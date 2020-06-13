117 Apartments for rent in Hanahan, SC

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
28 Units Available
Audubon Park
1700 Eagle Landing Blvd, Hanahan, SC
1 Bedroom
$910
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,331
1220 sqft
Enjoy the luxurious lifestyle you deserve at Audubon Park Apartment Homes in Charleston, South Carolina. Nestled around Goose Creek Reservoir in Hanahan, we are quietly secluded in the northwest suburb of North Charleston.
Last updated June 13 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
South Pointe Apartment Home
6220 Murray Dr, Hanahan, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
962 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Trident Technical College, Northwoods Mall, the Naval Weapons Station and the Charleston Air Force Base, our community offers comfortable living in the heart of Goose Creek! We discount preferred employers and
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
2 Units Available
Channel Park
1002 Channel Marker Way, Hanahan, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a walkable village area. Luxury apartments featuring granite countertops, gourmet kitchens and open floor plans. On-site amenities include a cardio and fitness center, yoga room, pool, media room and internet cafe.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1106 Berkeley Street
1106 Berkeley Street, Hanahan, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
900 sqft
Furnished Two Bedroom - Convenient Location - Ideal for traveling professionals. Short Term or Long Term Leasing.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5812 Robinson Street
5812 Robinson Street, Hanahan, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
2 BR Available 4/1 - Property Id: 231441 This unit is located in the heart of downtown Hanahan. This newly renovated unit has hardwood floors, granite countertops and new appliances. Pictures will be available soon.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5916 Sedgefield Dr
5916 Sedgefield Drive, Hanahan, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1213 sqft
5916 Sedgefield Dr Available 07/01/20 Yeamans Park - Great location! Almost new 3 bedroom, 2 bath home available in Hanahan! This gorgeous home has too many upgrades to list.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1207 Vienna Woods Rd
1207 Vienna Woods Road, Hanahan, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
950 sqft
Available 07/20/20 Charming 2 bedroom home 15 minutes from downtown - Property Id: 288730 Adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath home featuring recently refinished hardwoods throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Foster Creek
1 Unit Available
306 Huntington Ct
306 Huntington Court, Hanahan, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1560 sqft
This spacious 3 bedroom home is located in a cul-de-sac in Carlton Place. It has a beautiful family room right off the kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
5820 Stewart St
5820 Stewart Street, Hanahan, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1260 sqft
This charming single story home will be rent ready June 1st! It is located in the desirable and established neighborhood Yeamans Park in Hanahan. It is close to shopping, dining, entertainment, and the interstate.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
602 Andrea Lane
602 Andrea Lane, Hanahan, SC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1052 sqft
2 story unit has living area & kitchen downstairs w/half bath. Bedrooms are upstairs w/full bath. Flooring is tile downstairs & carpet up. Quiet neighborhood, Hanahan schools, shops, grocery stores, hospital & Chas Southern University close by.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Otranto
1 Unit Available
25 N Basilica Avenue
25 North Basilica Avenue, Hanahan, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1952 sqft
Beautiful home in desirable Otranto. Open floor plan with multiple living spaces. The eat in kitchen and family room both walk out onto the screen porch, which is perfect for relaxing or entertaining and overlooks the private back yard.
Results within 1 mile of Hanahan
Last updated June 13 at 12:10pm
21 Units Available
Plantation Flats
2181 Dunlap St, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
947 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an onsite pool, concierge, tennis court and gym. The units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. North Pointe Plaza and Northwoods Merchant Plaza Shopping Center are nearby.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
18 Units Available
Jamison Park
2245 Greenridge Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$990
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1230 sqft
Northwoods Mall is only minutes away from this North Charleston community. Onsite amenities include garage parking, swimming pool, grilling area and 24-hour gym. There are washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets in-unit.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
5 Units Available
ARIUM North Charleston
2225 Greenridge Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
937 sqft
This luxury community offers an onsite clubhouse, tennis court, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Units have washer/dryer hookups, fireplaces and walk-in closets. The nearby Northwoods Mall also offers dining, shopping and entertainment options.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
30 Units Available
Palmetto Grove
7927 Saint Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1225 sqft
Many outdoor amenities including a tennis court, pool, playground, bark park, and sundeck. Apartments with patio or balcony and large closets. Conveniently located near I-26 in North Charleston. Non-smoking community with 24-hour on-site maintenance.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
32 Units Available
Dwell at Greenridge
7910 Crossroads Dr, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$899
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
950 sqft
The living spaces at Dwell at Greenridge Apartments are thoughtfully designed with comfort and convenience in mind, and are stylishly appointed with the kind of premium materials and finishes you won't find in any other apartments for rent in North
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
9 Units Available
Northwoods Townhomes
8150 Prestwick Ct, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1250 sqft
Near I-26 and Hillsdale Park. Enjoy convenient amenities at this pet-friendly property, including a coffee bar and community barbecue area. Every unit includes ample closet space, custom cabinets, and a washer and dryer.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
18 Units Available
ARIUM St Ives
7930 St Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1101 sqft
This community's array of amenities includes an onsite coffee bar, pool, gym and swimming pool. The apartments boast fireplaces and walk-in closets. The North River's Market and Northwoods Mall are a short walk away.
Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
5 Units Available
North Bluff
7925 Saint Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$979
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the Darby Difference at North Bluff Apartments where conveniently located, spacious living awaits you at this North Charleston community. North Bluff offers one, two and three bedroom apartments and a great set of amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
4 Units Available
Bradley Square
6600 Rivers Ave, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$895
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
868 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Bradley Square Apartments. Our elevated customer experience and high-end amenities promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:18pm
16 Units Available
Hallmark at Timberlake
1000 Hallmark Dr, Goose Creek, SC
2 Bedrooms
$845
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$930
1101 sqft
Hallmark at Timberlake, located in the heart of Goose Creek, South Carolina, proudly offers the economically luxurious apartment lifestyle that you have been looking for.
Last updated April 2 at 12:28am
33 Units Available
Atlantic on the Boulevard
2155 Morris Baker Blvd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,130
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1434 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5539 Blackwell Street
5539 Blackwell Avenue, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
805 sqft
Freshly Renovated Home Near Park Circle! - This cute little two bedroom one bathroom home was recently renovated and is ready for you to call home. It has refinished hardwoods throughout, a brand new kitchen, tiled shower, and spacious back yard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Park Circle
1 Unit Available
1219 Maxwell St
1219 Maxwell Street, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1650 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home available NOW - Large, single family home in North Charleston just off I-526. This home has three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

