111 Apartments for rent in North Charleston, SC

My Low Country Tis of Thee

North Charleston has its fair share of developments, town houses and luxury rentals. Many of these neighborhoods border the nearby suburb of Mount Pleasant. Creek and Whitehall are two of the hottest neighborhoods. Many apartment and condo buildings with suburban feeling developments located close to shopping strips. Two bedrooms in this area generally go for between $800-1000.

ndigo Fields is the closest area to Mount Pleasant, where there are more homes and less apartments in the well-manicured developments. When renting in this area, you'll likely only find large homes for rent, and even those are few and far between. Three bedroom homes rent for up to $2000.

Thankfully, you don't have to shell out big bucks for a comfortable rental in the North Chas area. Two of the most desirable areas are ripe for leasers. Windsor Hill and Taylor Plantation both have a number of condo and townhouse complexes built along comfortable stretches of greenery prime for those late summer low country strolls. Two bedrooms in these big deal neighborhoods generally range from $650-800.

Park Circle is an up-and-coming neighborhood with affordable housing with two bedrooms going for between $600-700.