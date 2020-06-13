138 Apartments for rent in Goose Creek, SC

Apartment List
1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
16 Units Available
St. James at Goose Creek
900 Channing Way, Goose Creek, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,066
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1315 sqft
St. James at Goose Creek has everything you need to live comfortably in Goose Creek, SC. Let our offerings amaze you! Enjoy 9-ft. ceilings, fireplaces, fully-equipped kitchens, spacious walk-in closets and private patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:18pm
$
16 Units Available
Hallmark at Timberlake
1000 Hallmark Dr, Goose Creek, SC
2 Bedrooms
$845
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$930
1101 sqft
Hallmark at Timberlake, located in the heart of Goose Creek, South Carolina, proudly offers the economically luxurious apartment lifestyle that you have been looking for.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
104 Kirkland St
104 Kirkland Street, Goose Creek, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1825 sqft
lovely 3 bed/2.5 bath home in Goose Creek - Brand new spacious single family home connected on both sides. There's an open concept living area, kitchen and family room that leads out to a screened in porch and lovely back yard area.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
207 Mazyck Greens Court
207 Mazyck Greens Court, Goose Creek, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2585 sqft
- Welcome Home! This stunning home has gorgeous hardwoods throughout the downstairs and carrying through to the gourmet kitchen with upgraded cabinets, stunning granite, and a large pantry.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Planters Walk
1 Unit Available
82 Indigo Ln
82 Indigo Lane, Goose Creek, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1017 sqft
Patio home In Crowfield Planters Walk - Corner unit with lots of shade and privacy. Remodeled kitchen with all appliances just over a year old. Skylight in master bath adds lots of light. Large walk-in closet in master.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
310 Brickhope Lane
310 Brick Hope Lane, Goose Creek, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2900 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bedroom Home - Property Id: 274969 Don't miss this spacious family home with fenced backyard. Desirable Berkeley County schools.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Foxborough
1 Unit Available
14 Hunters Court
14 Hunters Court, Goose Creek, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1260 sqft
Beautiful 3Br 1.5Ba renovated Townhome Available Now. In the center of it all! 20 minutes from everywhere. Tile and hardwoods down, carpet up.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
324 Indigo Road
324 Indigo Road, Goose Creek, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1584 sqft
Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
111 Thousand Oaks Circle
111 Thousand Oaks Circle, Goose Creek, SC
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
532 sqft
Contact us to schedule a showing.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
215 Billinger Street
215 Billinger Street, Goose Creek, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2510 sqft
Brand New David Weekley home, in a fantastic new area, Hardwood flooring, all stainless appliances, 2 car detached garage in the rear.Quartz and granite in all bathrooms and kitchen, renie hot water Available Now!!!!!!!! POOL and Clubhouse

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
107 Lindenwood Court
107 Lindenwood Court, Goose Creek, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1888 sqft
Crowfield Plantation 3Br 2.5Ba in subsection Stonehurst. Hdwds & ceramic throughout the entire downstairs.Kitchen has granite countertops. Downstairs includes separate laundry room and a 1/2 bath.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
205 Ellen Street
205 Ellen Drive, Goose Creek, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1194 sqft
This updated home is fully furnished and available on a month-to-month basis. Great location, close to great hiking trails, schools, shopping and fantastic restaurants! Some or all of the furniture can be moved out as needed.

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Boulder Bluff
1 Unit Available
138 Pecan Grove Ave
138 Pecan Grove Avenue, Goose Creek, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1389 sqft
- BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH IN MONTAGUE PLANTATION, GOOSE CREEK. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, LIKE NEW APPLIANCES, LUXURY TILE BATHROOMS, AND SPACIOUS BACKYARD. OFFICE/STUDY AREA OFF FRONT BEDROOM AND BUILT IN COAT RACK AT FRONT DOOR.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Boulder Bluff
1 Unit Available
310 Clarine Drive
310 Clarine Drive, Goose Creek, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Cute rental home located in Boulder Bluff - Home has gotten a complete face-lift including completely remodeled kitchen, bathroom, and windows. Ceramic tub, upgraded appliances. NO CARPET HERE! Great wood floors in all bedrooms and living room.

