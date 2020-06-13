138 Apartments for rent in Goose Creek, SC📍
Goose Creek is just 15 minutes outside North Charleston, and is a picturesque city complete with a white steeple church. The young and old flock to Goose Creek for the proximity to South Carolina’s gorgeous beaches and miles of hiking and biking trails. There are over 10 parks to host your next shindig, complete with grills, playgrounds, and volleyball courts. If you can’t make it to the beach, then take a short drive to one of two lakes within the city limits. War re-enactments occur frequently here. If you decide this could be your hobby, start practicing your cry of "The British are coming!" Just be kind to your neighbors and try to not do this at 3 am. Goose Creek is a city made for the person who loves the outdoors, but there truly is something for everyone.
Insurance
When you make the phone call to your insurance agent to update your rental insurance, do not withhold the fact you're in a hurricane zone. You may also need to invest in flood insurance. This will make your insurance rates go up, but that’s better than the water level going up in your living room and not being covered right?
Types of Rentals
Be sure you know what you’re looking for. If you want an apartment, stick to apartments. If it’s a townhome that makes you giddy, get a townhome. What you don't want to do is waste your time looking at something that you have no interest in.
Make an Appointment
Make appointments to see the rentals you're interested in, and be early for the appointment. Unless your idea of a fun afternoon is sitting in an apartment leasing office staring at their floor model pictures.
Know What Is Included
Ask what's included in the rent. Are there some utilities paid? Is a cable package included in the rent? The answers might surprise you. Let’s just hope in a good way.
There are quite a few different neighborhoods in Goose Creek. Expect to be invited to neighborly cook outs on a regular basis. Just don't make up lame excuses not to go: your neighbors know where you live, after all. Each area offers the typical southern charm, but there are definitely distinct personalities and price ranges from area to area. While some neighborhoods have so many apartment rentals and home rentals that you’ll get variety anxiety, other neighborhoods are primarily owner-occupied. Here's a list of neighborhoods that are most renter friendly, with relative rent price ratings. Bonus: All neighborhoods have a park close by.
Fairfax: The Fairfax neighborhood has a large park that's popular with nearly the whole city. Apartment rentals and townhome rentals are the choices in this neighborhood.
St. James: There are actually three St. James neighborhoods, and this is the one that borders the Fairfax area.
Caromi: There is plenty to do in the Caromi neighborhood. There are shopping centers where you can pick up dinner, buy those shoes youve been eyeing, and snag some new golf clubs. There are also many parks, and, of course, the beach is just 20 minutes away. This neighborhood consists of apartment complexes mixed in with the single family home owners. The average rent here is a little lower than the previous neighborhoods.
When apartment hunting in Goose Creek, South Carolina keep the tips listed above in mind and soon the keys to your new place will be jingling in your pocket!