cannonborough elliottborough
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:52 PM
116 Apartments for rent in Cannonborough - Elliottborough, Charleston, SC
The Guild
128 Columbus St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,675
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1215 sqft
Modern homes with granite counters and walk-in closets. Lots of community amenities, including a coffee bar, wine room, and pool. Easy access to I-26. Close to Hampton Park.
Elan Midtown
441 Meeting St, Charleston, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,514
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant living in the heart of downtown Charleston. These upscale, pet-friendly apartments feature hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site yoga, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Garage provided.
249 Ashley Avenue
249 Ashley Avenue, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1932 sqft
249 Ashley Avenue Available 09/01/20 249 Ashley Avenue - FURNISHED, 3 bedroom/3 bath home located in Cannonborough/Elliottborough neighborhood with gated entrance and off-street parking! This home built to look like old Charleston, actually built
517 King Street
517 King Street, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
3137 sqft
Here is one of the most amazing condos that the upper Charleston Peninsula has ever seen! New York style loft with an open floor plan.
201 Rutledge Ave
201 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston, SC
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
Rutledge Ave!! - This large 3 bedroom 2 bath home boasts wonderful Charleston Charm! Short walk to MUSC, Roper Hospital, area eateries and attractions. Available July 6, 2020. Private porch on first and second levels. Private back patio.
7 1/2 D Kracke Street
7 1/2 Kracke St, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Historic Downtown Charleston SC - Minutes from MUSC - Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo, New Paint, New flooring located in the medical district of Charleston SC. It is upstairs, new paint, new hardwood flooring throughout.
28 Cannon Street Unit B
28 Cannon St, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1220 sqft
Luxury Unit in Trendy Midtown, Off-Street Parking, Walk to Upper King! - This upscale luxury condominium enjoys a private location tucked away behind a green space in the Midtown neighborhood.
24 Bee Street
24 Bee Street, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
363 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy downtown one bedroom rental in the heart of MUSC. Also minutes away from the College of Charleston and the Citadel. Perfect for a student who wants to be downtown ultra close to school and everything else.
36 Cannon Street
36 Cannon Street, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2198 sqft
36 Cannon Street is a modern interpretation of a Charleston single house with a sleek hotel vibe. The first level of this fully furnished home has an open floorplan ideal for entertaining.
73 Ashe Street
73 Ashe Street, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1552 sqft
This recently renovated home is located in the Cannonborough/Elliotborough section of the Charleston peninsula and is in close proximity to upper King St, MUSC and the College of Charleston.
138 Line Street
138 Line Street, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals. Large 2 bedroom 1 full bathroom downstairs unit! Located in the historical district near the crosstown with easy access to Hampton Park and all the Upper King Street district revitalization.
149 Spring Street
149 Spring Street, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
794 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom downtown apartment. This upstairs unit has hardwood floors throughout, off street parking, dishwasher, and a washer/dryer. Easy access to CofC, MUSC, and the Upper King hot spots!Sorry, no pets.
251 Coming Street
251 Coming Street, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1336 sqft
*We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals. This 2 story, 2 bedroom 1.
7 Kracke Street
7 Kracke Street, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,600
437 sqft
Great downtown location just below the Crosstown, this 2nd floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo sits in the private, fabulous community of ''The Rainbow at Midtown'' in Elliotborough.
188 St Philip Street
188 Saint Philip Street, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
916 sqft
*We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals. This upstairs three bedroom residence has a roomy living space with an adjacent kitchen equipped with ideal counter and cabinet space.
183 Smith Street
183 Smith Street, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of downtown Charleston this 3BR home is perfect for anyone attending the college or MUSC. Off street and on Street parking available. Pets are negotiable. Washer and dryer included. Convenient to all restaurants and bars.
230 B Rutledge Ave.
230 Rutledge Ave, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1021 sqft
230 B Rutledge Ave. Available 08/01/20 Rutledge Ave! - Centrally located in the heart of Downtown~ this two bedroom one bathroom apartment has updated finishes, interior entrance and large porch overlooking Rutledge Ave.
14 Cannon Street
14 Cannon Street, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
952 sqft
Must see 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom apartment located in the Elliotborough/Cannonborough neighborhood of Downtown Charleston. This downstairs unit features a naturally well-lit living/dining area with plenty of space.
Results within 1 mile of Cannonborough - Elliottborough
511 Meeting
511 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,451
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1041 sqft
Experience luxury living in the thriving Upper Meeting Street district. Unparalleled 24-hour amenity spaces and collaborative work areas to suit all your needs.
Caroline
99 WestEdge St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,425
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,570
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1177 sqft
Amazing location on the Peninsula in walking distance to Charleston's best nightlife, shopping, and dining. Apartments feature private terraces, gourmet kitchens, soaking tubs, and faux-wood flooring.
Meeting Street Lofts
601 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,482
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,557
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
1053 sqft
A location at Meeting Street Lofts puts you at the crossroads of Charleston’s burgeoning Upper Peninsula district. It’s a bona fide young professional hotbed and haven for new restaurants, breweries, eclectic retail and more.
Charleston Urban
296 King Street, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,400
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1033 sqft
This property is owned by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
10 WestEdge
10 Westedge St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,518
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,334
1200 sqft
ITS NEW, EXCITING AND YET AUTHENTICALLY CHARLESTONWelcome to Charleston’s best choice for apartment living, 10 WestEdge.
157 Grove Street
157 Grove Street, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1943 sqft
***Granite Countertops STAINLESS STEEL appliances! 3 BR 2 BATH, Near HISTORIC DOWNTOWN Charleston neighborhood! - Are you looking for a Historic Charleston Home? CALL for LIVE AGENT 757-744-9058. This 1943 sq. ft.