Apartment List
/
SC
/
charleston
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:37 AM

128 Apartments for rent in Charleston, SC with pool

Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
$
26 Units Available
1000 West
1000 Bonieta Harrold Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,105
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1330 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, just off Savannah Highway. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes hot tub, pool, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Windjammer Apartments
1742 Sam Rittenberg Blvd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,219
1037 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Windjammer Apartments has been in Charleston, SC for over 35 years.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 06:17am
20 Units Available
17 South
105 Ivy Green Way, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,250
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 17 South in Charleston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
12 Units Available
The Ashley Apartments
1871 Ashley River Rd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,246
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Incredible views in the heart of urban Charleston. Fantastic floor plans with extra storage, stainless steel appliances, and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, valet service, business center, coffee bar and concierge. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
15 Units Available
The Standard at James Island
215 Promenade Vista St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,330
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1128 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to I-26. Units feature laundry, walk-in closets, and garbage disposal. Communal amenities that residents enjoy include pool table, yoga, garage, community garden, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
25 Units Available
Old Windemere
35 Folly
35 Folly Road Boulevard, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,304
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1028 sqft
Near Downtown Charleston and Highway 17. A smoke-free community featuring yoga, a pool, coffee bar and bocce court. Granite countertops and hardwood floors in apartments. Dog grooming area in a pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
31 Units Available
Daniel Island
Central Island Square
50 Central Island St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,184
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,274
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1090 sqft
Belle Hall Shopping Center, Interstate 526 and the beach are just moments from this property. Community amenities include a pool, fitness center, dog park and available storage units. Apartments include quartz countertops and glass cooktops.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
40 Units Available
Cannonborough - Elliottborough
The Guild
128 Columbus St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,675
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1215 sqft
Modern homes with granite counters and walk-in closets. Lots of community amenities, including a coffee bar, wine room, and pool. Easy access to I-26. Close to Hampton Park.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
107 Units Available
Silver Hill - Magnolia
The Merchant
102 Sottile St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,225
1 Bedroom
$1,620
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
You’re the newest local in Charleston’s inspired, eclectic NoMo neighborhood– where authenticity shines and where your story is brought to life.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
27 Units Available
Bees Ferry Apartment Homes
2020 Proximity Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,937
1450 sqft
This community is convenient to the Walmart Supercenter and West Ashley High School. Units feature fireplaces and granite countertops, and they have been recently renovated. Residents enjoy a yoga studio, valet, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
2 Units Available
Cannonborough - Elliottborough
Elan Midtown
441 Meeting St, Charleston, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,514
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant living in the heart of downtown Charleston. These upscale, pet-friendly apartments feature hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site yoga, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Garage provided.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
12 Units Available
The Apartments at Shade Tree
2030 Wildts Battery Blvd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,133
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,617
1138 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Apartments at Shade Tree in Charleston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
101 Units Available
Harper Place
3202 Coastal Grass Way, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1453 sqft
Harper Place is a beautiful retreat tucked away within a canopy of trees, yet close to the necessities in your world.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
103 Units Available
Channel at Bowen Apartments
1000 Channel Marker Way, Charleston, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,044
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1059 sqft
This brand-new community features a yoga studio, media room, swimming pool, and gym. Units are equipped with hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups. Community is convenient to shopping along North Rhett Avenue.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Heron Reserve
3301 Glenn McConnell Pkwy, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,079
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1437 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today!Imagine coming home to your apartment with large, open floor plans and designer features in a beautiful community with well-manicured grounds, friendly staff, and resort style amenities.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
54 Units Available
Westside
10 WestEdge
10 Westedge St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,518
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,334
1200 sqft
ITS NEW, EXCITING AND YET AUTHENTICALLY CHARLESTONWelcome to Charleston’s best choice for apartment living, 10 WestEdge.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
30 Units Available
Sweetwater
170 Rebellion Farms Pl, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,178
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1185 sqft
Great location, just minutes from downtown. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes 24-hour gym, pool, clubhouse and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
24 Units Available
Aspire at James Island
1743 Central Park Road, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,350
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1181 sqft
Aspirational Living in the Lowcountry. A boutique community means more attention to you and les about the numbers.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
19 Units Available
Silver Hill - Magnolia
Foundry Point
6 Huguenin Avenue, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,505
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unmatched Charleston LivingLocated in the highly desirable NoMo neighborhood, Foundry Point offers luxury living with Charleston charm.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Aster Place
1840 Carriage Lane, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$885
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1100 sqft
Discover the charm of southern living at Aster Place. Our quaint apartment community is nestled within a park-like setting in Charleston, South Carolina.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
1000 Bonieta Harrold Dr.
1000 Bonieta Harrold Dr, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1129 sqft
Great apartment available for sublet without having to sign a year lease! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout living, dining, kitchen and hallways, carpet only in the bedrooms. 1st floor apartment with lots of parking for easy access.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
507 Stinson Drive
507 Stinson Drive, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
918 sqft
A marvelous townhome style living with gated access and neighborhood pool in an amazing location! Minutes to downtown, central to major shopping and dining.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Charleston
69 Anson St
69 Anson Street, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
CHARMING HOME IN DESIRED ANSONBOROUGH NEIGHBORHOOD - Property Id: 126654 This carriage house is located in the desirable Ansonbourough neighborhood.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1402 Camp Road 9F
1402 Camp Road, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 9F Available 08/05/20 2 Bedroom James Island Condo Available 8/5 - Property Id: 302247 Conveniently located in the heart of James Island, this 2 bedroom/1 bathroom unit has gorgeous flooring throughout, top-of-the line appliances (included a

Similar Pages

Charleston 1 BedroomsCharleston 2 BedroomsCharleston 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCharleston 3 BedroomsCharleston Accessible ApartmentsCharleston Apartments with BalconyCharleston Apartments with Garage
Charleston Apartments with GymCharleston Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCharleston Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCharleston Apartments with ParkingCharleston Apartments with PoolCharleston Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Charleston Cheap PlacesCharleston Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharleston Furnished ApartmentsCharleston Luxury PlacesCharleston Pet Friendly PlacesCharleston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

North Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SCLadson, SCGoose Creek, SC
Hanahan, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGeorgetown, SCLaurel Bay, SC
Ridgeland, SCIsle of Palms, SCPort Royal, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Daniel IslandEast Side
Cannonborough ElliottboroughSilver Hill Magnolia
Downtown CharlestonWestside

Apartments Near Colleges

College of CharlestonCitadel Military College of South Carolina
Medical University of South CarolinaCharleston Southern University
Trident Technical College