Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM
34 Apartments for rent in Beaufort, SC📍
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
151 Units Available
Waterleaf at Battery Creek
10 Shell Creek Dr, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
737 sqft
Enjoy Lowcountry living in Beaufort, SC – welcome to Waterleaf at Battery Creek. Our brand new and modern apartment community offers spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments in a prime location on Parris Island Gateway.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Harbor One
22 Colony Gardens Rd, Beaufort, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1236 sqft
HarborOne offers incredible 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes in a convenient location just minutes from highway 21, scenic waterways and The Marine Corps Air Station.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
15 Units Available
Abberly Pointe
100 Ashton Pointe Blvd, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,174
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1031 sqft
Living well is the only Pointe! Blending a tranquil, natural setting with an unmatched location that makes any commute feel like a breeze, Abberly Pointe is the epitome of convenient, upscale living in the Beaufort area.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
Legends North of Broad
100 Pinckney Marsh Ln, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1305 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Legends North of Broad, we strive to provide all the comforts of home and superior service through our professional and responsive management team. Come Enjoy the Luxury Lifestyle You Deserve!
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Battery Shores
1 Unit Available
1015 Wolverine Drive
1015 Wolverine Drive, Beaufort, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2243 sqft
1015 Wolverine Dr. Beaufort: Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 Bath single story home for rent. 2243 sq ft, on a 1/3 acre lot with fenced backyard. Hardwood floors/tile throughout common areas. Vaulted 14' ceilings in living room with gas fireplace.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Northwest Quadrant
1 Unit Available
1008 Duke Street
1008 Duke Street, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1008 Duke Street in Beaufort. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Dixon Village
1 Unit Available
2102 North Street
2102 North Street, Beaufort, SC
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
2186 sqft
1 MONTH MINIMUM STAY or stay longer! Luxury Southern Living Home, Downtown Beaufort, SC! **AVAILABLE: AUGUST 2020 - DECEMBER 2020 & APRIL 2021 - DECEMBER 2021** Monthly booking fee to include: electric/water/cable/internet/lawn care/trash
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Old Commons
1 Unit Available
710 Boundary Street, 2a
710 Boundary St, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,660
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pristine Downtown Location Short Term Rental. One Bedroom Furnished Apartment Overlooking The Beaufort River. Breathtaking Views! Walk To Restaurants And Shopping! All Utilities Included - Just Move In And ENJOY!! STAY MINIMUM 30 DAYS!
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
100 Pines
1 Unit Available
710 Ribaut Road
710 Ribaut Road, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1328 sqft
Downtown Living! Fully furnished, beautifully appointed and cute, cute, cute !!! This adorable 1 bedroom, 2 bath, cottage home with a newly constructed den/office is light, bright and move-in ready.
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
Mossy Oaks
1 Unit Available
2681 Broad Street
2681 Broad Street, Beaufort, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1639 sqft
AVAILABLE MAY 15 - Beautiful home in the desirable Broad Street community in Mossy Oaks. Interior features include hardwood floors, fireplace, first floor half bath and first floor master suite.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Old Commons
1 Unit Available
710 Boundary Street
710 Boundary Street, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,660
9306 sqft
Pristine Downtown Location Short Term Rental. One Bedroom Furnished Apartment Overlooking The Beaufort River. Breathtaking Views! Walk To Restaurants And Shopping! All Utilities Included - Just Move In And ENJOY!! STAY MINIMUM 30 DAYS!
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Dixon Village
1 Unit Available
2105 North Street
2105 North Street, Beaufort, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1443 sqft
1 MONTH MINIMUM STAY (or stay longer). AVAILABLE DATES/MONTH(s): Available: September 2020 -- December 2020 and May 2021 -- December 2021. $500 refundable security deposit required.
Last updated April 17 at 05:06pm
West End
1 Unit Available
2607 Depot Road
2607 Depot Road, Beaufort, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1545 sqft
You will fall in love with this charming and beautifully maintained house minutes away from Downtown Beaufort and Port Royal. This house boasts 3 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
West End
1 Unit Available
19 City Walk Way
19 City Walk Way, Beaufort, SC
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
2105 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with first floor master suite, fully equipped gourmet kitchen; fabulous wrap around screened porch. Tastefully furnished. Quiet, peaceful neighborhood within walking/biking distance of downtown Beaufort's Waterfront Park.
Results within 1 mile of Beaufort
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
Magnolia Park
314 Laurel Bay Rd, Laurel Bay, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$979
1189 sqft
Magnolia Park offers amazing 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes in a convenient location just minutes from highway 21, scenic waterways and The Marine Corps Air Station.
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Port Royal
1 Unit Available
402 Island Pines
402 Island Pines, Port Royal, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1342 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Port Royal. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated bathrooms, small storage room off patio, washer dryer hookups inside. Two designated parking spaces. No pets.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Port Royal
1 Unit Available
712 13th Street
712 13th St, Port Royal, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 2020This beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom has an open & functional main level that includes a master suite, guest half bathroom, and laundry room. The second level boasts 2 spacious bedrooms with large closets and a full bathroom.
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Port Royal
1 Unit Available
2813 Smilax
2813 Smilax Avenue, Port Royal, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1330 sqft
3 Bed room 2 bath 2 story home. 3 bedroom, 2 bath unfurnished home for rent with nice size yard in a private setting. Wood Floors throughout.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
30 Blacksmith Circle
30 Blacksmith Circle, Laurel Bay, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1168 sqft
RENTAL INFO: Well maintained home in Irongate subdivision. All kitchen appliances present. Fenced backyard. Split bedroom arrangement.Available July 1, 2020
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
3877 Oyster Bluff Boulevard
3877 Oyster Bluff Boulevard, Beaufort County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2889 sqft
Enjoy Lowcountry living at it finest in this large 4 bedroom, 3 bath, home located in the desirable Oyster Bluff! Built in 2018 and measuring 2889 sqft this home features a large rocking chair front porch, an open floor plan w/ spacious family room,
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Port Royal
1 Unit Available
1231 Ladys Island Drive
1231 Ladys Island Drive, Port Royal, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
950 sqft
Water Views!!! Fabulous 2 bed, 2 bath, updated condo with water views from the living room and both bedrooms! Freshly painted and conveniently located in Port Royal along the banks of the Broad River this unit features a spacious living room and a
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Port Royal
1 Unit Available
1602 Paris Avenue
1602 Paris Avenue, Port Royal, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1045 sqft
This newly renovated FURNISHED town home is located in the heart of Port Royal. You are in walking distance to the wonderful restaurants, Sands beach, shopping, boat ramp and all other things Port Royal has to offer.
Results within 5 miles of Beaufort
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
9 Needlerush Court
9 Needlerush Court, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1621 sqft
Nicely kept home with 2 car garage, screened in back porch, fireplace and more. Security Deposit is $2325.00. Pets negotiable, must have owner approval and nonrefundable pet fee of $350 per pet.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
20 Market Street
20 Market, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1600 sqft
HABERSHAM -- Fabulous 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, ''Live/Work'' Loft located in the heart of the Habersham Town Center. Upgrades including stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, etc.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Beaufort rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,350.
Some of the colleges located in the Beaufort area include Savannah College of Art and Design, Savannah State University, Charleston Southern University, College of Charleston, and Citadel Military College of South Carolina. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Beaufort from include Charleston, Savannah, North Charleston, Summerville, and Pooler.
