Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

116 Apartments for rent in Charleston, SC with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Charleston renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a l... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
12 Units Available
Aster Place
1840 Carriage Lane, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$875
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1100 sqft
Discover the charm of southern living at Aster Place. Our quaint apartment community is nestled within a park-like setting in Charleston, South Carolina.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Daniel Island
20 Units Available
Simmons Park
211 River Landing Dr, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,392
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1161 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Enjoy the cafe, pool and fitness center on-site. Easy access to I-526. Close to the Wando River.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
Windjammer Apartments
1742 Sam Rittenberg Blvd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,219
1037 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Windjammer Apartments has been in Charleston, SC for over 35 years.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Cannonborough - Elliottborough
1 Unit Available
Elan Midtown
441 Meeting St, Charleston, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,602
1341 sqft
Elegant living in the heart of downtown Charleston. These upscale, pet-friendly apartments feature hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site yoga, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Garage provided.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
42 Units Available
Cooper River Farms
650 Enterprise Blvd, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,235
811 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,274
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
1122 sqft
Waterfront living, with spacious floor plans, a saltwater pool and a yoga studio. A dog park, car wash area, and community garden. An easy, scenic drive to major tech employers, plus you're right off I-526.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:46pm
Old Windemere
23 Units Available
35 Folly
35 Folly Road Boulevard, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,245
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
1028 sqft
Near Downtown Charleston and Highway 17. A smoke-free community featuring yoga, a pool, coffee bar and bocce court. Granite countertops and hardwood floors in apartments. Dog grooming area in a pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
28 Units Available
Aspire at James Island
1743 Central Park Road, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,415
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1181 sqft
Aspirational Living in the Lowcountry. A boutique community means more attention to you and les about the numbers.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
18 Units Available
Hawthorne Westside
2235 Ashley Crossing Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$962
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
937 sqft
On-site amenities include a relaxing pool, conference room, and volleyball court. Recently renovated apartments feature fireplace, ice maker, carpet flooring, and stainless steel appliances. Near Magwood Drive and close to I-526.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
46 Units Available
Riverland Woods
1001 Riverland Woods Pl, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1341 sqft
Situated on acres of green space in James Island. Luxury apartments with huge walk-in closets, fully equipped gourmet kitchens and private outdoor living spaces. Multiple resort-style amenities, including lakefront walking trails. Tenants enjoy complimentary coffee.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
126 Units Available
Harper Place
3202 Coastal Grass Way, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,190
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1453 sqft
Harper Place is a beautiful retreat tucked away within a canopy of trees, yet close to the necessities in your world.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Silver Hill - Magnolia
88 Units Available
Atlantic at Grand Oaks
1235 Ashley Gardens Ave, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,077
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1331 sqft
Nestled in Northwest Charleston close to the airport, these apartment homes feature a resort-style pool, a gym with yoga studio and gas grills. The homes include wood-style flooring, in-unit laundry and modern kitchens.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Cannonborough - Elliottborough
45 Units Available
The Guild
128 Columbus St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,619
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,975
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1215 sqft
Modern homes with granite counters and walk-in closets. Lots of community amenities, including a coffee bar, wine room, and pool. Easy access to I-26. Close to Hampton Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Silver Hill - Magnolia
20 Units Available
Foundry Point
6 Huguenin Avenue, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,505
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unmatched Charleston Living Located in the highly desirable NoMo neighborhood, Foundry Point offers luxury living with Charleston charm.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
East Side
88 Units Available
Meeting Street Lofts
601 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,553
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,537
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,238
1053 sqft
A location at Meeting Street Lofts puts you at the crossroads of Charleston’s burgeoning Upper Peninsula district. It’s a bona fide young professional hotbed and haven for new restaurants, breweries, eclectic retail and more.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Westside
53 Units Available
10 WestEdge
10 Westedge St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,518
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,292
1200 sqft
ITS NEW, EXCITING AND YET AUTHENTICALLY CHARLESTONWelcome to Charleston’s best choice for apartment living, 10 WestEdge.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:34pm
20 Units Available
The Heyward
3220 Hatchet Bay Drive, Charleston, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,225
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
1112 sqft
Our brand-new studio, one, two, and three bedroom homes in Charleston, SC, combine Southern charm with modern flair, creating the ideal backdrop for your life.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
27 Units Available
17 South
105 Ivy Green Way, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,250
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 17 South in Charleston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
139 Units Available
Channel at Bowen Apartments
1000 Channel Marker Way, Charleston, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,049
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1059 sqft
This brand-new community features a yoga studio, media room, swimming pool, and gym. Units are equipped with hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups. Community is convenient to shopping along North Rhett Avenue.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
26 Units Available
Cainhoy Pointe
1030 Jack Primus Rd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,169
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near the new Publix in the Cainhoy area of Charleston, these units provide 1G fiber internet, modern appliances and gated control, along with bike storage, bark park, fire pit and yoga room.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
76 Units Available
Accent Overlook
2500 Clements Ferry Road, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,299
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home to Accent Overlook Our community is now open for in-person tours! We still offer the option of a virtual tour or a self-guided tour. Please feel free to contact us with questions on any of these options.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
1000 Bonieta Harrold Dr.
1000 Bonieta Harrold Dr, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1129 sqft
Great apartment available for sublet without having to sign a year lease! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout living, dining, kitchen and hallways, carpet only in the bedrooms. 1st floor apartment with lots of parking for easy access.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
37 Rivers Point Row Apt C
37 Rivers Point Row, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1240 sqft
***Waterfront James Island Townhome w/ GRANITE countertops- Short Distance to Beach & Downtown!! - Desirable James Island Townhome- Short Distance to Beach & Downtown!! BEAUTIFUL Granite countertops, Lots of natural light. Fabulous lake front view.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Daniel Island
1 Unit Available
100 Bucksley Lane #104
100 Bucksley Lane, Charleston, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Seven Farms - FURNISHED 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, first floor condo available within walking distance to all Daniel Island has to offer! Features include 9 foot ceilings and a fully equipped kitchen, a large walk-in closet in the master bedroom, a

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
Daniel Island
1 Unit Available
124 Etiwan Park St
124 Etiwan Park Street, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1966 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is located across the street from Etiwan Park on Daniel Island. Community amenities include access to 2 pools and 2 boat landings.
City Guide for Charleston, SC

Welcome to Charleston! Lesson one: how to pronounce the name of your new city. First, pull a chair up onto your porch and lean back in it slowly. Kick your feet up, then sip on a sweet tea or a lemonade. Now take several slow, deep breaths until you are so relaxed you're almost asleep. Okay, now you're ready. Repeat after me, "Chaaaahlestun." Now let's find you an apartment!

Having trouble with Craigslist Charleston? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Charleston, SC

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Charleston renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

