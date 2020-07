Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven range Property Amenities business center clubhouse internet cafe dog park gym parking pool bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed google fiber pet friendly trash valet valet service volleyball court on-site laundry 24hr maintenance carport dog grooming area hot tub package receiving

Located in Austin, Texas, South Shore Apartments provides optimum comfort and ease of living. Just minutes from downtown with convenient access to I-35, you'll be close to everything! This lively location provides easy access to an exceptional mix of stores, restaurants, and live music to serve your shopping and entertainment needs. Simplify your life with online service requests and rent payment options, unwind by the refreshing pool, or catch the big game at the cyber cafe and clubroom. Our pet friendly property is fully equipped with a dog park, a dog run, and a dog wash station.