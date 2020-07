Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub ice maker oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge courtyard dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage package receiving trash valet accessible 24hr maintenance bike storage cc payments coffee bar e-payments guest parking guest suite internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal shuffle board smoke-free community yoga

Unmatched Charleston LivingLocated in the highly desirable NoMo neighborhood, Foundry Point offers luxury living with Charleston charm. Located within walking distance to tech campuses Half-Mile North and Pacific Box & Crate as well as the area’s vibrant bar & restaurant scene, Foundry Point establishes the Upper Peninsula as a highly sought-after live-work atmosphere. Our resort style amenities and spacious floorplans are the epitome of living, on point.