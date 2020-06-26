1902 West 42nd A

All apartments in Austin
1902 West 42nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1902 West 42nd Street, Austin, TX 78731
Rosedale

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
refrigerator
Pre-leasing for August 3rd ! Large home with 4 bedroom, 4 1/2 bath stand alone duplex with no adjacent walls. utility room off kitchen. Hard tile downstairs. 4 bedrooms/4 baths upstairs. 2 car garage with openers. NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

