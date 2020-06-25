All apartments in Austin
10102 Oak Hollow Circle
10102 Oak Hollow Circle

10102 Oak Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10102 Oak Hollow Drive, Austin, TX 78758
North Austin

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great North Austin Home - Ready Now! - Great North Austin home that is only minutes away from the Domain! Tile throughout living and kitchen spaces. Recent updates to kitchen. No carpet - all beds have laminate floors. Great backyard space with huge patio!!

(RLNE4836869)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10102 Oak Hollow Circle have any available units?
10102 Oak Hollow Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 10102 Oak Hollow Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10102 Oak Hollow Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10102 Oak Hollow Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 10102 Oak Hollow Circle is pet friendly.
Does 10102 Oak Hollow Circle offer parking?
No, 10102 Oak Hollow Circle does not offer parking.
Does 10102 Oak Hollow Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10102 Oak Hollow Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10102 Oak Hollow Circle have a pool?
No, 10102 Oak Hollow Circle does not have a pool.
Does 10102 Oak Hollow Circle have accessible units?
No, 10102 Oak Hollow Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10102 Oak Hollow Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 10102 Oak Hollow Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10102 Oak Hollow Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 10102 Oak Hollow Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
