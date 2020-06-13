Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:42 PM

104 Apartments for rent in Mount Pleasant, SC

Carolina Park
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
129 Units Available
The Boulevard
725 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,092
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,351
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1127 sqft
Urban and trendy apartments near the waterway. Updated interiors include granite countertops, hardwood floors, large walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, gym, coffee bar and game room. Community garden and dog park available.
Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
$
22 Units Available
Parish Place
1175 Mathis Ferry Rd, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,149
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
933 sqft
Discover the Darby Difference at Parish Place Apartments where conveniently located, spacious living awaits you at this sunny Mt. Pleasant community. Parish Place offers one and two bedroom apartments and a great set of amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:35pm
41 Units Available
Haven at Indigo Square
1800 Indigo Market Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,127
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1378 sqft
Luxury apartments located just 20 minutes from downtown Charleston. Units feature wood cabinetry, vinyl flooring and stainless steel appliances. Community has a BBQ and picnic area, bike storage and walking trail.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Carolina Park
19 Units Available
Legacy Mount Pleasant
3240 Legacy Eagle Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,425
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,707
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,968
1335 sqft
Smoke-free community located a short drive away from Charleston National Golf Club. Homes feature 9-foot ceilings, soaking tubs, fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, with a lounge area and swimming pool, among other amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
11 Units Available
Sweetgrass Landing
1100 Legends Club Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,170
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1272 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1596 sqft
Prime location near Francis Marion National Forest and Copahee Sound. Apartments feature walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups, and fireplaces. Enjoy the 24-hour gym, tennis court, and swimming pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
23 Units Available
The Watch on Shem Creek
997 Johnnie Dodds Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,155
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1031 sqft
Luxury units feature laundry, recent renovations, fireplace, and patio or balcony. Residents have access to communal tennis court, pool and parking. Waterfront location, with marsh and wetlands for boating and fishing.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
24 Units Available
Edgewater Plantation
100 Eighty Oak Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,130
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1387 sqft
Community includes fitness center, fire pit, and BBQ grills. Apartment amenities include private balcony or patio, breakfast bar, and pantry. Located close to the Wando River and Westbrook Brewing Company.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
43 Units Available
Bridgeside
175 Harbor Bridge Lane, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,317
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,373
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,344
1191 sqft
A stunning location just minutes from the water. Apartment upgrades include granite countertops, a fireplace and hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar, grill area, 24-hour gym and yoga. Pool available. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
14 Units Available
Riviera at Seaside
1405 Long Grove Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,145
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
768 sqft
Just outside of Charleston, next to the Shoppes at Seaside Farms. These 1-3 bedroom apartments offer deluxe kitchens with stainless steel appliances, built-in kitchens, granite countertops and more. Enjoy the on-site gym, pool and clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
37 Units Available
Oyster Park
1421 Shucker Circle, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,242
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,453
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,937
1046 sqft
This new community features outstanding amenities including an open-air cabana area, outdoor dining, and a saltwater pool. Apartments have high ceilings, energy efficient appliances, wood-style flooring, and barn-style sliding doors.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
16 Units Available
ARIUM Mt Pleasant
1054 Anna Knapp Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,180
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1035 sqft
Prime location close to Highway 17, Mark Clark Expressway, Downtown and the coastline. Luxury apartments with private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community has pool, tennis court and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 07:50am
23 Units Available
The Sage at 1240
1240 Winnowing Way, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,090
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1020 sqft
Welcome home to your new glamorous home at The Sage at 1240 in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. We are conveniently located near Hwy 17 and I-526 to make it easier to get to your favorite shopping and fine-dining restaurants.
Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
19 Units Available
Thickett
1900 US-17 N, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,119
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
913 sqft
Discover the Darby Difference at Thickett Apartments where conveniently located, spacious living awaits you at this Mt. Pleasant community. Thickett offers one and two bedroom apartments and a great set of amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
73 Units Available
The Grove at Carolina Park
1385 Classic Ct, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,299
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1253 sqft
The Grove at Carolina Park offers hip urban living with small town charm. This is your chance to live near the beautiful Charleston Harbor and still have plenty of shopping and dining right at your fingertips.
Last updated June 13 at 12:45pm
2 Units Available
The Six
2170 Snyder Cir, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,370
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,934
1053 sqft
Boutique apartments with stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Residents can enjoy use of the coffee bar, conference room, and gym. Near Highway 17 and numerous shops and restaurants along the road.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1134 Rosewood Ln
1134 Rosewood Lane, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,375
866 sqft
Mount Pleasant One Bedroom Condo in Gated Community - Ideally located one bedroom condominium in Mount Pleasant. Located in the Southhampton Pointe neighborhood just off of Highway 17.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Belle Hall Plantation
1 Unit Available
390 Antebellum Ln
390 Antebellum Lane, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1751 sqft
**1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH!!** Beautiful, 3bed/2bath, single story home in the popular Belle Hall neighborhood of Mt.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dunes West
1 Unit Available
1722 Wyngate Cir
1722 Wyngate Circle, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1633 sqft
This beautiful 2nd story condo (the front door is on the first floor) is in the exclusive Dunes West community of Mt. Pleasant.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dunes West
1 Unit Available
1424 Wellbrooke Ln
1424 Wellbrooke Ln, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
This beautiful FIRST FLOOR condo is in the exclusive Dunes West community of Mt. Pleasant.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
337 W. Coleman Blvd Apt E
337 West Coleman Boulevard, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
905 sqft
337 W. Coleman Blvd Apt E Available 08/01/20 AMAZING CANNOT MISS OPPORTUNITY - AMAZING CANNOT MISS OPPORTUNITY to live within walking distance to Shem creek, local shopping, restaurants, downtown, beautiful beaches and more.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2437 Fulford Ct
2437 Fulford Court, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1600 sqft
This beautiful 3bd/2.5ba home is in one of the most highly sought after areas of Mt.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
806 Abcaw Way
806 Abcaw Way, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1345 sqft
806 Abcaw Way Available 07/01/20 3BR/2BA Home with Fireplace and Fenced Yard in Mt Pleasant - Charming brick ranch in the heart of Mt. Pleasant only minutes away from downtown Historic Charleston, Isle of Palms, or Daniel Island.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1166 S Shadow Drive
1166 Shadow Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1040 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3 BR Mt Pleasant Home Available 7/1 - Property Id: 288073 This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is located in Mt Pleasant off of Chuck Dawley.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
277 Alexandra Drive
277 Alexandra Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1217 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Updated 3 bedroom condo at base of Ravenel Bridge - Property Id: 295996 Great location in Charleston, SC. Updated 3 bedroom condo at the base of the Ravenel Bridge in Mount Pleasant.

