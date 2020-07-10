164 Luxury Apartments for rent in Charleston, SC

/
luxury apartments
224 Units Available
East Side
511 Meeting
511 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,451
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1041 sqft
Experience luxury living in the thriving Upper Meeting Street district. Unparalleled 24-hour amenity spaces and collaborative work areas to suit all your needs.
39 Units Available
Cannonborough - Elliottborough
The Guild
128 Columbus St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,675
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1215 sqft
Modern homes with granite counters and walk-in closets. Lots of community amenities, including a coffee bar, wine room, and pool. Easy access to I-26. Close to Hampton Park.
33 Units Available
Daniel Island
Daniel Island Village
455 Seven Farms Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,260
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
1356 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, with gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. The green community features a pool, a gym and a courtyard. On the banks of the Cooper and Wando rivers, and near the Atlantic Ocean.
90 Units Available
Avalon at James Island
202 Promenade Vista Street, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,084
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,944
1627 sqft
Renew your senses in complete comfort. Avalon at James Island is surrounded by the natural beauty of the Charleston landscape with the option to experience it all.
9 Units Available
Daniel Island
Wharf 7
515 Robert Daniel Dr, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,190
687 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1180 sqft
Excellent location off of I-526. Units offer residents extra storage, ice maker, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Community features include clubhouse, coffee bar, pool and media room.
28 Units Available
Bees Ferry Apartment Homes
2020 Proximity Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,937
1450 sqft
This community is convenient to the Walmart Supercenter and West Ashley High School. Units feature fireplaces and granite countertops, and they have been recently renovated. Residents enjoy a yoga studio, valet, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym.
26 Units Available
Old Windemere
35 Folly
35 Folly Road Boulevard, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,304
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1028 sqft
Near Downtown Charleston and Highway 17. A smoke-free community featuring yoga, a pool, coffee bar and bocce court. Granite countertops and hardwood floors in apartments. Dog grooming area in a pet-friendly community.
15 Units Available
The Standard at James Island
215 Promenade Vista St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,330
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1128 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to I-26. Units feature laundry, walk-in closets, and garbage disposal. Communal amenities that residents enjoy include pool table, yoga, garage, community garden, and clubhouse.
102 Units Available
Harper Place
3202 Coastal Grass Way, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,190
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1453 sqft
Harper Place is a beautiful retreat tucked away within a canopy of trees, yet close to the necessities in your world.
31 Units Available
Daniel Island
Central Island Square
50 Central Island St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,184
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,274
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1090 sqft
Belle Hall Shopping Center, Interstate 526 and the beach are just moments from this property. Community amenities include a pool, fitness center, dog park and available storage units. Apartments include quartz countertops and glass cooktops.
48 Units Available
Caroline
99 WestEdge St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,425
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,570
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1177 sqft
Amazing location on the Peninsula in walking distance to Charleston's best nightlife, shopping, and dining. Apartments feature private terraces, gourmet kitchens, soaking tubs, and faux-wood flooring.
12 Units Available
Downtown Charleston
Charleston Urban
296 King Street, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,400
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1033 sqft
This property is owned by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
15 Units Available
The Heyward
3220 Hatchet Bay Drive, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,269
732 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,313
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1112 sqft
Our brand-new studio, one, two, and three bedroom homes in Charleston, SC, combine Southern charm with modern flair, creating the ideal backdrop for your life.
22 Units Available
Proximity Residences
2021 Proximity Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,225
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1444 sqft
Community offers pool, clubhouse, coffee bar and BBQ grill. Units include air conditioning, walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookup, and patio or balcony. Located off of Bees Ferry Drive, close to shopping and dining.
20 Units Available
Cooper River Farms
650 Enterprise Blvd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,211
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,932
1340 sqft
Waterfront living, with spacious floor plans, a saltwater pool and a yoga studio. A dog park, car wash area, and community garden. An easy, scenic drive to major tech employers, plus you're right off I-526.
69 Units Available
East Side
Meeting Street Lofts
601 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,482
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,557
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
1053 sqft
A location at Meeting Street Lofts puts you at the crossroads of Charleston’s burgeoning Upper Peninsula district. It’s a bona fide young professional hotbed and haven for new restaurants, breweries, eclectic retail and more.
36 Units Available
Spyglass Seaside
1674 Folly Rd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,239
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,653
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great access to the beach and seaside area. On-site yoga, pool, fire pit and gym area. Beautifully appointed apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a patio or balcony. Dog park available.
57 Units Available
Bluewater at Bolton's Landing Apartment Homes
1680 Bluewater Way, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,129
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1404 sqft
Managed by Sterling Management, Ltd., Inc.
53 Units Available
Westside
10 WestEdge
10 Westedge St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,518
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,334
1200 sqft
ITS NEW, EXCITING AND YET AUTHENTICALLY CHARLESTONWelcome to Charleston’s best choice for apartment living, 10 WestEdge.
30 Units Available
Sweetwater
170 Rebellion Farms Pl, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,178
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1185 sqft
Great location, just minutes from downtown. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes 24-hour gym, pool, clubhouse and fire pit.
32 Units Available
Riverland Woods
1001 Riverland Woods Pl, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,225
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1341 sqft
Situated on acres of green space in James Island. Luxury apartments with huge walk-in closets, fully equipped gourmet kitchens and private outdoor living spaces. Multiple resort-style amenities, including lakefront walking trails. Tenants enjoy complimentary coffee.
107 Units Available
Silver Hill - Magnolia
The Merchant
102 Sottile St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,225
1 Bedroom
$1,620
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
You’re the newest local in Charleston’s inspired, eclectic NoMo neighborhood– where authenticity shines and where your story is brought to life.
24 Units Available
Aspire at James Island
1743 Central Park Road, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,350
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1181 sqft
Aspirational Living in the Lowcountry. A boutique community means more attention to you and les about the numbers.
19 Units Available
Silver Hill - Magnolia
Foundry Point
6 Huguenin Avenue, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,505
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unmatched Charleston LivingLocated in the highly desirable NoMo neighborhood, Foundry Point offers luxury living with Charleston charm.
