104 Apartments for rent in Mount Pleasant, SC

Neighborhoods

Throughout this community youll find top notch recreational facilities, and beach access. Whether your apartment search has you looking for an historic property in the center of town or newly built condos, Mount Pleasant offers the apartment homes, three bedroom houses for rent, or condominiums of your dreams. Apartment complexes and cozy bungalows for rent dot the older neighborhoods in the town center.

Belle Hall: Community located near the Wando River with prime marsh views. Nearby Long Point Shopping Center houses shops and restaurants. Although a nice area, the price tags on the homes just might make you faint.

Hobcaw Point: Here youll find modern, upscale homes on half-acres of land, elegant oak trees, and waterfront property along Hobcaw Creek. Living here you may find yourself applying for membership in the Hobcaw Yacht Club...or at least watching their summer regatta. Again, the rental prices here are high enough to make you turn away.

Town Center: In this coastal enclave your rental search will uncover single family homes and apartment complexes of all sizes--at moderate prices too. Historic homes alternate with properties built after 1970. Highly walkable, all the downtown shops and cafes are within easy reach. Commuters here spend less than 15 minutes getting to work.

Snowden: No relation to the former CIA and NSA employee; this suburban community offers medium sized single family homes as well as apartment complexes. Many of the apartments are newer, having been built after 2000. While this neighborhood appeals to those with an executive lifestyle, it is also among the most diverse in the area, with Italian and Jamaican heritage a part of some residents ancestory.