texan Shoal Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is Texan Shoal Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Texan Shoal Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Texan Shoal Creek pet-friendly?
No, Texan Shoal Creek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does Texan Shoal Creek offer parking?
No, Texan Shoal Creek does not offer parking.
Does Texan Shoal Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, Texan Shoal Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Texan Shoal Creek have a pool?
No, Texan Shoal Creek does not have a pool.
Does Texan Shoal Creek have accessible units?
No, Texan Shoal Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Texan Shoal Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, Texan Shoal Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Texan Shoal Creek have units with air conditioning?
No, Texan Shoal Creek does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Vibe
1070 Mearns Meadow Blvd
Austin, TX 78758
Enfield Court Apartments
2606 Enfield Rd
Austin, TX 78703
Fountain Terrace
610 W 30th St
Austin, TX 78705
Candela
1614 East 6th Street
Austin, TX 78702
Bridge At Sterling Springs Apartments
2809 W William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78745
The Ranch Apartments
9400 W Parmer Ln
Austin, TX 78717
Korina at the Grove
4424 Jackson Avenue
Austin, TX 78731
Delwood Station
1230 E 38th 1/2 St
Austin, TX 78722
Similar Pages
Austin 1 Bedrooms
Austin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Round Rock, TX
Killeen, TX
Pflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Georgetown, TX
San Marcos, TX
Temple, TX
Leander, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Austin
Riverside
West Oak Hill
Pleasant Valley
Downtown Austin
Milwood
East Oak Hill
Windsor Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Huston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's University
Austin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin