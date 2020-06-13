111 Apartments for rent in North Charleston, SC📍
1 of 5
1 of 44
1 of 26
1 of 10
1 of 36
1 of 22
1 of 17
1 of 50
1 of 38
1 of 21
1 of 14
1 of 11
1 of 15
1 of 22
1 of 39
1 of 43
1 of 27
1 of 20
1 of 21
1 of 4
1 of 10
1 of 21
1 of 13
1 of 13
Also known as North Chas, North Chuck, and other nicknames. For the low country, coastal South Carolina region, North Charleston is a new metropolitan area with a lot of affordable housing in town. So let's get started on your apartment hunt!
The city is also home to the Charleston International Airport, and the North Charleston Coliseum, which the home of the mid-level hockey team, the South Carolina Stingrays.
North Charleston has its fair share of developments, town houses and luxury rentals. Many of these neighborhoods border the nearby suburb of Mount Pleasant. Creek and Whitehall are two of the hottest neighborhoods. Many apartment and condo buildings with suburban feeling developments located close to shopping strips. Two bedrooms in this area generally go for between $800-1000.
ndigo Fields is the closest area to Mount Pleasant, where there are more homes and less apartments in the well-manicured developments. When renting in this area, you'll likely only find large homes for rent, and even those are few and far between. Three bedroom homes rent for up to $2000.
Thankfully, you don't have to shell out big bucks for a comfortable rental in the North Chas area. Two of the most desirable areas are ripe for leasers. Windsor Hill and Taylor Plantation both have a number of condo and townhouse complexes built along comfortable stretches of greenery prime for those late summer low country strolls. Two bedrooms in these big deal neighborhoods generally range from $650-800.
Park Circle is an up-and-coming neighborhood with affordable housing with two bedrooms going for between $600-700.
Most apartment rentals in the North Charleston area are done through property management agencies. Regardless of the type of the development, each of these management agencies will have different policies regarding leases and applicant qualifications. Contacting management agencies to view different models in different neighborhoods is the best way to find the right apartment and neighborhood for you. Available apartments can also be found via online apartment search engines or the online section of Charleston's Post and Courier.
Once you've found your apartment, be prepared to sign a lease of at least one year, particularly if you're settling into a larger subdivision of town homes. Deposits and application fees in North Chas can range from $100 total to one month's rent plus $30-50 for background checks.
Since much of North Charleston was developed in the 1970s, it remains a pretty serious car culture. People commute from North Charleston to all parts of the low country area.
North Chas is serviced by the Charleston Area Regional Transportation System, or CARTA, which offers several fixed bus routes throughout the city and into Charleston and the surrounding metropolitan area. Tri-County Link also provides bus service to rural parts of North Charleston that are not reached by CARTA.
There ya have it, that's North Charleston in a nutshell. Now go find your dream apartment!
June 2020 North Charleston Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 North Charleston Rent Report. North Charleston rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the North Charleston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
June 2020 North Charleston Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 North Charleston Rent Report. North Charleston rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the North Charleston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
North Charleston rent trends were flat over the past month
North Charleston rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in North Charleston stand at $933 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,111 for a two-bedroom. North Charleston's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in South Carolina
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of North Charleston, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in South Carolina, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Mount Pleasant is the most expensive of all South Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,545; of the 10 largest South Carolina cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Mount Pleasant experiencing the fastest decline (-4.3%).
- Rock Hill, North Charleston, and Columbia have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.1%, 1.7%, and 1.1%, respectively).
North Charleston rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased slightly in North Charleston, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. North Charleston is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- North Charleston's median two-bedroom rent of $1,111 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.7% increase in North Charleston.
- While North Charleston's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in North Charleston than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in North Charleston.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.