Median Rent in Hanahan

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Hanahan is $902, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,074.
Studio
$786
1 Bed
$902
2 Beds
$1,074
3+ Beds
$1,423
City GuideHanahan
Berkeley isn't only the site of the famous hippie movement in the 1960s in California. There's an equally laid back but more mainstream vibe here in Berkeley County, SC.

Hanahan, home to about 18,000 people, has North Charleston, Charleston and Goose Creek as surrounding towns, and there's all equally adorable, with neighbors who won't hesitate to give you a friendly wave. Living in this bedroom community puts you minutes away from the Naval Weapons Station, Charleston Air Force Base and Charleston International Airport. Time to move along and find you the perfect apartment for rent.

Moving to Hanahan

Single detached homes or apartment complexes?

Don't say goodbye to apartment living yet. Turns out a good number of rental real estate properties in this city are of that type. If you're getting the hang of dealing with neighbors and apartment management, you'll find a perfect haven in one of the many apartment communities here. But it's okay if you prefer the space and privacy you get with a detached home.

Home sizes

Rental homes here are available at varying sizes, so there's something ideal for everyone, whether they want a simple studio, a luxurious condo or a roomier two- or three-bedroom apartment for rent. Don't settle if you think you won't find your ideal size of home -- chances are one will open up right when you least expect it.

