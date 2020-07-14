Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse internet cafe dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed garage parking 24hr maintenance bike storage business center coffee bar courtyard green community guest parking internet access key fob access media room online portal

Our leasing office has gone virtual. As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations. Our management office will remain open to serve our residents. However, we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours and meetings with prospective residents. Instead, we invite you to use our website to explore our community virtually. You may also call or email our leasing office to set up a virtual visit with one of our leasing professionals. A new home awaits you at 1000 West. Located on Route 17, (Savannah Highway) in West Ashley you will find yourself just minutes from downtown Charleston, South Carolina. Relax in an atmosphere appointed with luxury and comfort, where exceptional finishes and remarkable features outline each unique and spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes. Surrounded by lush landscaping, enjoy not only your well-appointed home, but the finest in resort style amenities. A saltwater pool, outdoor fireplace/grilling areas, fitness studio, cyber caf with java bar and a recently added leash free dog park are just beyond your front door. Explore 1000 West and call us your new home in West Ashley!