Median Rent in Mount Pleasant

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Mount Pleasant is $1,297, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,544.
Studio
$1,131
1 Bed
$1,297
2 Beds
$1,544
3+ Beds
$2,046
City GuideMount Pleasant
"Nothing could be finer than to be in Carolina in the morning..."- (Gus Kahn and Walter Donaldson, "Carolina in the Morning")

South Carolina, morning, evening, or night is very fine indeed in the community of Mount Pleasant. Just across the harbor from historic Charleston, Mount Pleasant is easy on the eyes, with its biking and hiking paths bordering Charleston Harbor along the Arthur D. Ravenel Bridge. From the lush Palmetto Islands State Park to the luxurious golf courses, the outdoor life is easy and lovely. Mount Pleasant looks across lovely Charleston Harbor at Charleston itself. Just a short drive from the historic homes and manicured parks of Charleston, it might still be hard to leave.Winner of the All American City award from the National Civic Leave, Mount Pleasant has stunning beach bluffs, old fashioned antebellum era houses, and leafy, large oaks in its Old Village core. There are also parks, patios, gardens and pedestrians stopping for a libation of Mint Juleps or a seafood dinner. Along the water front, youll find streams, creeks, and an estuary along walking and biking paths. In the harbor, watch the shrimp boats and anglers sail by. Sounds like heaven, doesn't it?

Moving to Mount Pleasant

The Old Village is the oldest neighborhood in Mount Pleasant, and in it is the historic Hibben House, built in 1775. Explore it and the Pitt Street Shops featured on television programs about Southern Cuisine and ingredients. Mount Pleasant was originally mostly populated by Charleston residents able to afford summer homes across the river from the Charleston peninsula in the Old Village neighborhood. But Mount Pleasant is no longer "old." Today, Mount Pleasant extends considerably beyond the Old Village, with planned, newer neighborhoods spreading out to the Francis Marion National Forest. Along tree lined streets, with back yard creeks and wooded privacy, youll find upscale neighborhoods, marshlands prime for bird watching, and enough golf courses to keep any duffer happy for years. The Wando and Cooper rivers slip through this part of town, and along them are more paths for walking and biking.

