Last updated July 18 2020 at 6:54 PM

188 Briarwood Drive

188 Briarwood Drive · (843) 640-5338
Location

188 Briarwood Drive, Charleston, SC 29414
Shadowmoss

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1724 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious private 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath ground level home in Shadowmoss Plantation! Fenced in backyard and Screened in Porch. House has a Large bonus room/FROG and separate Laundry room! In Drayton Hall School district. Attached 2 Car Garage that has plenty of storage space. Close to Downtown, highway 526, I-26, Boeing, Airport, hospitals, shopping and restaurants. Minutes from the New West Ashley Circle, and New Harris Teeter Plaza. *3 Bedroom, 2 Bath & bonus room in well established neighborhood. * No flooding- 1724Sqft, Fresh paint and New Carpet throughout - Walk in closets - 2 Car Attached Garage - Screened in Porch and large Fenced backyard. *** $1800 monthly, Available July, 2020. *** Refundable 1 month security deposit.***Sorry NO PETS and NO SMOKING **** MUST have good references and rental history. ***Credit and background check WILL be conducted.

**** Minimum 1 year lease.

**** Pets Negotiable and No smoking in the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 188 Briarwood Drive have any available units?
188 Briarwood Drive has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 188 Briarwood Drive have?
Some of 188 Briarwood Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 188 Briarwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
188 Briarwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 188 Briarwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 188 Briarwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 188 Briarwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 188 Briarwood Drive offers parking.
Does 188 Briarwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 188 Briarwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 188 Briarwood Drive have a pool?
No, 188 Briarwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 188 Briarwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 188 Briarwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 188 Briarwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 188 Briarwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 188 Briarwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 188 Briarwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
