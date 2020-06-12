/
2 bedroom apartments
122 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Charleston, SC
Cannonborough - Elliottborough
47 Units Available
The Guild
128 Columbus St, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1215 sqft
Modern homes with granite counters and walk-in closets. Lots of community amenities, including a coffee bar, wine room, and pool. Easy access to I-26. Close to Hampton Park.
8 Units Available
Ashley River
1850 Ashley Crossing Ln, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
1033 sqft
Spacious apartments in a modern complex, not far from Mark Clark Expressway. Hardwood floors, fireplace and ice maker in rooms. Gym, coffee bar and tennis court located on-site. Pet-friendly.
21 Units Available
Hawthorne Westside
2235 Ashley Crossing Dr, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
937 sqft
On-site amenities include a relaxing pool, conference room, and volleyball court. Recently renovated apartments feature fireplace, ice maker, carpet flooring, and stainless steel appliances. Near Magwood Drive and close to I-526.
40 Units Available
Sweetwater
170 Rebellion Farms Pl, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1185 sqft
Great location, just minutes from downtown. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes 24-hour gym, pool, clubhouse and fire pit.
20 Units Available
The Heyward
3220 Hatchet Bay Drive, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
1112 sqft
Our brand-new studio, one, two, and three bedroom homes in Charleston, SC, combine Southern charm with modern flair, creating the ideal backdrop for your life.
20 Units Available
Sawgrass Apartments
35 Crosscreek Dr, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1100 sqft
Sawgrass Apartments is a beautiful newly renovated apartment home community in Charleston, South Carolina. With easy access to Highway 700 and Folly Road, your favorite dining, shopping, and entertainment destinations are only a short drive away.
Old Windemere
24 Units Available
35 Folly
35 Folly Road Boulevard, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,817
1028 sqft
Near Downtown Charleston and Highway 17. A smoke-free community featuring yoga, a pool, coffee bar and bocce court. Granite countertops and hardwood floors in apartments. Dog grooming area in a pet-friendly community.
11 Units Available
The Ashley Apartments
1871 Ashley River Rd, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
1178 sqft
Incredible views in the heart of urban Charleston. Fantastic floor plans with extra storage, stainless steel appliances, and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, valet service, business center, coffee bar and concierge. Pet-friendly.
42 Units Available
Cooper River Farms
650 Enterprise Blvd, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
1122 sqft
Waterfront living, with spacious floor plans, a saltwater pool and a yoga studio. A dog park, car wash area, and community garden. An easy, scenic drive to major tech employers, plus you're right off I-526.
10 Units Available
Heron Reserve
3301 Glenn McConnell Pkwy, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1147 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today!Imagine coming home to your apartment with large, open floor plans and designer features in a beautiful community with well-manicured grounds, friendly staff, and resort style amenities.
Daniel Island
31 Units Available
Central Island Square
50 Central Island St, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1091 sqft
Belle Hall Shopping Center, Interstate 526 and the beach are just moments from this property. Community amenities include a pool, fitness center, dog park and available storage units. Apartments include quartz countertops and glass cooktops.
22 Units Available
Plantation Oaks
2225 Ashley River Rd, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1022 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Plantation Oaks. Our elevated customer experience and beautiful homes promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home.
45 Units Available
Riverland Woods
1001 Riverland Woods Pl, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1060 sqft
Situated on acres of green space in James Island. Luxury apartments with huge walk-in closets, fully equipped gourmet kitchens and private outdoor living spaces. Multiple resort-style amenities, including lakefront walking trails. Tenants enjoy complimentary coffee.
139 Units Available
Channel at Bowen Apartments
1000 Channel Marker Way, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1059 sqft
This brand-new community features a yoga studio, media room, swimming pool, and gym. Units are equipped with hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups. Community is convenient to shopping along North Rhett Avenue.
Silver Hill - Magnolia
89 Units Available
Atlantic at Grand Oaks
1235 Ashley Gardens Ave, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1081 sqft
Nestled in Northwest Charleston close to the airport, these apartment homes feature a resort-style pool, a gym with yoga studio and gas grills. The homes include wood-style flooring, in-unit laundry and modern kitchens.
28 Units Available
17 South
105 Ivy Green Way, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 17 South in Charleston. View photos, descriptions and more!
36 Units Available
Caroline
99 WestEdge St, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,118
1177 sqft
Amazing location on the Peninsula in walking distance to Charleston's best nightlife, shopping, and dining. Apartments feature private terraces, gourmet kitchens, soaking tubs, and faux-wood flooring.
Cannonborough - Elliottborough
1 Unit Available
Elan Midtown
441 Meeting St, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,746
1341 sqft
Elegant living in the heart of downtown Charleston. These upscale, pet-friendly apartments feature hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site yoga, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Garage provided.
26 Units Available
Cainhoy Pointe
1030 Jack Primus Rd, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1177 sqft
Located near the new Publix in the Cainhoy area of Charleston, these units provide 1G fiber internet, modern appliances and gated control, along with bike storage, bark park, fire pit and yoga room.
28 Units Available
Aspire at James Island
1743 Central Park Road, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1181 sqft
Aspirational Living in the Lowcountry. A boutique community means more attention to you and les about the numbers.
Downtown Charleston
22 Units Available
Charleston Urban
296 King Street, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1033 sqft
This property is owned by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
76 Units Available
Accent Overlook
2500 Clements Ferry Road, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1061 sqft
Welcome Home to Accent Overlook Our community is now open for in-person tours! We still offer the option of a virtual tour or a self-guided tour. Please feel free to contact us with questions on any of these options.
Westside
54 Units Available
10 WestEdge
10 Westedge St, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,292
1200 sqft
ITS NEW, EXCITING AND YET AUTHENTICALLY CHARLESTONWelcome to Charleston’s best choice for apartment living, 10 WestEdge.
Silver Hill - Magnolia
108 Units Available
The Merchant
102 Sottile St, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
You’re the newest local in Charleston’s inspired, eclectic NoMo neighborhood– where authenticity shines and where your story is brought to life.