A large suburban community, Mount Pleasant has grown rapidly in the last twenty years, with a current population of around 68,000. Its residents embrace the relaxed and genteel Southern beachfront lifestyle.

Neighborhoods

Throughout this community youll find top notch recreational facilities, and beach access. Whether your apartment search has you looking for an historic property in the center of town or newly built condos, Mount Pleasant offers the apartment homes, three bedroom houses for rent, or condominiums of your dreams. Apartment complexes and cozy bungalows for rent dot the older neighborhoods in the town center.

Belle Hall: Community located near the Wando River with prime marsh views. Nearby Long Point Shopping Center houses shops and restaurants. Although a nice area, the price tags on the homes just might make you faint.

Hobcaw Point: Here youll find modern, upscale homes on half-acres of land, elegant oak trees, and waterfront property along Hobcaw Creek. Living here you may find yourself applying for membership in the Hobcaw Yacht Club...or at least watching their summer regatta. Again, the rental prices here are high enough to make you turn away.

Town Center: In this coastal enclave your rental search will uncover single family homes and apartment complexes of all sizes--at moderate prices too. Historic homes alternate with properties built after 1970. Highly walkable, all the downtown shops and cafes are within easy reach. Commuters here spend less than 15 minutes getting to work.

Snowden: No relation to the former CIA and NSA employee; this suburban community offers medium sized single family homes as well as apartment complexes. Many of the apartments are newer, having been built after 2000. While this neighborhood appeals to those with an executive lifestyle, it is also among the most diverse in the area, with Italian and Jamaican heritage a part of some residents ancestory.

Live in Mount Pleasant

What do you want to do? Chances are you can do it here, whether you’re interested in seafaring history or childrens pony rides.Explore maritime history at Patriots Point, where WWII carrier, the USS Yorktown, serves a new duty as a museum ship; or join The Blessing of the Fleet & Seafood Festival honoring local shrimping and fishing. If you have kids in tow, check out the Mount Pleasant Childrens Day Festival for games, slides, kids entertainment, and many other free, fun events.Come Christmas time youll want to watch over a hundred floats drifting through town - and not just any floats. Floats lit with hundreds of lights. Not colorful enough for you? The light parade is followed by a tree lighting and fireworks.Mount Pleasant Towne Center also hosts an annual art show combining professional artists with local purveyors of brush and pen. Performing artists don’t receive short shrift: there’s dancing and music, too. Still feeling artsy? The Mount Pleasant Arts Guild puts on a spring juried art show.

A part of the Charleston County Parks and Rec Commission, there are plenty of pretty green for you to roll around in. Mt. Pleasant Pier, the Palmetto Islands County Park, and Shem Creek are three locations with water, trees, greenery, trails, and great views.Palmetto Islands State Park is a waterfront oasis with crabbing docks, a water slide, and many miles of hiking trails. Nearby is the Boone Hall Plantation, which houses the annual Taste of Charleston and The Lowcountry Oyster Festival Memorial Waterfront Park is a point of pride for the city, situated near Ravenal Bridge. Kids will enjoy a maritime themed playground, and there’s a caf serving up casual treats if you can’t be bothered to pack your own picnic. View of the bridge and the water are stunning, but more lively past-times are offered too - live music weekly in the summer, movie nights on a giant screen outdoors, and Splash Day. Bet you can’t get what happens on Splash Day. That’s right, you get wet, with enormous water slides set up for the day.

If you're more into acquiring things than spending times in the outdoors, Upscale Mount Pleasant Towne Centre houses over 65 national and local retail shops near the Isle of Palms. Every summer, the mall hosts a Fashion Camp for the young and fashion forward to learn about designing and clothing.Going to the market? The Mount Pleasant Farmers Market serves up a veritable afternoon buffet of veggies, fruits, local baked goods, flowers and full meals. Kid’s activities, and live music are part of the weekly event. Sure you could go to the local grocery store, but wouldnt you rather groove to some music and taste some rum cake while you shop?

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Mount Pleasant?
In Mount Pleasant, the median rent is $1,131 for a studio, $1,297 for a 1-bedroom, $1,544 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,046 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Mount Pleasant, check out our monthly Mount Pleasant Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Mount Pleasant?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Mount Pleasant include Carolina Park.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Mount Pleasant?
Some of the colleges located in the Mount Pleasant area include Charleston Southern University, College of Charleston, Citadel Military College of South Carolina, Medical University of South Carolina, and Trident Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Mount Pleasant?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Mount Pleasant from include Charleston, North Charleston, Summerville, Ladson, and Goose Creek.

