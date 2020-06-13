/
152 Apartments for rent in Ladson, SC📍
Abberly Crossing
9698 Patriot Blvd, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,037
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cross over to incomparable living in the heart of Charleston’s newest residential, business, and retail district! Located adjacent to the Palmetto Commerce Park, Abberly Crossing is the ideal home base for anyone who wants to spend more time doing
Cooper's Ridge
111 Coopers Ridge Blvd, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$974
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly situated in Ladson, South Carolina, you'll be proud to call Cooper's Ridge your home. Residents appreciate the close proximity of the best shopping, restaurants, and entertainment in our charming neighborhood.
Palmetto Exchange
3340 Shipley Street, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,071
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
1300 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Palmetto Exchange offers a lifestyle that's moving in the same direction as you.
Ashton Woods
9525 Highway 78, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$959
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
949 sqft
Embrace the natural beauty of Ashton Woods! At Ashton Woods, we provide a serene escape from reality. It is time to take advantage of all that we have to offer! Discover uniquely designed floor plan options created with your personal needs in mind.
Ladson
The Mason
3221 Heaton Drive, Ladson, SC
Studio
$999
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$992
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1080 sqft
Say hello to The Mason - a brand new luxury apartment community ideally located in Ladson, SC offering spacious studio, one, two and three-bedroom layouts all with premium finishes throughout.
The Wilder
9691 Patriot Boulevard, Ladson, SC
Studio
$1,010
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1204 sqft
Journey into The Wilder, where you’ll find yourself never wanting to leave.
Ladson
Reserve at Crowfield
1000 Crowfield Reserve Ln, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$999
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1389 sqft
Welcome to Reserve at Crowfield, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Ladson, SC.
Ladson
404 Oxford Road
404 Oxford Road, Ladson, SC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1750 sqft
- College Park Subdivision 4Br 2.5Ba 1750sf 2 story with large yard and detached 2 car garage. Convenient To Schools, Shopping etc. (RLNE4578497)
Ladson
1903 Shelter Dr
1903 Shelter Dr, Ladson, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2350 sqft
Home opens to a formal living room and features 3 bedrooms, two and half baths, dining room, family room and loft.
Ladson
9870 Levenshall Dr.
9870 Levenshall Drive, Ladson, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
996 sqft
Results within 1 mile of Ladson
Mosby Ingleside
3730 Ingleside Blvd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,149
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1363 sqft
Stunning marsh views in a retreat-like setting. Homes feature stainless steel appliances, smart home technology, and fantastic views. On-site pool, workout area, and clubhouse. Near area parks and schools.
115 Kenney Rd
115 Kenney Dr, Dorchester County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
115 Kenney Rd Available 07/01/20 Doublewide Trailer on Private Land - Pergo flooring in main living areas, country setting with shed.
3375 Fletton Way
3375 Fletton Way, Charleston County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1757 sqft
You'll be proud to call this one HOME! Immaculately cleaned, maintained, and landscaped, ready for you to move right in. Spacious open kitchen and dining area open onto screened back porch, and very private back yard with a woods view.
Results within 5 miles of Ladson
Silvana Oaks
8439 Dorchester Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,089
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1198 sqft
Spacious units near Downtown Charleston with granite counters and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. In-room laundry and hardwood floors. Community has swimming pool and private dog park.
St. James at Goose Creek
900 Channing Way, Goose Creek, SC
1 Bedroom
$915
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,061
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1315 sqft
St. James at Goose Creek has everything you need to live comfortably in Goose Creek, SC. Let our offerings amaze you! Enjoy 9-ft. ceilings, fireplaces, fully-equipped kitchens, spacious walk-in closets and private patios or balconies.
Ingleside Plantation
9345 Blue House Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$975
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1471 sqft
Just off I-26 and near the military base and shopping. A resort-style community with gated access, a pool, outdoor fireplace and cardio-fitness center. Apartments feature hardwood floors, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Elevate at Brighton Park
115 Great Lawn Drive, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1520 sqft
Raise your standard of living at Elevate at Brighton Park. Experience luxury style in a charming suburban setting with our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in Summerville, South Carolina.
Palmetto Creek Apartments
3311 Mountainbrook Ave, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1368 sqft
A recently renovated and pet-friendly community offering a combination of style and comfort. Located right off I26, we are in the heart of North Charleston and all it has to offer.
Jamison Park
2245 Greenridge Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$990
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1230 sqft
Northwoods Mall is only minutes away from this North Charleston community. Onsite amenities include garage parking, swimming pool, grilling area and 24-hour gym. There are washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets in-unit.
ARIUM St Ives
7930 St Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1101 sqft
This community's array of amenities includes an onsite coffee bar, pool, gym and swimming pool. The apartments boast fireplaces and walk-in closets. The North River's Market and Northwoods Mall are a short walk away.
Palmetto Grove
7927 Saint Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1225 sqft
Many outdoor amenities including a tennis court, pool, playground, bark park, and sundeck. Apartments with patio or balcony and large closets. Conveniently located near I-26 in North Charleston. Non-smoking community with 24-hour on-site maintenance.
The Grove At Oakbrook
325 Midland Pkwy, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$979
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1292 sqft
Located in Dorchester County II School District, close to major employers Bosch and Boeing. Community offers residents poolside sundeck, 24-hour fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments include plush carpeting, spacious walk-in closets and central A/C.
Legends at Azalea
3500 Pinckney Marsh Ln, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community offers 24-hour emergency maintenance, service and access to resident clubhouse, and resort-style amenities. Pet-friendly complex located close to great shopping, dining, and entertainment options in town.
Audubon Park
1700 Eagle Landing Blvd, Hanahan, SC
1 Bedroom
$910
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,326
1220 sqft
Enjoy the luxurious lifestyle you deserve at Audubon Park Apartment Homes in Charleston, South Carolina. Nestled around Goose Creek Reservoir in Hanahan, we are quietly secluded in the northwest suburb of North Charleston.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Ladson, the median rent is $747 for a studio, $856 for a 1-bedroom, $1,020 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,352 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Ladson, check out our monthly Ladson Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Ladson area include Charleston Southern University, College of Charleston, Citadel Military College of South Carolina, Medical University of South Carolina, and Trident Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ladson from include Charleston, North Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Summerville, and Goose Creek.