studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:22 AM
28 Studio Apartments for rent in Charleston, SC
107 Units Available
Silver Hill - Magnolia
The Merchant
102 Sottile St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,225
You’re the newest local in Charleston’s inspired, eclectic NoMo neighborhood– where authenticity shines and where your story is brought to life.
24 Units Available
Aspire at James Island
1743 Central Park Road, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,350
579 sqft
Aspirational Living in the Lowcountry. A boutique community means more attention to you and les about the numbers.
14 Units Available
The Standard at James Island
215 Promenade Vista St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,330
658 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to I-26. Units feature laundry, walk-in closets, and garbage disposal. Communal amenities that residents enjoy include pool table, yoga, garage, community garden, and clubhouse.
10 Units Available
Daniel Island
Wharf 7
515 Robert Daniel Dr, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,190
687 sqft
Excellent location off of I-526. Units offer residents extra storage, ice maker, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Community features include clubhouse, coffee bar, pool and media room.
65 Units Available
East Side
Meeting Street Lofts
601 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,482
419 sqft
A location at Meeting Street Lofts puts you at the crossroads of Charleston’s burgeoning Upper Peninsula district. It’s a bona fide young professional hotbed and haven for new restaurants, breweries, eclectic retail and more.
50 Units Available
Caroline
99 WestEdge St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,425
497 sqft
Amazing location on the Peninsula in walking distance to Charleston's best nightlife, shopping, and dining. Apartments feature private terraces, gourmet kitchens, soaking tubs, and faux-wood flooring.
44 Units Available
Cannonborough - Elliottborough
The Guild
128 Columbus St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,675
685 sqft
Modern homes with granite counters and walk-in closets. Lots of community amenities, including a coffee bar, wine room, and pool. Easy access to I-26. Close to Hampton Park.
30 Units Available
Sweetwater
170 Rebellion Farms Pl, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,203
543 sqft
Great location, just minutes from downtown. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes 24-hour gym, pool, clubhouse and fire pit.
31 Units Available
Daniel Island
Central Island Square
50 Central Island St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,184
586 sqft
Belle Hall Shopping Center, Interstate 526 and the beach are just moments from this property. Community amenities include a pool, fitness center, dog park and available storage units. Apartments include quartz countertops and glass cooktops.
16 Units Available
The Heyward
3220 Hatchet Bay Drive, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,262
732 sqft
Our brand-new studio, one, two, and three bedroom homes in Charleston, SC, combine Southern charm with modern flair, creating the ideal backdrop for your life.
53 Units Available
Westside
10 WestEdge
10 Westedge St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,518
547 sqft
ITS NEW, EXCITING AND YET AUTHENTICALLY CHARLESTONWelcome to Charleston’s best choice for apartment living, 10 WestEdge.
23 Units Available
17 South
105 Ivy Green Way, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,250
522 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 17 South in Charleston. View photos, descriptions and more!
224 Units Available
East Side
511 Meeting
511 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,451
527 sqft
Experience luxury living in the thriving Upper Meeting Street district. Unparalleled 24-hour amenity spaces and collaborative work areas to suit all your needs.
12 Units Available
Downtown Charleston
Charleston Urban
296 King Street, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,400
600 sqft
This property is owned by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
1 Unit Available
Avondale
801 Saint Andrews Blvd
801 Saint Andrews Boulevard, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,850
1413 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 801 Saint Andrews Blvd in Charleston. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
0 Ashley Pointe Drive
0 Ashley Point Drive, Charleston, SC
Studio
$490
1080 sqft
Rental price is per month for one boat slip with up to a 35' boat. Any boat longer than 35', the rent per month would be $14/foot more. Owner has 12 boat slips in the Ripley Marina. Most are currently leased.
Results within 1 mile of Charleston
38 Units Available
Bridgeside
175 Harbor Bridge Lane, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,386
601 sqft
A stunning location just minutes from the water. Apartment upgrades include granite countertops, a fireplace and hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar, grill area, 24-hour gym and yoga. Pool available. Pet-friendly.
44 Units Available
Park Circle
Factory at Garco
4993 O'hear Avenue, North Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,204
565 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Factory at Garco in North Charleston. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
244 Wappoo Rd Apt B
244 Wappoo Road, Charleston County, SC
Studio
$1,000
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 244 Wappoo Rd Apt B in Charleston County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Charleston
27 Units Available
Haven at Indigo Square
1800 Indigo Market Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,230
506 sqft
Luxury apartments located just 20 minutes from downtown Charleston. Units feature wood cabinetry, vinyl flooring and stainless steel appliances. Community has a BBQ and picnic area, bike storage and walking trail.
116 Units Available
The Boulevard
725 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,121
569 sqft
Urban and trendy apartments near the waterway. Updated interiors include granite countertops, hardwood floors, large walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, gym, coffee bar and game room. Community garden and dog park available.
7 Units Available
The Six
2170 Snyder Cir, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,255
574 sqft
Boutique apartments with stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Residents can enjoy use of the coffee bar, conference room, and gym. Near Highway 17 and numerous shops and restaurants along the road.
17 Units Available
Riviera at Seaside
1405 Long Grove Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,270
628 sqft
Just outside of Charleston, next to the Shoppes at Seaside Farms. These 1-3 bedroom apartments offer deluxe kitchens with stainless steel appliances, built-in kitchens, granite countertops and more. Enjoy the on-site gym, pool and clubhouse.
37 Units Available
Oyster Park
1421 Shucker Circle, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,196
616 sqft
This new community features outstanding amenities including an open-air cabana area, outdoor dining, and a saltwater pool. Apartments have high ceilings, energy efficient appliances, wood-style flooring, and barn-style sliding doors.