Landlords

It's not hard to keep landlords happy! Most just want good tenants who will pay the bills. When you're applying, they'll just want the usual stuff from you: you know, rental fee and deposit, identification, employment verification, as well as credit history.

While Hanahan's not the most competitive rental market in the country, it's still a good idea to give yourself enough time to find apartments that suit your preferences. Six weeks should be enough time to eliminate the risk of going homeless.

Neighborhoods

Before you start the tedious task of going over several rental properties, work the smart way by narrowing down the areas where you'll feel an instant connection. This overview will shed some light on a neighborhood's general feel.

City Center: A community of detached houses and townhomes, Hanahan's city center is located on the banks of the Goose Creek Reservoir. Aside from the residential community, this part of the city also hosts an industrial area where businesses like SAIC, Inland American Retail and FedEx Ground chose to set up camp.

Mabelene Road /Railroad Avenue: This neighborhood is located on the opposite end of the Goose Creek Reservoir. The area offers a good number of waterfront homes for a hefty sum. So if you're prepared to pay for a relaxing view of water, this is the place to be. There's a wealth of rental options here; ranging from small apartment buildings, larger communities and single detached homes. Take a pick and relax away!

Yeamans Hall Road / Sledge Street: A small neighborhood on the southwestern part of Hanahan, this area is very close to Atlantic Aviation. A drive down to Remount Road will take you there in matter of minutes. Largely a residential community, this neighborhood offers small apartment buildings and single detached homes with spacious yards on a tree-lined street. If you have no problem living in a house that looked like something you inherited from your grandparents due to its age, this is a good place to call home.

Berkeley Hills / Highland Park: Wanna have an easy-peasy time searching for an excellent place to rent? Try your luck in this area; there are a lot of single detached homes and apartments waiting for you here. And the rental prices in this neighborhood don't create a dent in your budget, either.

Purvis Street / Corner Avenue: A neighborhood of both residential and industrial areas, this part of Hanahan is the home of the U.S. Space & Naval Warfare Systems as well as other businesses like Jerich USA and Premier Logistics Solution. If you like to live where these businesses are, a mix of rental apartments and single detached homes are yours for the taking in this neighborhood. Murray Park is also within the vicinity.

Living in Hanahan

Trudging Down the Memory Lane

If you're a history buff who gets excited about appreciating the distant past, there's a lot of reasons to rejoice when you live in Hanahan. Mere minutes away from historic Charleston, stepping into another era should be easy. Some landmarks worth a look-see are the alleys and cobbled streets of the French Quarter, old churches strewn all over the Holy City and Fort Sumter, where the Confederate army fired the first few shots that changed the course of American history.

If you don't feel like going all the way to Charleston to get your hands on some blast-from-the-past experiences, Hanahan's own Otranto Plantation offers a collection of 18th-century houses that will do the job of zapping you to another era.

Water, water, water!

If you're born for water, you'll be in your element here. Choose your ideal playground from the numerous lakes, rivers and beaches in the area. Go fishing or boat-riding in Cooper River or live the beach bum life along the shoreline and in the cooling waters of the glorious Atlantic Ocean. The city's proximity to these bodies of water will spoil you senseless; you'll wish all those waters will make you grow gills. Just be sure to pour on that sunscreen!

Getting Around Different Areas of Town

In terms of transportation, you're pretty much on your own here. So if you don't like the prospect of getting tied to that steering wheel for all your time in this city, consider carpooling to get to places. The proximity of Charleston International Airport more than makes up for the nonexistent public transportation, though. It's like being handed the world for the inconvenience of being practically married to your car. Think that's a fair enough exchange? Get to work finding that perfect place to roost and come over here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Hanahan?
In Hanahan, the median rent is $786 for a studio, $902 for a 1-bedroom, $1,074 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,423 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Hanahan, check out our monthly Hanahan Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Hanahan?
Some of the colleges located in the Hanahan area include Charleston Southern University, College of Charleston, Citadel Military College of South Carolina, Medical University of South Carolina, and Trident Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Hanahan?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hanahan from include Charleston, North Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Summerville, and Ladson.

