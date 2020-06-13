Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

149 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Charleston, SC

Finding an apartment in Charleston that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
11 Units Available
The Ashley Apartments
1871 Ashley River Rd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,315
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,926
1644 sqft
Incredible views in the heart of urban Charleston. Fantastic floor plans with extra storage, stainless steel appliances, and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, valet service, business center, coffee bar and concierge. Pet-friendly.
1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
42 Units Available
Cooper River Farms
650 Enterprise Blvd, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,235
811 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,274
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
1122 sqft
Waterfront living, with spacious floor plans, a saltwater pool and a yoga studio. A dog park, car wash area, and community garden. An easy, scenic drive to major tech employers, plus you're right off I-526.
1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
23 Units Available
Element Carolina Bay
1500 Parklawn Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,096
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1371 sqft
This community provides residents with a saltwater pool, valet trash, concierge service and Starbucks coffee bar. Apartments include granite countertops, sunrooms and spa-inspired bathrooms. Carolina Bay Park and the Citadel Mall are just minutes away.
1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Daniel Island
36 Units Available
Daniel Island Village
455 Seven Farms Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,169
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
1356 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, with gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. The green community features a pool, a gym and a courtyard. On the banks of the Cooper and Wando rivers, and near the Atlantic Ocean.
1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:53pm
Old Windemere
23 Units Available
35 Folly
35 Folly Road Boulevard, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,245
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
1028 sqft
Near Downtown Charleston and Highway 17. A smoke-free community featuring yoga, a pool, coffee bar and bocce court. Granite countertops and hardwood floors in apartments. Dog grooming area in a pet-friendly community.
1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:58pm
14 Units Available
The Apartments at Shade Tree
2030 Wildts Battery Blvd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,089
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,883
1138 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Apartments at Shade Tree in Charleston. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
24 Units Available
1000 West
1000 Bonieta Harrold Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,105
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1330 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, just off Savannah Highway. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes hot tub, pool, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance.
1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
28 Units Available
Aspire at James Island
1743 Central Park Road, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,415
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1181 sqft
Aspirational Living in the Lowcountry. A boutique community means more attention to you and les about the numbers.
1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
20 Units Available
Hawthorne Westside
2235 Ashley Crossing Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$962
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
937 sqft
On-site amenities include a relaxing pool, conference room, and volleyball court. Recently renovated apartments feature fireplace, ice maker, carpet flooring, and stainless steel appliances. Near Magwood Drive and close to I-526.
1 of 65

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
46 Units Available
Riverland Woods
1001 Riverland Woods Pl, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1341 sqft
Situated on acres of green space in James Island. Luxury apartments with huge walk-in closets, fully equipped gourmet kitchens and private outdoor living spaces. Multiple resort-style amenities, including lakefront walking trails. Tenants enjoy complimentary coffee.
1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
127 Units Available
Harper Place
3202 Coastal Grass Way, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,190
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1453 sqft
Harper Place is a beautiful retreat tucked away within a canopy of trees, yet close to the necessities in your world.
1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Silver Hill - Magnolia
89 Units Available
Atlantic at Grand Oaks
1235 Ashley Gardens Ave, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,077
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1331 sqft
Nestled in Northwest Charleston close to the airport, these apartment homes feature a resort-style pool, a gym with yoga studio and gas grills. The homes include wood-style flooring, in-unit laundry and modern kitchens.
1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:44pm
$
20 Units Available
Sawgrass Apartments
35 Crosscreek Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1200 sqft
Sawgrass Apartments is a beautiful newly renovated apartment home community in Charleston, South Carolina. With easy access to Highway 700 and Folly Road, your favorite dining, shopping, and entertainment destinations are only a short drive away.
1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Cannonborough - Elliottborough
45 Units Available
The Guild
128 Columbus St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,619
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,975
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1215 sqft
Modern homes with granite counters and walk-in closets. Lots of community amenities, including a coffee bar, wine room, and pool. Easy access to I-26. Close to Hampton Park.
1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Silver Hill - Magnolia
20 Units Available
Foundry Point
6 Huguenin Avenue, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,505
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unmatched Charleston Living Located in the highly desirable NoMo neighborhood, Foundry Point offers luxury living with Charleston charm.
1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
58 Units Available
Bluewater at Bolton's Landing Apartment Homes
1680 Bluewater Way, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,049
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1404 sqft
Managed by Sterling Management, Ltd., Inc.
1 of 64

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
East Side
88 Units Available
Meeting Street Lofts
601 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,553
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,537
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,238
1053 sqft
A location at Meeting Street Lofts puts you at the crossroads of Charleston’s burgeoning Upper Peninsula district. It’s a bona fide young professional hotbed and haven for new restaurants, breweries, eclectic retail and more.
1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Westside
54 Units Available
10 WestEdge
10 Westedge St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,518
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,292
1200 sqft
ITS NEW, EXCITING AND YET AUTHENTICALLY CHARLESTONWelcome to Charleston’s best choice for apartment living, 10 WestEdge.
1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:39pm
20 Units Available
The Heyward
3220 Hatchet Bay Drive, Charleston, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,225
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
1112 sqft
Our brand-new studio, one, two, and three bedroom homes in Charleston, SC, combine Southern charm with modern flair, creating the ideal backdrop for your life.
1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:50pm
28 Units Available
17 South
105 Ivy Green Way, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,250
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1189 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 17 South in Charleston. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
139 Units Available
Channel at Bowen Apartments
1000 Channel Marker Way, Charleston, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,049
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1059 sqft
This brand-new community features a yoga studio, media room, swimming pool, and gym. Units are equipped with hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups. Community is convenient to shopping along North Rhett Avenue.
1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
26 Units Available
Cainhoy Pointe
1030 Jack Primus Rd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,169
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near the new Publix in the Cainhoy area of Charleston, these units provide 1G fiber internet, modern appliances and gated control, along with bike storage, bark park, fire pit and yoga room.
1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Charleston
22 Units Available
Charleston Urban
296 King Street, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,400
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1033 sqft
This property is owned by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
76 Units Available
Accent Overlook
2500 Clements Ferry Road, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,299
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home to Accent Overlook Our community is now open for in-person tours! We still offer the option of a virtual tour or a self-guided tour. Please feel free to contact us with questions on any of these options.
City Guide for Charleston, SC

Welcome to Charleston! Lesson one: how to pronounce the name of your new city. First, pull a chair up onto your porch and lean back in it slowly. Kick your feet up, then sip on a sweet tea or a lemonade. Now take several slow, deep breaths until you are so relaxed you're almost asleep. Okay, now you're ready. Repeat after me, "Chaaaahlestun." Now let's find you an apartment!

Having trouble with Craigslist Charleston? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Charleston, SC

Finding an apartment in Charleston that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