1 of 16

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
122 Woodward Road
122 Woodward Road, Goose Creek, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1626 sqft
Liberty Hall Plantation - Great 3 bedroom, 2.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
23 Units Available
Mosby Ingleside
3730 Ingleside Blvd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,149
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1363 sqft
Stunning marsh views in a retreat-like setting. Homes feature stainless steel appliances, smart home technology, and fantastic views. On-site pool, workout area, and clubhouse. Near area parks and schools.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
22 Units Available
Elevate at Brighton Park
115 Great Lawn Drive, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1520 sqft
Raise your standard of living at Elevate at Brighton Park. Experience luxury style in a charming suburban setting with our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in Summerville, South Carolina.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
32 Units Available
Palmetto Exchange
3340 Shipley Street, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,071
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,373
1300 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Palmetto Exchange offers a lifestyle that's moving in the same direction as you.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
6 Units Available
Ashton Woods
9525 Highway 78, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$959
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
949 sqft
Embrace the natural beauty of Ashton Woods! At Ashton Woods, we provide a serene escape from reality. It is time to take advantage of all that we have to offer! Discover uniquely designed floor plan options created with your personal needs in mind.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
139 Units Available
Channel at Bowen Apartments
1000 Channel Marker Way, Charleston, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,049
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1059 sqft
This brand-new community features a yoga studio, media room, swimming pool, and gym. Units are equipped with hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups. Community is convenient to shopping along North Rhett Avenue.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Ladson
70 Units Available
Reserve at Crowfield
1000 Crowfield Reserve Ln, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$999
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1389 sqft
Welcome to Reserve at Crowfield, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Ladson, SC.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
2 Units Available
Channel Park
1002 Channel Marker Way, Hanahan, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a walkable village area. Luxury apartments featuring granite countertops, gourmet kitchens and open floor plans. On-site amenities include a cardio and fitness center, yoga room, pool, media room and internet cafe.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ladson
1 Unit Available
404 Oxford Road
404 Oxford Road, Ladson, SC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1750 sqft
- College Park Subdivision 4Br 2.5Ba 1750sf 2 story with large yard and detached 2 car garage. Convenient To Schools, Shopping etc. (RLNE4578497)

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Foster Creek
1 Unit Available
306 Huntington Ct
306 Huntington Court, Hanahan, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1560 sqft
This spacious 3 bedroom home is located in a cul-de-sac in Carlton Place. It has a beautiful family room right off the kitchen.

Median Rent in Goose Creek

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Goose Creek is $1,090, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,298.
Studio
$950
1 Bed
$1,090
2 Beds
$1,298
3+ Beds
$1,720
City GuideGoose Creek
Though the little stream that gave this city its name is no longer, don't fear that you'll be lacking in natural features: in Goose Creek, you'll be up to your ears in mountains, parks, and beaches.

Goose Creek is just 15 minutes outside North Charleston, and is a picturesque city complete with a white steeple church. The young and old flock to Goose Creek for the proximity to South Carolina’s gorgeous beaches and miles of hiking and biking trails. There are over 10 parks to host your next shindig, complete with grills, playgrounds, and volleyball courts. If you can’t make it to the beach, then take a short drive to one of two lakes within the city limits. War re-enactments occur frequently here. If you decide this could be your hobby, start practicing your cry of "The British are coming!" Just be kind to your neighbors and try to not do this at 3 am. Goose Creek is a city made for the person who loves the outdoors, but there truly is something for everyone.

Finding an Apartment in Goose Creek

Insurance

When you make the phone call to your insurance agent to update your rental insurance, do not withhold the fact you're in a hurricane zone. You may also need to invest in flood insurance. This will make your insurance rates go up, but that’s better than the water level going up in your living room and not being covered right?

Types of Rentals

Be sure you know what you’re looking for. If you want an apartment, stick to apartments. If it’s a townhome that makes you giddy, get a townhome. What you don't want to do is waste your time looking at something that you have no interest in.

Make an Appointment

Make appointments to see the rentals you're interested in, and be early for the appointment. Unless your idea of a fun afternoon is sitting in an apartment leasing office staring at their floor model pictures.

Know What Is Included

Ask what's included in the rent. Are there some utilities paid? Is a cable package included in the rent? The answers might surprise you. Let’s just hope in a good way.

Neighborhoods

There are quite a few different neighborhoods in Goose Creek. Expect to be invited to neighborly cook outs on a regular basis. Just don't make up lame excuses not to go: your neighbors know where you live, after all. Each area offers the typical southern charm, but there are definitely distinct personalities and price ranges from area to area. While some neighborhoods have so many apartment rentals and home rentals that you’ll get variety anxiety, other neighborhoods are primarily owner-occupied. Here's a list of neighborhoods that are most renter friendly, with relative rent price ratings. Bonus: All neighborhoods have a park close by.

Fairfax: The Fairfax neighborhood has a large park that's popular with nearly the whole city. Apartment rentals and townhome rentals are the choices in this neighborhood.

St. James: There are actually three St. James neighborhoods, and this is the one that borders the Fairfax area.

Caromi: There is plenty to do in the Caromi neighborhood. There are shopping centers where you can pick up dinner, buy those shoes youve been eyeing, and snag some new golf clubs. There are also many parks, and, of course, the beach is just 20 minutes away. This neighborhood consists of apartment complexes mixed in with the single family home owners. The average rent here is a little lower than the previous neighborhoods.

When apartment hunting in Goose Creek, South Carolina keep the tips listed above in mind and soon the keys to your new place will be jingling in your pocket!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Goose Creek?
In Goose Creek, the median rent is $950 for a studio, $1,090 for a 1-bedroom, $1,298 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,720 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Goose Creek, check out our monthly Goose Creek Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Goose Creek?
Some of the colleges located in the Goose Creek area include Charleston Southern University, College of Charleston, Citadel Military College of South Carolina, Medical University of South Carolina, and Trident Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Goose Creek?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Goose Creek from include Charleston, North Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Summerville, and Ladson.

