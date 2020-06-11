188 Briarwood Drive

Amenities

Spacious private 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath ground level home in Shadowmoss Plantation! Fenced in backyard and Screened in Porch. House has a Large bonus room/FROG and separate Laundry room! In Drayton Hall School district. Attached 2 Car Garage that has plenty of storage space. Close to Downtown, highway 526, I-26, Boeing, Airport, hospitals, shopping and restaurants. Minutes from the New West Ashley Circle, and New Harris Teeter Plaza. *3 Bedroom, 2 Bath & bonus room in well established neighborhood. * No flooding- 1724Sqft, Fresh paint and New Carpet throughout - Walk in closets - 2 Car Attached Garage - Screened in Porch and large Fenced backyard. *** $1800 monthly, Available July, 2020. *** Refundable 1 month security deposit.***Sorry NO PETS and NO SMOKING **** MUST have good references and rental history. ***Credit and background check WILL be conducted.



**** Minimum 1 year lease.



**** Pets Negotiable and No smoking in the house.