Trident Technical College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:49 AM
16 Apartments For Rent Near Trident Technical College
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
25 Units Available
Dwell at Greenridge
7910 Crossroads Dr, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$929
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,013
950 sqft
The living spaces at Dwell at Greenridge Apartments are thoughtfully designed with comfort and convenience in mind, and are stylishly appointed with the kind of premium materials and finishes you won't find in any other apartments for rent in North
Last updated April 2 at 12:28 AM
33 Units Available
Atlantic on the Boulevard
2155 Morris Baker Blvd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,130
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1434 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
20 Units Available
Atlantic on the Avenue
6880 Rivers Ave, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1434 sqft
Location provides easy access to Trident Technical College, Boeing, Charleston County Government, and Joint Base Charleston. Units have laundry, hardwood floors and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community features parking, gym and pool.
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
13 Units Available
Northwoods Townhomes
8150 Prestwick Ct, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1250 sqft
Near I-26 and Hillsdale Park. Enjoy convenient amenities at this pet-friendly property, including a coffee bar and community barbecue area. Every unit includes ample closet space, custom cabinets, and a washer and dryer.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
24 Units Available
Jamison Park
2245 Greenridge Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$915
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1230 sqft
Northwoods Mall is only minutes away from this North Charleston community. Onsite amenities include garage parking, swimming pool, grilling area and 24-hour gym. There are washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets in-unit.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
22 Units Available
Palmetto Grove
7927 Saint Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1225 sqft
Many outdoor amenities including a tennis court, pool, playground, bark park, and sundeck. Apartments with patio or balcony and large closets. Conveniently located near I-26 in North Charleston. Non-smoking community with 24-hour on-site maintenance.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
7 Units Available
ARIUM North Charleston
2225 Greenridge Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
937 sqft
This luxury community offers an onsite clubhouse, tennis court, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Units have washer/dryer hookups, fireplaces and walk-in closets. The nearby Northwoods Mall also offers dining, shopping and entertainment options.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
15 Units Available
ARIUM St Ives
7930 St Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1101 sqft
This community's array of amenities includes an onsite coffee bar, pool, gym and swimming pool. The apartments boast fireplaces and walk-in closets. The North River's Market and Northwoods Mall are a short walk away.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
4 Units Available
Bradley Square
6600 Rivers Ave, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
868 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Bradley Square Apartments. Our elevated customer experience and high-end amenities promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home.
Last updated July 15 at 09:20 AM
3 Units Available
North Bluff
7925 Saint Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$999
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the Darby Difference at North Bluff Apartments where conveniently located, spacious living awaits you at this North Charleston community. North Bluff offers one, two and three bedroom apartments and a great set of amenities.
Last updated July 15 at 06:39 AM
22 Units Available
Plantation Flats
2181 Dunlap St, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
947 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an onsite pool, concierge, tennis court and gym. The units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. North Pointe Plaza and Northwoods Merchant Plaza Shopping Center are nearby.
Last updated July 15 at 06:06 AM
3 Units Available
South Pointe Apartment Home
6220 Murray Dr, Hanahan, SC
1 Bedroom
$905
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
962 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Trident Technical College, Northwoods Mall, the Naval Weapons Station and the Charleston Air Force Base, our community offers comfortable living in the heart of Goose Creek! We discount preferred employers and
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
7953 Shadow Oak Drive
7953 Shadow Oak Dr, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1280 sqft
Oak Bluff Town Home. Close to Naval Weapons Station, Joint Base, shopping, dining and freeway access. This home has two master suites with private baths and walk in closets. Downstairs is an open floor plan.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
6212 Murray Dr
6212 Murray Drive, Hanahan, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
This very nice townhome, centrally located in Hanahan, boasts an updated Kitchen with new cabinets, butcher block counter tops, gorgeous back splash, cook stove, dishwasher, built in microwave, refrigerator & updated lighting.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
2135 Easy Street
2135 Easy St, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished mobile home located in central North Chảleston, five minutes walk to Walmart, BestBuy, Northwood Mall, restaurants and StarBucks!!!
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
7909 Angel Court
7909 Angel Ct, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1002 sqft
3 bedroom in Oakleaf Estates, available NOW! - 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath Oakleaf Estates available now. This is a well kept home and has been used as a primary residence for the owner.