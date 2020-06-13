138 Apartments for rent in Goose Creek, SC

Finding an Apartment in Goose Creek

Insurance

When you make the phone call to your insurance agent to update your rental insurance, do not withhold the fact you're in a hurricane zone. You may also need to invest in flood insurance. This will make your insurance rates go up, but that’s better than the water level going up in your living room and not being covered right?

Types of Rentals

Be sure you know what you’re looking for. If you want an apartment, stick to apartments. If it’s a townhome that makes you giddy, get a townhome. What you don't want to do is waste your time looking at something that you have no interest in.

Make an Appointment

Make appointments to see the rentals you're interested in, and be early for the appointment. Unless your idea of a fun afternoon is sitting in an apartment leasing office staring at their floor model pictures.

Know What Is Included

Ask what's included in the rent. Are there some utilities paid? Is a cable package included in the rent? The answers might surprise you. Let’s just hope in a good way.