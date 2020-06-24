Rent Calculator
11204 Ptarmigan DR
11204 Ptarmigan Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
11204 Ptarmigan Drive, Austin, TX 78758
Gracywoods
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
accessible
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Conveniently located and minutes from the Domain, major employers, shopping, restaurants, Mopac and I35. Spacious home, open floor plan, high ceilings, large backyard with covered porch.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11204 Ptarmigan DR have any available units?
11204 Ptarmigan DR doesn't have any available units at this time.
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11204 Ptarmigan DR have?
Some of 11204 Ptarmigan DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11204 Ptarmigan DR currently offering any rent specials?
11204 Ptarmigan DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11204 Ptarmigan DR pet-friendly?
No, 11204 Ptarmigan DR is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 11204 Ptarmigan DR offer parking?
Yes, 11204 Ptarmigan DR offers parking.
Does 11204 Ptarmigan DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11204 Ptarmigan DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11204 Ptarmigan DR have a pool?
No, 11204 Ptarmigan DR does not have a pool.
Does 11204 Ptarmigan DR have accessible units?
Yes, 11204 Ptarmigan DR has accessible units.
Does 11204 Ptarmigan DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11204 Ptarmigan DR has units with dishwashers.
