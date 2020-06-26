1902 West 42nd A

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Pre-leasing for August 3rd ! Large home with 4 bedroom, 4 1/2 bath stand alone duplex with no adjacent walls. utility room off kitchen. Hard tile downstairs. 4 bedrooms/4 baths upstairs. 2 car garage with openers. NO PETS