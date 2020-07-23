389 Apartments for rent in Charleston County, SC

/
charleston county
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
222 Units Available
East Side
511 Meeting
511 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,451
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1041 sqft
Experience luxury living in the thriving Upper Meeting Street district. Unparalleled 24-hour amenity spaces and collaborative work areas to suit all your needs.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
68 Units Available
The Avenues at Verdier Pointe
3530 Verdier Blvd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,170
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1491 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with breakfast bars, fully equipped kitchens with double sinks, large bathroom, walk-in closets. Some units have connected garage. Online access for payments and maintenance requests. Saltwater pool, communal outdoor kitchen.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
19 Units Available
Palmetto Creek Apartments
3311 Mountainbrook Ave, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1368 sqft
A recently renovated and pet-friendly community offering a combination of style and comfort. Located right off I26, we are in the heart of North Charleston and all it has to offer.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
14 Units Available
The Ashley Apartments
1871 Ashley River Rd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,149
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Incredible views in the heart of urban Charleston. Fantastic floor plans with extra storage, stainless steel appliances, and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, valet service, business center, coffee bar and concierge. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
107 Units Available
Avalon at James Island
202 Promenade Vista Street, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,156
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,944
1627 sqft
Renew your senses in complete comfort. Avalon at James Island is surrounded by the natural beauty of the Charleston landscape with the option to experience it all.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Windjammer Apartments
1742 Sam Rittenberg Blvd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,219
1037 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Windjammer Apartments has been in Charleston, SC for over 35 years.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
21 Units Available
Riviera at Seaside
1405 Long Grove Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$972
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,238
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,363
768 sqft
Just outside of Charleston, next to the Shoppes at Seaside Farms. These 1-3 bedroom apartments offer deluxe kitchens with stainless steel appliances, built-in kitchens, granite countertops and more. Enjoy the on-site gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Plantation Oaks
2225 Ashley River Rd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,008
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1022 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Plantation Oaks. Our elevated customer experience and beautiful homes promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
52 Units Available
Westside
10 WestEdge
10 Westedge St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,518
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,344
1200 sqft
ITS NEW, EXCITING AND YET AUTHENTICALLY CHARLESTONWelcome to Charleston’s best choice for apartment living, 10 WestEdge.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
25 Units Available
Proximity Residences
2021 Proximity Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,220
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,591
1444 sqft
Community offers pool, clubhouse, coffee bar and BBQ grill. Units include air conditioning, walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookup, and patio or balcony. Located off of Bees Ferry Drive, close to shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
53 Units Available
The Grove at Carolina Park
1385 Classic Ct, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,299
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1253 sqft
The Grove at Carolina Park offers hip urban living with small town charm. This is your chance to live near the beautiful Charleston Harbor and still have plenty of shopping and dining right at your fingertips.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
11 Units Available
Ashley River
1850 Ashley Crossing Ln, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,096
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1033 sqft
Spacious apartments in a modern complex, not far from Mark Clark Expressway. Hardwood floors, fireplace and ice maker in rooms. Gym, coffee bar and tennis court located on-site. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
9 Units Available
Ashford Palmetto Square
1551 Sam Rittenberg Blvd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$915
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
867 sqft
Located on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard in Charleston. Resort-style apartment community boasting a pool and sundeck, landscaped courtyards, and BBQ and picnic areas. Select apartments feature large walk-in closets and private patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
12 Units Available
Oasis at West Ashley
1751 Dogwood Rd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$955
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1142 sqft
Nestled charmingly in Charleston’s most coveted neighborhood, Oasis at West Ashley apartments feature an ideal location, newly renovated floor plans, and an award-winning management team.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
17 Units Available
Ashford Riverview
1476 Orange Grove Rd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$795
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$852
838 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1150 sqft
Renovated community with units that feature designer flooring, new appliances and lighting packages. Luxury complex with pool, fitness center and dog park. Located in Charleston just minutes from the Ashley River and I-526.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
22 Units Available
Spyglass Seaside
1674 Folly Rd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,238
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great access to the beach and seaside area. On-site yoga, pool, fire pit and gym area. Beautifully appointed apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a patio or balcony. Dog park available.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Heron Reserve
3301 Glenn McConnell Pkwy, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,079
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1437 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today!Imagine coming home to your apartment with large, open floor plans and designer features in a beautiful community with well-manicured grounds, friendly staff, and resort style amenities.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
69 Units Available
Park Circle
Link Apartments Mixson
4501 Mixson Ave, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,128
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1062 sqft
Convenient location in Mixson with community swimming pool, BBQ area and fitness center. Units are spacious with modern touches and large windows; washer and dryer are included.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
25 Units Available
Central Square At Watermark
1280 Appling Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,400
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,676
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1420 sqft
Super modern apartments near I-526. Granite counters, hardwood floors, and nine- or 11-foot ceilings. Charming complex with community garden and concierge. Pool table and media room on site.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
20 Units Available
Edgewater Plantation
100 Eighty Oak Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,235
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1387 sqft
Community includes fitness center, fire pit, and BBQ grills. Apartment amenities include private balcony or patio, breakfast bar, and pantry. Located close to the Wando River and Westbrook Brewing Company.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
39 Units Available
Ingleside Plantation
9345 Blue House Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1471 sqft
Just off I-26 and near the military base and shopping. A resort-style community with gated access, a pool, outdoor fireplace and cardio-fitness center. Apartments feature hardwood floors, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
27 Units Available
Old Windemere
35 Folly
35 Folly Road Boulevard, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,257
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1043 sqft
Near Downtown Charleston and Highway 17. A smoke-free community featuring yoga, a pool, coffee bar and bocce court. Granite countertops and hardwood floors in apartments. Dog grooming area in a pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
12 Units Available
Hawthorne Westside
2235 Ashley Crossing Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,046
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
937 sqft
On-site amenities include a relaxing pool, conference room, and volleyball court. Recently renovated apartments feature fireplace, ice maker, carpet flooring, and stainless steel appliances. Near Magwood Drive and close to I-526.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 23 at 12:17 AM
$
23 Units Available
1000 West
1000 Bonieta Harrold Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,115
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1330 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, just off Savannah Highway. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes hot tub, pool, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance.
