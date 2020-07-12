/
/
/
east side
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:34 PM
114 Apartments for rent in East Side, Charleston, SC
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
224 Units Available
511 Meeting
511 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,451
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1041 sqft
Experience luxury living in the thriving Upper Meeting Street district. Unparalleled 24-hour amenity spaces and collaborative work areas to suit all your needs.
Verified
1 of 64
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
70 Units Available
Meeting Street Lofts
601 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,482
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,557
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
1053 sqft
A location at Meeting Street Lofts puts you at the crossroads of Charleston’s burgeoning Upper Peninsula district. It’s a bona fide young professional hotbed and haven for new restaurants, breweries, eclectic retail and more.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
75 Cooper Street
75 Cooper Street, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1363 sqft
Gorgeous newly built home features everything light and bright. Lots of windows offer so much light in this beautiful space. This home comes fully equipped with a very large kitchen, honed granite counter tops, gas range and lots of cabinet space.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
74 Reid Street
74 Reid Street, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$3,000
1400 sqft
Lovely ground floor space in the heart of upper Meeting St! One block to King St. andStarbucks, The Darling and Felix. ADA compliant with parking and ramp to double doors. One bedroom with wide, open living/dining area and numerous storage spaces.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
124 Drake Street
124 Drake Street, Charleston, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1440 sqft
Great 4 bedroom townhouse located next to The Cigar Factory! Includes washer, dryer, off-street parking, and available August 1st!
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
90 1/2 Columbus St Apt B
90 1/2 Columbus St, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
This second floor, Downtown unit is perfect for you! You'll have easy access to I-26 and still be close to restaurants and shopping Downtown has to offer. Hardwood floors found throughout.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
61 Amherst Street, #A - 1
61 Amherst St, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1100 sqft
Beautiful new-construction apartment in the heart of downtown close to Upper King Street.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
116 America Street
116 America Street, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
480 sqft
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Charming downstairs apartment in East Side neighborhood of Downtown Charleston. This 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom unit has wood flooring throughout.
1 of 11
Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
1 Unit Available
73 Hanover St
73 Hanover Street, Charleston, SC
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2100 sqft
73 Hanover St Available 05/01/20 DOWNTOWN 4BD/4BA BRAND NEW, HIGH END HOUSE - Beautiful, newly built, 4 bedroom/4 Bath home in Downtown Charleston.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
51 South Street
51 South Street, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
2000 sqft
*We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals. Beautifully renovated downstairs apartment close to Crosstown. This 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom unit has new flooring and fresh paint throughout.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
37 Hanover Street
37 Hanover Street, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1260 sqft
Located in Radcliffeborough section of the peninsula with an easy commuting distance to College of Charleston, MUSC and The Citadel.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
98 Nassau Street
98 Nassau Street, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 98 Nassau Street in Charleston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of East Side
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
12 Units Available
Charleston Urban
296 King Street, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,400
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1033 sqft
This property is owned by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
40 Units Available
The Guild
128 Columbus St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,675
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1215 sqft
Modern homes with granite counters and walk-in closets. Lots of community amenities, including a coffee bar, wine room, and pool. Easy access to I-26. Close to Hampton Park.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
107 Units Available
The Merchant
102 Sottile St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,225
1 Bedroom
$1,620
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
You’re the newest local in Charleston’s inspired, eclectic NoMo neighborhood– where authenticity shines and where your story is brought to life.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
19 Units Available
Foundry Point
6 Huguenin Avenue, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,505
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unmatched Charleston LivingLocated in the highly desirable NoMo neighborhood, Foundry Point offers luxury living with Charleston charm.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
236 Coming Street
236 Coming Street, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
800 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment in Historic Downtown Charleston Single House. Downstairs Unit available, year-round.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
157 Grove Street
157 Grove Street, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1943 sqft
***Granite Countertops STAINLESS STEEL appliances! 3 BR 2 BATH, Near HISTORIC DOWNTOWN Charleston neighborhood! - Are you looking for a Historic Charleston Home? CALL for LIVE AGENT 757-744-9058. This 1943 sq. ft.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
69 Anson St
69 Anson Street, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
CHARMING HOME IN DESIRED ANSONBOROUGH NEIGHBORHOOD - Property Id: 126654 This carriage house is located in the desirable Ansonbourough neighborhood.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
226 Grove Street
226 Grove Street, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1188 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome in Wagener Terrace - Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome in Wagener Terrace. Talk about location!! All bedrooms are upstairs and the full bathroom is accessible from the hallway as well as the master bedroom.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
28 Society Street C
28 Society St, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$5,300
1248 sqft
Society Street - Property Id: 183305 Charming and unique carriage house with lovely walled Charleston garden courtyard. Lovely plantings and a fountain complete the garden.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
66 Rutledge Ave
66 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$3,200
1300 sqft
Spacious 1BR close to Colonial Lake - Property Id: 144351 This beautifully furnished one bedroom apartment also includes an office/guest space with futon. It is fully equipped with a gas fireplace in the living room a full kitchen.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
54 Montagu St
54 Montagu Street, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Traditional Garden Apartment - Property Id: 151671 Spacious garden level apartment: two bedrooms, 1.5 baths (shower only); living room/dining room; full kitchen (eat-in); very nicely appointed. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
55 Laurens St
55 Laurens Street, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$2,650
800 sqft
Available 08/07/20 Executive Retreat - Property Id: 125071 Nicely appointed one bedroom (double bed); living room/dining area; bedroom/bath (shower only)...