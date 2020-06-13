/
moncks corner
72 Apartments for rent in Moncks Corner, SC📍
220 Lazy River Lane
220 Lazy River Lane, Moncks Corner, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1614 sqft
220 Lazy River Lane Available 07/01/20 Moss Grove Plantation - Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home available in the Moss Grove Plantation neighborhood of Moncks Corner! Upgrades include wood laminate flooring throughout the first floor, granite
325 Gulledge St
325 Gulledge Street, Moncks Corner, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
735 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 325 Gulledge St in Moncks Corner. View photos, descriptions and more!
517 Lateleaf Drive
517 Lateleaf Dr, Moncks Corner, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1960 sqft
Very nice and well-kept home is Cypress Grove. This home is 3 stories and has 3 bedrooms and a loft on the 2nd floor. The 3rd floor also has loft that can be utilized as a 4th bedroom. Washer and dryer included.
364 Lakewind Drive
364 Lakewind Drive, Moncks Corner, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,620
2164 sqft
*We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals. Gorgeous 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom home in Moss Grove Plantation of Moncks Corner! This large, one-story home backs up to wood with a partial lake view.
434 Rockville Road
434 Rockville Road, Moncks Corner, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1711 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 434 Rockville Road in Moncks Corner. View photos, descriptions and more!
210 Allen Richard Court
210 Allen Richard Court, Moncks Corner, SC
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1260 sqft
Are you looking for something to rent in Moncks Corner...Look no further this is an awesome 3 bed 2 bathroom 1260sqft. Located in middle of the town of Moncks Corner. Minutes away from shopping and food.
Results within 1 mile of Moncks Corner
Foxbank Plantation
167 Woodbrook Way
167 Woodbrook Way, Berkeley County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2604 sqft
Beautiful family home for rent - Property Id: 253598 Woodbrook Way, Moncks Corner, SC is a single family home that contains 2,604sq ft and . It contains 3 bedrooms and 2bathrooms. Ready for immediate move in Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Results within 5 miles of Moncks Corner
St. James at Goose Creek
900 Channing Way, Goose Creek, SC
1 Bedroom
$915
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,061
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1315 sqft
St. James at Goose Creek has everything you need to live comfortably in Goose Creek, SC. Let our offerings amaze you! Enjoy 9-ft. ceilings, fireplaces, fully-equipped kitchens, spacious walk-in closets and private patios or balconies.
104 Kirkland St
104 Kirkland Street, Goose Creek, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1825 sqft
lovely 3 bed/2.5 bath home in Goose Creek - Brand new spacious single family home connected on both sides. There's an open concept living area, kitchen and family room that leads out to a screened in porch and lovely back yard area.
Spring Grove Plantation
217 Everwood Ct
217 Everwood Court, Berkeley County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1859 sqft
Newly Renovated Home Monks Corner - One level partially renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home in conveniently located Spring Grove Plantation. This home features a wonderful open floor plan with fresh paint and brand new carpet throughout.
349 Sanctuary Park Dr
349 Sanctuary Park Drive, Berkeley County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
3368 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Cane Bay Subdivision - Great Location! Cane Bay Subdivision and popular Cane Bay Schools. Large spacious, 5 bedroom, 3 bath home won't last long.
Spring Grove Plantation
402 Black Horse Rd.
402 Black Horse Road, Berkeley County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1835 sqft
This beautiful One-story homes is located in popular Spring Grove Plantation. The neighborhood features many amenities including: walking paths, pool, playground, as well as community events scheduled on a regular basis.
Foxborough
14 Hunters Court
14 Hunters Court, Goose Creek, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1260 sqft
Beautiful 3Br 1.5Ba renovated Townhome Available Now. In the center of it all! 20 minutes from everywhere. Tile and hardwoods down, carpet up.
324 Indigo Road
324 Indigo Road, Goose Creek, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1584 sqft
Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
111 Thousand Oaks Circle
111 Thousand Oaks Circle, Goose Creek, SC
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
532 sqft
Contact us to schedule a showing.
215 Billinger Street
215 Billinger Street, Goose Creek, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2510 sqft
Brand New David Weekley home, in a fantastic new area, Hardwood flooring, all stainless appliances, 2 car detached garage in the rear.Quartz and granite in all bathrooms and kitchen, renie hot water Available Now!!!!!!!! POOL and Clubhouse
107 Lindenwood Court
107 Lindenwood Court, Goose Creek, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1888 sqft
Crowfield Plantation 3Br 2.5Ba in subsection Stonehurst. Hdwds & ceramic throughout the entire downstairs.Kitchen has granite countertops. Downstairs includes separate laundry room and a 1/2 bath.
1507 Pinethicket Drive
1507 Pinethicket Drive, Berkeley County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1280 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house on corner of Pinethicket and Bradley Daniel Blvd. 1507 Pinethicket will be available July 31 st. Schedule through Showintime to see. Property is currently occupied. Must have appointment to see inside.
Boulder Bluff
138 Pecan Grove Ave
138 Pecan Grove Avenue, Goose Creek, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1389 sqft
- BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH IN MONTAGUE PLANTATION, GOOSE CREEK. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, LIKE NEW APPLIANCES, LUXURY TILE BATHROOMS, AND SPACIOUS BACKYARD. OFFICE/STUDY AREA OFF FRONT BEDROOM AND BUILT IN COAT RACK AT FRONT DOOR.
Boulder Bluff
310 Clarine Drive
310 Clarine Drive, Goose Creek, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Cute rental home located in Boulder Bluff - Home has gotten a complete face-lift including completely remodeled kitchen, bathroom, and windows. Ceramic tub, upgraded appliances. NO CARPET HERE! Great wood floors in all bedrooms and living room.
Results within 10 miles of Moncks Corner
Ingleside Plantation
9345 Blue House Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$975
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1471 sqft
Just off I-26 and near the military base and shopping. A resort-style community with gated access, a pool, outdoor fireplace and cardio-fitness center. Apartments feature hardwood floors, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Elevate at Brighton Park
115 Great Lawn Drive, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1520 sqft
Raise your standard of living at Elevate at Brighton Park. Experience luxury style in a charming suburban setting with our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in Summerville, South Carolina.
Jamison Park
2245 Greenridge Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$990
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1230 sqft
Northwoods Mall is only minutes away from this North Charleston community. Onsite amenities include garage parking, swimming pool, grilling area and 24-hour gym. There are washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets in-unit.
ARIUM St Ives
7930 St Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1101 sqft
This community's array of amenities includes an onsite coffee bar, pool, gym and swimming pool. The apartments boast fireplaces and walk-in closets. The North River's Market and Northwoods Mall are a short walk away.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Moncks Corner, the median rent is $644 for a studio, $739 for a 1-bedroom, $880 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,166 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Moncks Corner, check out our monthly Moncks Corner Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Moncks Corner area include Charleston Southern University, College of Charleston, Citadel Military College of South Carolina, Medical University of South Carolina, and University of South Carolina-Sumter. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Moncks Corner from include Charleston, North Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Summerville, and Ladson.