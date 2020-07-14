All apartments in Charleston
Find more places like 1000 West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charleston, SC
/
1000 West
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:12 PM

1000 West

1000 Bonieta Harrold Dr · (803) 302-3308
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Move-In Special --- One-month free rent on all apartments with a 12- months to 18-month leases apply by 7/31/20
Browse Similar Places
Charleston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1000 Bonieta Harrold Dr, Charleston, SC 29414

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 09201 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 772 sqft

Unit 09202 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 772 sqft

Unit 04308 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 772 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11208 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,305

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1129 sqft

Unit 11207 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,305

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1129 sqft

Unit 11307 · Avail. now

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1129 sqft

See 7+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 03303 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1330 sqft

Unit 03201 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,515

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1330 sqft

Unit 03101 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,615

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1330 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1000 West.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
business center
coffee bar
courtyard
green community
guest parking
internet access
key fob access
media room
online portal
Our leasing office has gone virtual. As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations. Our management office will remain open to serve our residents. However, we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours and meetings with prospective residents. Instead, we invite you to use our website to explore our community virtually. You may also call or email our leasing office to set up a virtual visit with one of our leasing professionals. A new home awaits you at 1000 West. Located on Route 17, (Savannah Highway) in West Ashley you will find yourself just minutes from downtown Charleston, South Carolina. Relax in an atmosphere appointed with luxury and comfort, where exceptional finishes and remarkable features outline each unique and spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes. Surrounded by lush landscaping, enjoy not only your well-appointed home, but the finest in resort style amenities. A saltwater pool, outdoor fireplace/grilling areas, fitness studio, cyber caf with java bar and a recently added leash free dog park are just beyond your front door. Explore 1000 West and call us your new home in West Ashley!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12, 18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
fee: $350 for 1 dog, $450 for 2 dogs
Cats
fee: $300 for 1 cat, $400 for 2 cats
Parking Details: Assigned parking garage: $150 per spot.
Storage Details: outdoor private patio

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 West have any available units?
1000 West has 26 units available starting at $1,105 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 1000 West have?
Some of 1000 West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 West currently offering any rent specials?
1000 West is offering the following rent specials: Move-In Special --- One-month free rent on all apartments with a 12- months to 18-month leases apply by 7/31/20
Is 1000 West pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 West is pet friendly.
Does 1000 West offer parking?
Yes, 1000 West offers parking.
Does 1000 West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1000 West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 West have a pool?
Yes, 1000 West has a pool.
Does 1000 West have accessible units?
No, 1000 West does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 West has units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 West have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1000 West has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1000 West?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Apartments at Shade Tree
2030 Wildts Battery Blvd
Charleston, SC 29455
The Guild
128 Columbus St
Charleston, SC 29403
Sweetwater
170 Rebellion Farms Pl
Charleston, SC 29492
10 WestEdge
10 Westedge St
Charleston, SC 29403
Riverland Woods
1001 Riverland Woods Pl
Charleston, SC 29412
35 Folly
35 Folly Road Boulevard
Charleston, SC 29407
Cooper River Farms
650 Enterprise Blvd
Charleston, SC 29492
17 South
105 Ivy Green Way
Charleston, SC 29414

Similar Pages

Charleston 1 BedroomsCharleston 2 Bedrooms
Charleston Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharleston Pet Friendly Places
Charleston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

North Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SCLadson, SCGoose Creek, SC
Hanahan, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGeorgetown, SCLaurel Bay, SC
Ridgeland, SCIsle of Palms, SCPort Royal, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Daniel IslandEast Side
Cannonborough ElliottboroughSilver Hill Magnolia
Downtown CharlestonWestside

Apartments Near Colleges

College of CharlestonCitadel Military College of South Carolina
Medical University of South CarolinaCharleston Southern University
Trident Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity