/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:14 AM
136 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Charleston, SC
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
Windjammer Apartments
1742 Sam Rittenberg Blvd, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1046 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Windjammer Apartments has been in Charleston, SC for over 35 years.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Heron Reserve
3301 Glenn McConnell Pkwy, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1147 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today!Imagine coming home to your apartment with large, open floor plans and designer features in a beautiful community with well-manicured grounds, friendly staff, and resort style amenities.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Daniel Island
20 Units Available
Simmons Park
211 River Landing Dr, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1161 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Enjoy the cafe, pool and fitness center on-site. Easy access to I-526. Close to the Wando River.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
13 Units Available
The Standard at James Island
215 Promenade Vista St, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1128 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to I-26. Units feature laundry, walk-in closets, and garbage disposal. Communal amenities that residents enjoy include pool table, yoga, garage, community garden, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Daniel Island
31 Units Available
Central Island Square
50 Central Island St, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1091 sqft
Belle Hall Shopping Center, Interstate 526 and the beach are just moments from this property. Community amenities include a pool, fitness center, dog park and available storage units. Apartments include quartz countertops and glass cooktops.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
22 Units Available
Plantation Oaks
2225 Ashley River Rd, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1022 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Plantation Oaks. Our elevated customer experience and beautiful homes promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
45 Units Available
Riverland Woods
1001 Riverland Woods Pl, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1060 sqft
Situated on acres of green space in James Island. Luxury apartments with huge walk-in closets, fully equipped gourmet kitchens and private outdoor living spaces. Multiple resort-style amenities, including lakefront walking trails. Tenants enjoy complimentary coffee.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
139 Units Available
Channel at Bowen Apartments
1000 Channel Marker Way, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1059 sqft
This brand-new community features a yoga studio, media room, swimming pool, and gym. Units are equipped with hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups. Community is convenient to shopping along North Rhett Avenue.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
Silver Hill - Magnolia
89 Units Available
Atlantic at Grand Oaks
1235 Ashley Gardens Ave, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1081 sqft
Nestled in Northwest Charleston close to the airport, these apartment homes feature a resort-style pool, a gym with yoga studio and gas grills. The homes include wood-style flooring, in-unit laundry and modern kitchens.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:22am
28 Units Available
17 South
105 Ivy Green Way, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 17 South in Charleston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
35 Units Available
Caroline
99 WestEdge St, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,118
1177 sqft
Amazing location on the Peninsula in walking distance to Charleston's best nightlife, shopping, and dining. Apartments feature private terraces, gourmet kitchens, soaking tubs, and faux-wood flooring.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Cannonborough - Elliottborough
1 Unit Available
Elan Midtown
441 Meeting St, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,746
1341 sqft
Elegant living in the heart of downtown Charleston. These upscale, pet-friendly apartments feature hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site yoga, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Garage provided.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
26 Units Available
Cainhoy Pointe
1030 Jack Primus Rd, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1177 sqft
Located near the new Publix in the Cainhoy area of Charleston, these units provide 1G fiber internet, modern appliances and gated control, along with bike storage, bark park, fire pit and yoga room.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
28 Units Available
Aspire at James Island
1743 Central Park Road, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1181 sqft
Aspirational Living in the Lowcountry. A boutique community means more attention to you and les about the numbers.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
76 Units Available
Accent Overlook
2500 Clements Ferry Road, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1061 sqft
Welcome Home to Accent Overlook Our community is now open for in-person tours! We still offer the option of a virtual tour or a self-guided tour. Please feel free to contact us with questions on any of these options.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Westside
54 Units Available
10 WestEdge
10 Westedge St, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,292
1200 sqft
ITS NEW, EXCITING AND YET AUTHENTICALLY CHARLESTONWelcome to Charleston’s best choice for apartment living, 10 WestEdge.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
13 Units Available
Oasis at West Ashley
1751 Dogwood Rd, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
912 sqft
Nestled charmingly in Charleston’s most coveted neighborhood, Oasis at West Ashley apartments feature an ideal location, newly renovated floor plans, and an award-winning management team.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:05am
Silver Hill - Magnolia
108 Units Available
The Merchant
102 Sottile St, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
You’re the newest local in Charleston’s inspired, eclectic NoMo neighborhood– where authenticity shines and where your story is brought to life.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
1000 Bonieta Harrold Dr.
1000 Bonieta Harrold Dr, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1129 sqft
Great apartment available for sublet without having to sign a year lease! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout living, dining, kitchen and hallways, carpet only in the bedrooms. 1st floor apartment with lots of parking for easy access.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
South of Broad
1 Unit Available
138 Tradd St Apt A
138 Tradd Street, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1225 sqft
This stunning first floor unit is located South of Broad Street in Downtown Charleston. Completely renovated, the split room floor plan offers spacious living on one of the best historic streets in Charleston.
1 of 5
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
North Central
1 Unit Available
123 Romney St
123 Romney Street, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
860 sqft
Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Home Downtown Home Available 8/1 - Property Id: 296637 this 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home has been recently renovated and is available for lease on 8/1/20. Each bedroom has it's own bathroom, with an additional halfbath.
1 of 24
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
South of Broad
1 Unit Available
149 Broad St
149 Broad Street, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$5,250
1939 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Broad Street - Property Id: 182330 One of Charleston's most unique properties. A free standing kitchen house that was completely renovated within the last 4 years.
1 of 11
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
South of Broad
1 Unit Available
10 Logan Street Unit 3
10 Logan St, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1220 sqft
Luxurious Condo South of Broad - This bright and spacious condo is located in a great neighborhood South of Broad Street. A 2bd/2ba condo with Study, has tons of natural light that is abundant throughout the home.
1 of 15
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
1984 Folly Rd B212
1984 Folly Road, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1161 sqft
Pelican Pointe Condo - Beautiful 2 bedroom Condo at Pelican Pointe. Minutes from Folly Beach (RLNE5831326)
Similar Pages
Charleston 1 BedroomsCharleston 2 BedroomsCharleston 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCharleston 3 BedroomsCharleston Accessible ApartmentsCharleston Apartments with BalconyCharleston Apartments with Garage
Charleston Apartments with GymCharleston Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCharleston Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCharleston Apartments with ParkingCharleston Apartments with PoolCharleston Apartments with Washer-Dryer