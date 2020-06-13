/
cheap apartments
27 Cheap Apartments for rent in Charleston, SC
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Ashford Palmetto Square
1551 Sam Rittenberg Blvd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$840
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
867 sqft
Located on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard in Charleston. Resort-style apartment community boasting a pool and sundeck, landscaped courtyards, and BBQ and picnic areas. Select apartments feature large walk-in closets and private patios or balconies.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Aster Place
1840 Carriage Lane, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$875
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1100 sqft
Discover the charm of southern living at Aster Place. Our quaint apartment community is nestled within a park-like setting in Charleston, South Carolina.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Ashford Riverview
1476 Orange Grove Rd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$795
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
838 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1150 sqft
Renovated community with units that feature designer flooring, new appliances and lighting packages. Luxury complex with pool, fitness center and dog park. Located in Charleston just minutes from the Ashley River and I-526.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2494 Etiwan Ave Apt F6
2494 Etiwan Avenue, Charleston, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*APPROVED APPLICATION-LEASE PENDING* Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath townhome in Melrose Park! Open living room that flows into the kitchen. Kitchen provides plenty of cabinet space and major appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Oak Land
1 Unit Available
2107 Rondo Street
2107 Rondo Street, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$750
500 sqft
*We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals. This West Ashley unit features a nice sized living room and spacious bedroom. The kitchen has good cabinet and counter space as well as an eat-in area.
Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
125-E Wappoo Creek Drive
125 Wappoo Creek Dr, Charleston, SC
Studio
$500
135 sqft
The office space is 135 ft. The address is 125-E Wappoo Creek Drive Suite A. It's on the second floor(it is the first on left in the 201 wing)Rent is $500 per month with a 12/mo lease.
Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
0 Ashley Pointe Drive
0 Ashley Point Drive, Charleston, SC
Studio
$490
1080 sqft
Rental price is per month for one boat slip with up to a 35' boat. Any boat longer than 35', the rent per month would be $14/foot more. Owner has 12 boat slips in the Ripley Marina. Most are currently leased.
Results within 1 mile of Charleston
Last updated June 13 at 07:24am
60 Units Available
Greenwood at Ashley River
6520 Dorchester Rd, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$899
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1197 sqft
Come see why our charm, convenience, perfect amenities and award-winning management team has made Greenwood at Ashley River the place to call home for many residents of North Charleston, South Carolina.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1933 Baxter
1933 Baxter Street, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$925
900 sqft
1933 Baxter Available 07/01/20 Private Single Family Home - 2BR 1BA single-family home in North Charleston convenient to I-26, I-526 and Downtown Charleston.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4361-A Leslie Street
4361 Leslie St, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$900
795 sqft
- Totally remodeled 2Br 1Ba Duplex. Tenants are required to view the inside of the property with a licensed agent before signing the lease. The AgentOwned Realty Company will qualify the tenant, draft the lease and manage the property.
Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1906 Delmar Street
1906 Delmar St, Charleston County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$875
600 sqft
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Charming downstairs duplex in West Ashley. This 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom apartment has easy access to both Savannah Hwy and i-526 and is only a short distance away from Downtown Charleston.
Results within 5 miles of Charleston
Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
21 Units Available
Plantation Flats
2181 Dunlap St, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
947 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an onsite pool, concierge, tennis court and gym. The units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. North Pointe Plaza and Northwoods Merchant Plaza Shopping Center are nearby.
Last updated June 13 at 06:46am
1 Unit Available
South Pointe Apartment Home
6220 Murray Dr, Hanahan, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
962 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Trident Technical College, Northwoods Mall, the Naval Weapons Station and the Charleston Air Force Base, our community offers comfortable living in the heart of Goose Creek! We discount preferred employers and
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Waverly Place
1900 Waverly Place Ln, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$984
923 sqft
Just minutes from Charleston Air Force Base and Charleston International Airport. Community includes gym, BBQ grill, tennis court, and pool. Luxurious units boast fireplace, walk-in closets, and recent renovations.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Bradley Square
6600 Rivers Ave, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$895
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
868 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Bradley Square Apartments. Our elevated customer experience and high-end amenities promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
7955 Timbercreek Ln Apt F
7955 Timbercreek Ln, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$910
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the pond views from this 2 bedroom, second floor condo in the Parks at Rivers Edge! The master bedroom has a private full bathroom with his-and-her closets while the guest bedroom offers a full bathroom right across the hall.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2607 Madden Dr
2607 Madden Drive, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$900
775 sqft
Welcome to this cozy home located in the heart of North Charleston! This renovated 2 bed 1 bath home offers an open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen offers ample cabinet space and all black appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2758 E Surrey Drive
2758 East Surrey Drive, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$900
676 sqft
The home has all new Electrical, All new plumbing, new kitchen cabinets and counter tops, new appliances, new hot water heater, new roof, fresh paint inside and out, new flooring throughout, new window units.
Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
6239 Lucille Drive
6239 Lucille Drive, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$860
1066 sqft
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Charming two story 2 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom unit features appliances such as a glass top electric range, dishwasher and a fenced yard with screened porch.
Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
4208 S Rhett Avenue
4208 South Rhett Avenue, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Very clean 1 bedroom and 1 Bath Unit with Family Room, Central Heat and Air, All New Wood Floors, Windows, Vanity, Blinds, Refrigerator, and Stove. Large Yard perfect for a pet. Tenant pays electric only. Landlord Pays for Water.
Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
2659 Harvey Avenue
2659 Harvey Avenue, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$902
700 sqft
A coveted rental home in SC! Your next home includes, 3 bedroom, 1 bath and 700 sqft of living space. Recently renovated with fresh paint and modern touches.
Results within 10 miles of Charleston
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
30 Units Available
Palmetto Grove
7927 Saint Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1225 sqft
Many outdoor amenities including a tennis court, pool, playground, bark park, and sundeck. Apartments with patio or balcony and large closets. Conveniently located near I-26 in North Charleston. Non-smoking community with 24-hour on-site maintenance.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Summerville Station
1660 Old Trolley Rd, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$910
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,011
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1200 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated June 13 at 06:06am
16 Units Available
Hallmark at Timberlake
1000 Hallmark Dr, Goose Creek, SC
2 Bedrooms
$845
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$930
1101 sqft
Hallmark at Timberlake, located in the heart of Goose Creek, South Carolina, proudly offers the economically luxurious apartment lifestyle that you have been looking for.
