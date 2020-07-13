/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:37 AM
134 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Charleston, SC
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
224 Units Available
East Side
511 Meeting
511 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,451
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1041 sqft
Experience luxury living in the thriving Upper Meeting Street district. Unparalleled 24-hour amenity spaces and collaborative work areas to suit all your needs.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
70 Units Available
The Avenues at Verdier Pointe
3530 Verdier Blvd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,170
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1491 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with breakfast bars, fully equipped kitchens with double sinks, large bathroom, walk-in closets. Some units have connected garage. Online access for payments and maintenance requests. Saltwater pool, communal outdoor kitchen.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
83 Units Available
Avalon at James Island
202 Promenade Vista Street, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,084
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,979
1627 sqft
Renew your senses in complete comfort. Avalon at James Island is surrounded by the natural beauty of the Charleston landscape with the option to experience it all.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Plantation Oaks
2225 Ashley River Rd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,076
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1022 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Plantation Oaks. Our elevated customer experience and beautiful homes promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Ashley River
1850 Ashley Crossing Ln, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,092
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1033 sqft
Spacious apartments in a modern complex, not far from Mark Clark Expressway. Hardwood floors, fireplace and ice maker in rooms. Gym, coffee bar and tennis court located on-site. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
14 Units Available
Ashford Riverview
1476 Orange Grove Rd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$790
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
838 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1150 sqft
Renovated community with units that feature designer flooring, new appliances and lighting packages. Luxury complex with pool, fitness center and dog park. Located in Charleston just minutes from the Ashley River and I-526.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Ashford Palmetto Square
1551 Sam Rittenberg Blvd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$840
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
867 sqft
Located on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard in Charleston. Resort-style apartment community boasting a pool and sundeck, landscaped courtyards, and BBQ and picnic areas. Select apartments feature large walk-in closets and private patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Daniel Island
Talison Row
480 Seven Farms Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,200
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hardwood flooring, granite countertops, and walk-in closets are just some of the features of these modern homes. Common amenities include bike racks, a business center, and game room. Close to Charleston Historic District.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
17 Units Available
Abberly at West Ashley
3100 Ashley Town Center Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,127
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1181 sqft
Introducing Abberly West Ashley, where you experience the beautiful blend between exceptional comfort and elevated style.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
Proximity Residences
2021 Proximity Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,225
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1444 sqft
Community offers pool, clubhouse, coffee bar and BBQ grill. Units include air conditioning, walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookup, and patio or balcony. Located off of Bees Ferry Drive, close to shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
22 Units Available
Element Carolina Bay
1500 Parklawn Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,183
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,362
1371 sqft
This community provides residents with a saltwater pool, valet trash, concierge service and Starbucks coffee bar. Apartments include granite countertops, sunrooms and spa-inspired bathrooms. Carolina Bay Park and the Citadel Mall are just minutes away.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
32 Units Available
Daniel Island
Daniel Island Village
455 Seven Farms Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,260
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
1356 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, with gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. The green community features a pool, a gym and a courtyard. On the banks of the Cooper and Wando rivers, and near the Atlantic Ocean.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
$
10 Units Available
Daniel Island
Wharf 7
515 Robert Daniel Dr, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,190
687 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1180 sqft
Excellent location off of I-526. Units offer residents extra storage, ice maker, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Community features include clubhouse, coffee bar, pool and media room.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
$
23 Units Available
Cooper River Farms
650 Enterprise Blvd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,199
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,932
1340 sqft
Waterfront living, with spacious floor plans, a saltwater pool and a yoga studio. A dog park, car wash area, and community garden. An easy, scenic drive to major tech employers, plus you're right off I-526.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
17 Units Available
Sawgrass Apartments
35 Crosscreek Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,200
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1200 sqft
Sawgrass Apartments is a beautiful newly renovated apartment home community in Charleston, South Carolina. With easy access to Highway 700 and Folly Road, your favorite dining, shopping, and entertainment destinations are only a short drive away.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
32 Units Available
Riverland Woods
1001 Riverland Woods Pl, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,225
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1341 sqft
Situated on acres of green space in James Island. Luxury apartments with huge walk-in closets, fully equipped gourmet kitchens and private outdoor living spaces. Multiple resort-style amenities, including lakefront walking trails. Tenants enjoy complimentary coffee.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
13 Units Available
The Heyward
3220 Hatchet Bay Drive, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,269
732 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,313
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1112 sqft
Our brand-new studio, one, two, and three bedroom homes in Charleston, SC, combine Southern charm with modern flair, creating the ideal backdrop for your life.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
58 Units Available
Bluewater at Bolton's Landing Apartment Homes
1680 Bluewater Way, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,019
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1404 sqft
Managed by Sterling Management, Ltd., Inc.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
49 Units Available
Caroline
99 WestEdge St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,425
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,570
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1177 sqft
Amazing location on the Peninsula in walking distance to Charleston's best nightlife, shopping, and dining. Apartments feature private terraces, gourmet kitchens, soaking tubs, and faux-wood flooring.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
15 Units Available
Oasis at West Ashley
1751 Dogwood Rd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$965
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1142 sqft
Nestled charmingly in Charleston’s most coveted neighborhood, Oasis at West Ashley apartments feature an ideal location, newly renovated floor plans, and an award-winning management team.
Verified
1 of 64
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
70 Units Available
East Side
Meeting Street Lofts
601 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,482
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,557
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
1053 sqft
A location at Meeting Street Lofts puts you at the crossroads of Charleston’s burgeoning Upper Peninsula district. It’s a bona fide young professional hotbed and haven for new restaurants, breweries, eclectic retail and more.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
34 Units Available
Spyglass Seaside
1674 Folly Rd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,239
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great access to the beach and seaside area. On-site yoga, pool, fire pit and gym area. Beautifully appointed apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a patio or balcony. Dog park available.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
10 Units Available
Hawthorne Westside
2235 Ashley Crossing Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,196
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,131
937 sqft
On-site amenities include a relaxing pool, conference room, and volleyball court. Recently renovated apartments feature fireplace, ice maker, carpet flooring, and stainless steel appliances. Near Magwood Drive and close to I-526.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
75 Units Available
Silver Hill - Magnolia
Atlantic at Grand Oaks
1235 Ashley Gardens Ave, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,077
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1331 sqft
Nestled in Northwest Charleston close to the airport, these apartment homes feature a resort-style pool, a gym with yoga studio and gas grills. The homes include wood-style flooring, in-unit laundry and modern kitchens.
