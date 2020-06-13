Apartment List
/
SC
/
north charleston
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:30 AM

111 Apartments for rent in North Charleston, SC

📍
Park Circle
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
$
21 Units Available
Plantation Flats
2181 Dunlap St, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
947 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an onsite pool, concierge, tennis court and gym. The units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. North Pointe Plaza and Northwoods Merchant Plaza Shopping Center are nearby.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:28am
$
Park Circle
22 Units Available
Factory at Garco
4993 O'hear Avenue, North Charleston, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,455
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1119 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Factory at Garco in North Charleston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
17 Units Available
Palmetto Creek Apartments
3311 Mountainbrook Ave, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1368 sqft
A recently renovated and pet-friendly community offering a combination of style and comfort. Located right off I26, we are in the heart of North Charleston and all it has to offer.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:24am
60 Units Available
Greenwood at Ashley River
6520 Dorchester Rd, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$899
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1197 sqft
Come see why our charm, convenience, perfect amenities and award-winning management team has made Greenwood at Ashley River the place to call home for many residents of North Charleston, South Carolina.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Park Circle
84 Units Available
Link Apartments Mixson
4501 Mixson Ave, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,004
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1062 sqft
Convenient location in Mixson with community swimming pool, BBQ area and fitness center. Units are spacious with modern touches and large windows; washer and dryer are included.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Silvana Oaks
8439 Dorchester Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1198 sqft
Spacious units near Downtown Charleston with granite counters and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. In-room laundry and hardwood floors. Community has swimming pool and private dog park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
40 Units Available
Ingleside Plantation
9345 Blue House Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$975
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1471 sqft
Just off I-26 and near the military base and shopping. A resort-style community with gated access, a pool, outdoor fireplace and cardio-fitness center. Apartments feature hardwood floors, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
32 Units Available
Atlantic Palms
2510 Atlantic Palms Ln, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$949
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1229 sqft
Stylish apartment with spacious layouts, private patio/balcony, extra storage and washer/dryer hookup. 24-hour gym, business center, outdoor swimming pool and movie theater room for all tenants to enjoy.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:07am
16 Units Available
4830 Wescott
4830 Wescott Blvd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,115
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1250 sqft
Love where you live! Our open plans feature fashion forward interior finishes--quartz countertops, designer cabinets and plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
23 Units Available
Mosby Ingleside
3730 Ingleside Blvd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,149
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1363 sqft
Stunning marsh views in a retreat-like setting. Homes feature stainless steel appliances, smart home technology, and fantastic views. On-site pool, workout area, and clubhouse. Near area parks and schools.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
3 Units Available
Northlake Townhomes
4135 Bonaparte Dr, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1400 sqft
At Northlake Townhomes, our residents enjoy the finest quality of living in our lakeside community. Our residents have their choice between spacious two or three bedroom floorplans.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Jamison Park
2245 Greenridge Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$990
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1230 sqft
Northwoods Mall is only minutes away from this North Charleston community. Onsite amenities include garage parking, swimming pool, grilling area and 24-hour gym. There are washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets in-unit.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
ARIUM North Charleston
2225 Greenridge Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
937 sqft
This luxury community offers an onsite clubhouse, tennis court, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Units have washer/dryer hookups, fireplaces and walk-in closets. The nearby Northwoods Mall also offers dining, shopping and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
30 Units Available
Palmetto Grove
7927 Saint Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1225 sqft
Many outdoor amenities including a tennis court, pool, playground, bark park, and sundeck. Apartments with patio or balcony and large closets. Conveniently located near I-26 in North Charleston. Non-smoking community with 24-hour on-site maintenance.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
32 Units Available
Dwell at Greenridge
7910 Crossroads Dr, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$899
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
950 sqft
The living spaces at Dwell at Greenridge Apartments are thoughtfully designed with comfort and convenience in mind, and are stylishly appointed with the kind of premium materials and finishes you won't find in any other apartments for rent in North
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
9 Units Available
Northwoods Townhomes
8150 Prestwick Ct, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1250 sqft
Near I-26 and Hillsdale Park. Enjoy convenient amenities at this pet-friendly property, including a coffee bar and community barbecue area. Every unit includes ample closet space, custom cabinets, and a washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Waverly Place
1900 Waverly Place Ln, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$984
923 sqft
Just minutes from Charleston Air Force Base and Charleston International Airport. Community includes gym, BBQ grill, tennis court, and pool. Luxurious units boast fireplace, walk-in closets, and recent renovations.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
ARIUM St Ives
7930 St Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1101 sqft
This community's array of amenities includes an onsite coffee bar, pool, gym and swimming pool. The apartments boast fireplaces and walk-in closets. The North River's Market and Northwoods Mall are a short walk away.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 09:30am
$
6 Units Available
North Bluff
7925 Saint Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$979
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the Darby Difference at North Bluff Apartments where conveniently located, spacious living awaits you at this North Charleston community. North Bluff offers one, two and three bedroom apartments and a great set of amenities.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
1 Unit Available
Collins Park Villas
4211 Britain Ct., North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1450 sqft
A peaceful place to come back to at the end of the day, this development offers a variety of floor plans and units to choose from. Pet-friendly units feature wood floors and large windows.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Bradley Square
6600 Rivers Ave, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$895
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
868 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Bradley Square Apartments. Our elevated customer experience and high-end amenities promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated April 2 at 12:28am
$
33 Units Available
Atlantic on the Boulevard
2155 Morris Baker Blvd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,130
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1434 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Park Circle
1 Unit Available
1657 Indy Dr
1657 Indy Dr, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1670 sqft
Welcome to this 3 bed/ 2.5 bath home located in North Charleston.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
5421 Red Tip Ln
5421 Red Tip Lane, North Charleston, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2420 sqft
This spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house is conveniently located near Dorchester Road with grocery stores and restaurants nearby.

