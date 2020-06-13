104 Apartments for rent in Mount Pleasant, SC

Live in Mount Pleasant

What do you want to do? Chances are you can do it here, whether you’re interested in seafaring history or childrens pony rides.Explore maritime history at Patriots Point, where WWII carrier, the USS Yorktown, serves a new duty as a museum ship; or join The Blessing of the Fleet & Seafood Festival honoring local shrimping and fishing. If you have kids in tow, check out the Mount Pleasant Childrens Day Festival for games, slides, kids entertainment, and many other free, fun events.Come Christmas time youll want to watch over a hundred floats drifting through town - and not just any floats. Floats lit with hundreds of lights. Not colorful enough for you? The light parade is followed by a tree lighting and fireworks.Mount Pleasant Towne Center also hosts an annual art show combining professional artists with local purveyors of brush and pen. Performing artists don’t receive short shrift: there’s dancing and music, too. Still feeling artsy? The Mount Pleasant Arts Guild puts on a spring juried art show.

A part of the Charleston County Parks and Rec Commission, there are plenty of pretty green for you to roll around in. Mt. Pleasant Pier, the Palmetto Islands County Park, and Shem Creek are three locations with water, trees, greenery, trails, and great views.Palmetto Islands State Park is a waterfront oasis with crabbing docks, a water slide, and many miles of hiking trails. Nearby is the Boone Hall Plantation, which houses the annual Taste of Charleston and The Lowcountry Oyster Festival Memorial Waterfront Park is a point of pride for the city, situated near Ravenal Bridge. Kids will enjoy a maritime themed playground, and there’s a caf serving up casual treats if you can’t be bothered to pack your own picnic. View of the bridge and the water are stunning, but more lively past-times are offered too - live music weekly in the summer, movie nights on a giant screen outdoors, and Splash Day. Bet you can’t get what happens on Splash Day. That’s right, you get wet, with enormous water slides set up for the day.

If you're more into acquiring things than spending times in the outdoors, Upscale Mount Pleasant Towne Centre houses over 65 national and local retail shops near the Isle of Palms. Every summer, the mall hosts a Fashion Camp for the young and fashion forward to learn about designing and clothing.Going to the market? The Mount Pleasant Farmers Market serves up a veritable afternoon buffet of veggies, fruits, local baked goods, flowers and full meals. Kid’s activities, and live music are part of the weekly event. Sure you could go to the local grocery store, but wouldnt you rather groove to some music and taste some rum cake while you shop?