10102 Oak Hollow Circle

10102 Oak Hollow Drive, Austin, TX 78758 North Austin
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great North Austin Home - Ready Now! - Great North Austin home that is only minutes away from the Domain! Tile throughout living and kitchen spaces. Recent updates to kitchen. No carpet - all beds have laminate floors. Great backyard space with huge patio!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
