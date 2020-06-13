117 Apartments for rent in Hanahan, SC📍
Hanahan, home to about 18,000 people, has North Charleston, Charleston and Goose Creek as surrounding towns, and there's all equally adorable, with neighbors who won't hesitate to give you a friendly wave. Living in this bedroom community puts you minutes away from the Naval Weapons Station, Charleston Air Force Base and Charleston International Airport. Time to move along and find you the perfect apartment for rent.
Single detached homes or apartment complexes?
Don't say goodbye to apartment living yet. Turns out a good number of rental real estate properties in this city are of that type. If you're getting the hang of dealing with neighbors and apartment management, you'll find a perfect haven in one of the many apartment communities here. But it's okay if you prefer the space and privacy you get with a detached home.
Home sizes
Rental homes here are available at varying sizes, so there's something ideal for everyone, whether they want a simple studio, a luxurious condo or a roomier two- or three-bedroom apartment for rent. Don't settle if you think you won't find your ideal size of home -- chances are one will open up right when you least expect it.
Landlords
It's not hard to keep landlords happy! Most just want good tenants who will pay the bills. When you're applying, they'll just want the usual stuff from you: you know, rental fee and deposit, identification, employment verification, as well as credit history.
While Hanahan's not the most competitive rental market in the country, it's still a good idea to give yourself enough time to find apartments that suit your preferences. Six weeks should be enough time to eliminate the risk of going homeless.
Before you start the tedious task of going over several rental properties, work the smart way by narrowing down the areas where you'll feel an instant connection. This overview will shed some light on a neighborhood's general feel.
City Center: A community of detached houses and townhomes, Hanahan's city center is located on the banks of the Goose Creek Reservoir. Aside from the residential community, this part of the city also hosts an industrial area where businesses like SAIC, Inland American Retail and FedEx Ground chose to set up camp.
Mabelene Road /Railroad Avenue: This neighborhood is located on the opposite end of the Goose Creek Reservoir. The area offers a good number of waterfront homes for a hefty sum. So if you're prepared to pay for a relaxing view of water, this is the place to be. There's a wealth of rental options here; ranging from small apartment buildings, larger communities and single detached homes. Take a pick and relax away!
Yeamans Hall Road / Sledge Street: A small neighborhood on the southwestern part of Hanahan, this area is very close to Atlantic Aviation. A drive down to Remount Road will take you there in matter of minutes. Largely a residential community, this neighborhood offers small apartment buildings and single detached homes with spacious yards on a tree-lined street. If you have no problem living in a house that looked like something you inherited from your grandparents due to its age, this is a good place to call home.
Berkeley Hills / Highland Park: Wanna have an easy-peasy time searching for an excellent place to rent? Try your luck in this area; there are a lot of single detached homes and apartments waiting for you here. And the rental prices in this neighborhood don't create a dent in your budget, either.
Purvis Street / Corner Avenue: A neighborhood of both residential and industrial areas, this part of Hanahan is the home of the U.S. Space & Naval Warfare Systems as well as other businesses like Jerich USA and Premier Logistics Solution. If you like to live where these businesses are, a mix of rental apartments and single detached homes are yours for the taking in this neighborhood. Murray Park is also within the vicinity.
Trudging Down the Memory Lane
If you're a history buff who gets excited about appreciating the distant past, there's a lot of reasons to rejoice when you live in Hanahan. Mere minutes away from historic Charleston, stepping into another era should be easy. Some landmarks worth a look-see are the alleys and cobbled streets of the French Quarter, old churches strewn all over the Holy City and Fort Sumter, where the Confederate army fired the first few shots that changed the course of American history.
If you don't feel like going all the way to Charleston to get your hands on some blast-from-the-past experiences, Hanahan's own Otranto Plantation offers a collection of 18th-century houses that will do the job of zapping you to another era.
Water, water, water!
If you're born for water, you'll be in your element here. Choose your ideal playground from the numerous lakes, rivers and beaches in the area. Go fishing or boat-riding in Cooper River or live the beach bum life along the shoreline and in the cooling waters of the glorious Atlantic Ocean. The city's proximity to these bodies of water will spoil you senseless; you'll wish all those waters will make you grow gills. Just be sure to pour on that sunscreen!
Getting Around Different Areas of Town
In terms of transportation, you're pretty much on your own here. So if you don't like the prospect of getting tied to that steering wheel for all your time in this city, consider carpooling to get to places. The proximity of Charleston International Airport more than makes up for the nonexistent public transportation, though. It's like being handed the world for the inconvenience of being practically married to your car. Think that's a fair enough exchange? Get to work finding that perfect place to roost and come over here.