Median Rent in North Charleston

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in North Charleston is $933, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,111.
Studio
$814
1 Bed
$933
2 Beds
$1,111
3+ Beds
$1,472
City GuideNorth Charleston
Having trouble with Craigslist Charleston? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Welcome to North Charleston!

Also known as North Chas, North Chuck, and other nicknames. For the low country, coastal South Carolina region, North Charleston is a new metropolitan area with a lot of affordable housing in town. So let's get started on your apartment hunt!

A Glimpse at North Charleston

The city is also home to the Charleston International Airport, and the North Charleston Coliseum, which the home of the mid-level hockey team, the South Carolina Stingrays.

My Low Country Tis of Thee

North Charleston has its fair share of developments, town houses and luxury rentals. Many of these neighborhoods border the nearby suburb of Mount Pleasant. Creek and Whitehall are two of the hottest neighborhoods. Many apartment and condo buildings with suburban feeling developments located close to shopping strips. Two bedrooms in this area generally go for between $800-1000.

ndigo Fields is the closest area to Mount Pleasant, where there are more homes and less apartments in the well-manicured developments. When renting in this area, you'll likely only find large homes for rent, and even those are few and far between. Three bedroom homes rent for up to $2000.

Thankfully, you don't have to shell out big bucks for a comfortable rental in the North Chas area. Two of the most desirable areas are ripe for leasers. Windsor Hill and Taylor Plantation both have a number of condo and townhouse complexes built along comfortable stretches of greenery prime for those late summer low country strolls. Two bedrooms in these big deal neighborhoods generally range from $650-800.

Park Circle is an up-and-coming neighborhood with affordable housing with two bedrooms going for between $600-700.

Rental Tips

Most apartment rentals in the North Charleston area are done through property management agencies. Regardless of the type of the development, each of these management agencies will have different policies regarding leases and applicant qualifications. Contacting management agencies to view different models in different neighborhoods is the best way to find the right apartment and neighborhood for you. Available apartments can also be found via online apartment search engines or the online section of Charleston's Post and Courier.

Once you've found your apartment, be prepared to sign a lease of at least one year, particularly if you're settling into a larger subdivision of town homes. Deposits and application fees in North Chas can range from $100 total to one month's rent plus $30-50 for background checks.

Transportation

Since much of North Charleston was developed in the 1970s, it remains a pretty serious car culture. People commute from North Charleston to all parts of the low country area.

North Chas is serviced by the Charleston Area Regional Transportation System, or CARTA, which offers several fixed bus routes throughout the city and into Charleston and the surrounding metropolitan area. Tri-County Link also provides bus service to rural parts of North Charleston that are not reached by CARTA.

There ya have it, that's North Charleston in a nutshell. Now go find your dream apartment!

June 2020 North Charleston Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 North Charleston Rent Report. North Charleston rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the North Charleston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 North Charleston Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 North Charleston Rent Report. North Charleston rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the North Charleston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

North Charleston rent trends were flat over the past month

North Charleston rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in North Charleston stand at $933 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,111 for a two-bedroom. North Charleston's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in South Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of North Charleston, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in South Carolina, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Mount Pleasant is the most expensive of all South Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,545; of the 10 largest South Carolina cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Mount Pleasant experiencing the fastest decline (-4.3%).
    • Rock Hill, North Charleston, and Columbia have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.1%, 1.7%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    North Charleston rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in North Charleston, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. North Charleston is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • North Charleston's median two-bedroom rent of $1,111 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.7% increase in North Charleston.
    • While North Charleston's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in North Charleston than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in North Charleston.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in North Charleston?
    In North Charleston, the median rent is $814 for a studio, $933 for a 1-bedroom, $1,111 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,472 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in North Charleston, check out our monthly North Charleston Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in North Charleston?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in North Charleston include Park Circle.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around North Charleston?
    Some of the colleges located in the North Charleston area include Charleston Southern University, Trident Technical College, College of Charleston, Citadel Military College of South Carolina, and Medical University of South Carolina. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to North Charleston?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to North Charleston from include Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Summerville, Ladson, and Goose Creek.

    Similar Pages

    North Charleston 1 BedroomsNorth Charleston 2 Bedrooms
    North Charleston Apartments with ParkingNorth Charleston Dog Friendly Apartments
    North Charleston Studio Apartments

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Park Circle