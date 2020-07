Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center courtyard guest suite hot tub internet access internet cafe package receiving

Say hello to Simmons Park, a stunning mid-rise community centrally located on Daniel Island in Charleston, SC. Designed with classical colonial aesthetics, Simmons Park is a work of art constructed with Charleston masonry and beautiful iron gates in honor of the famous Daniel Island blacksmith, Philip Simmons. Enjoy a wide variety of amenities including a resort-style pool, community bikes, and shops and restaurants just steps from your door. Tour one of our studio, one, two or three bedroom apartments today!