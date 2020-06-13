104 Apartments for rent in Mount Pleasant, SC📍
South Carolina, morning, evening, or night is very fine indeed in the community of Mount Pleasant. Just across the harbor from historic Charleston, Mount Pleasant is easy on the eyes, with its biking and hiking paths bordering Charleston Harbor along the Arthur D. Ravenel Bridge. From the lush Palmetto Islands State Park to the luxurious golf courses, the outdoor life is easy and lovely. Mount Pleasant looks across lovely Charleston Harbor at Charleston itself. Just a short drive from the historic homes and manicured parks of Charleston, it might still be hard to leave.Winner of the All American City award from the National Civic Leave, Mount Pleasant has stunning beach bluffs, old fashioned antebellum era houses, and leafy, large oaks in its Old Village core. There are also parks, patios, gardens and pedestrians stopping for a libation of Mint Juleps or a seafood dinner. Along the water front, youll find streams, creeks, and an estuary along walking and biking paths. In the harbor, watch the shrimp boats and anglers sail by. Sounds like heaven, doesn't it?
The Old Village is the oldest neighborhood in Mount Pleasant, and in it is the historic Hibben House, built in 1775. Explore it and the Pitt Street Shops featured on television programs about Southern Cuisine and ingredients. Mount Pleasant was originally mostly populated by Charleston residents able to afford summer homes across the river from the Charleston peninsula in the Old Village neighborhood. But Mount Pleasant is no longer "old." Today, Mount Pleasant extends considerably beyond the Old Village, with planned, newer neighborhoods spreading out to the Francis Marion National Forest. Along tree lined streets, with back yard creeks and wooded privacy, youll find upscale neighborhoods, marshlands prime for bird watching, and enough golf courses to keep any duffer happy for years. The Wando and Cooper rivers slip through this part of town, and along them are more paths for walking and biking.
A large suburban community, Mount Pleasant has grown rapidly in the last twenty years, with a current population of around 68,000. Its residents embrace the relaxed and genteel Southern beachfront lifestyle.
Throughout this community youll find top notch recreational facilities, and beach access. Whether your apartment search has you looking for an historic property in the center of town or newly built condos, Mount Pleasant offers the apartment homes, three bedroom houses for rent, or condominiums of your dreams. Apartment complexes and cozy bungalows for rent dot the older neighborhoods in the town center.
Belle Hall: Community located near the Wando River with prime marsh views. Nearby Long Point Shopping Center houses shops and restaurants. Although a nice area, the price tags on the homes just might make you faint.
Hobcaw Point: Here youll find modern, upscale homes on half-acres of land, elegant oak trees, and waterfront property along Hobcaw Creek. Living here you may find yourself applying for membership in the Hobcaw Yacht Club...or at least watching their summer regatta. Again, the rental prices here are high enough to make you turn away.
Town Center: In this coastal enclave your rental search will uncover single family homes and apartment complexes of all sizes--at moderate prices too. Historic homes alternate with properties built after 1970. Highly walkable, all the downtown shops and cafes are within easy reach. Commuters here spend less than 15 minutes getting to work.
Snowden: No relation to the former CIA and NSA employee; this suburban community offers medium sized single family homes as well as apartment complexes. Many of the apartments are newer, having been built after 2000. While this neighborhood appeals to those with an executive lifestyle, it is also among the most diverse in the area, with Italian and Jamaican heritage a part of some residents ancestory.
What do you want to do? Chances are you can do it here, whether you’re interested in seafaring history or childrens pony rides.Explore maritime history at Patriots Point, where WWII carrier, the USS Yorktown, serves a new duty as a museum ship; or join The Blessing of the Fleet & Seafood Festival honoring local shrimping and fishing. If you have kids in tow, check out the Mount Pleasant Childrens Day Festival for games, slides, kids entertainment, and many other free, fun events.Come Christmas time youll want to watch over a hundred floats drifting through town - and not just any floats. Floats lit with hundreds of lights. Not colorful enough for you? The light parade is followed by a tree lighting and fireworks.Mount Pleasant Towne Center also hosts an annual art show combining professional artists with local purveyors of brush and pen. Performing artists don’t receive short shrift: there’s dancing and music, too. Still feeling artsy? The Mount Pleasant Arts Guild puts on a spring juried art show.
A part of the Charleston County Parks and Rec Commission, there are plenty of pretty green for you to roll around in. Mt. Pleasant Pier, the Palmetto Islands County Park, and Shem Creek are three locations with water, trees, greenery, trails, and great views.Palmetto Islands State Park is a waterfront oasis with crabbing docks, a water slide, and many miles of hiking trails. Nearby is the Boone Hall Plantation, which houses the annual Taste of Charleston and The Lowcountry Oyster Festival Memorial Waterfront Park is a point of pride for the city, situated near Ravenal Bridge. Kids will enjoy a maritime themed playground, and there’s a caf serving up casual treats if you can’t be bothered to pack your own picnic. View of the bridge and the water are stunning, but more lively past-times are offered too - live music weekly in the summer, movie nights on a giant screen outdoors, and Splash Day. Bet you can’t get what happens on Splash Day. That’s right, you get wet, with enormous water slides set up for the day.
If you're more into acquiring things than spending times in the outdoors, Upscale Mount Pleasant Towne Centre houses over 65 national and local retail shops near the Isle of Palms. Every summer, the mall hosts a Fashion Camp for the young and fashion forward to learn about designing and clothing.Going to the market? The Mount Pleasant Farmers Market serves up a veritable afternoon buffet of veggies, fruits, local baked goods, flowers and full meals. Kid’s activities, and live music are part of the weekly event. Sure you could go to the local grocery store, but wouldnt you rather groove to some music and taste some rum cake while you shop?