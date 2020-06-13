Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:04 PM

156 Apartments for rent in Summerville, SC

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
$
15 Units Available
Treehaven
400 Pinewood Dr, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$889
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
852 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,179
1032 sqft
Discover the Darby Difference at Treehaven Apartments where conveniently located, spacious living awaits you at this Summerville community.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
32 Units Available
The Grove At Oakbrook
325 Midland Pkwy, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$979
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1292 sqft
Located in Dorchester County II School District, close to major employers Bosch and Boeing. Community offers residents poolside sundeck, 24-hour fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments include plush carpeting, spacious walk-in closets and central A/C.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
30 Units Available
Arrogate Village
195 North Creek Drive, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,060
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,666
1371 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
22 Units Available
Elevate at Brighton Park
115 Great Lawn Drive, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1520 sqft
Raise your standard of living at Elevate at Brighton Park. Experience luxury style in a charming suburban setting with our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in Summerville, South Carolina.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
18 Units Available
Gates at Summerville
1225 Boonehill Road, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$974
990 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$924
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,014
1240 sqft
Welcome to The Gates At Summerville The Gates at Summerville offers spacious 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring plush carpet, a beautiful hardwood look throughout, and washer/dryers*! Come in and see our newly upgraded units.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
38 Units Available
Parks at Nexton
2000 Front St, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,002
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1428 sqft
Located just off I-26 for convenient commuting, and close to some of the best restaurants and shopping in Summerville. Modern units feature walk-in closets, in-home w/d and private patio/balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
20 Units Available
Arbor Village
10825 Dorchester Rd, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$980
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1371 sqft
Spacious apartments with nine-foot ceilings, modern kitchens, just 30 minutes from Downtown Charleston. The community has a fitness center with swimming pool, grill area and dog park. Charleston Airport is 14 miles away.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
8 Units Available
Summerville Station
1660 Old Trolley Rd, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$910
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,011
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1200 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Piety Corner
251 Units Available
South City Summerville
50 Cheryl Lane, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1338 sqft
Live carefree every day. At South City, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
22 Units Available
Bryant at Summerville
325 Marymeade Dr, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Bryant at Summerville, the premier apartments in Summerville, South Carolina, where you'll find an oasis of luxurious living. Bryant at Summerville has everything you've been looking for including location, lifestyle, and amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
12 Units Available
Latitude at Wescott
9580 Old Glory Ln, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$985
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1438 sqft
CHECK OUT OUR SPECIALS!$300 off the first months rent on our two bedroom, one bathroom floor plan. $400 off the first months rent on our two bedroom, two bathroom floor plan. $150 admin fee will be credited back to your account after move in.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
30 Units Available
Legends at Azalea
3500 Pinckney Marsh Ln, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community offers 24-hour emergency maintenance, service and access to resident clubhouse, and resort-style amenities. Pet-friendly complex located close to great shopping, dining, and entertainment options in town.
Last updated June 13 at 12:43pm
7 Units Available
Westbury Mews
1425 Old Trolley Rd, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1163 sqft
Westbury Mews is a quiet apartment community reflecting the natural beauty of the Low Country. The variety of well-designed 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans blend traditional Southern living and contemporary comforts in a naturally landscaped setting.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
105 Ellen Court
105 Ellen Court, Summerville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
- (RLNE4034705)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
209 Alston Street
209 Alston St, Summerville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1295 sqft
BRAND NEW 3BR 2.5BA TOWNHOME - Beautiful 3Br 2.5Ba End Unit Townhome near the heart of Downtown Summerville. Walk to Alston Middle School. Open Floor Plan thru out the downstairs.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
207 Barberry Street
207 Barberry Street, Summerville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
White Gables - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
104 Old Trolley Rd
104 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, SC
Studio
$2,100
2500 sqft
Great 2,500 sq. ft. of roadside Retail on Old Trolley Rd. Summerville SC

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
406 Arbor Oaks Drive
406 Arbor Oaks Drive, Summerville, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2157 sqft
Arbor Oaks in Summerville offers this 4 bed 2.5 bath 2157 sq ft. home.

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
102 Rundle Lane
102 Rundle Lane, Summerville, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2612 sqft
For Rent! This beautiful home is found in the desirable Weatherstone community, conventionality located close to shopping, dining, entertainment, and the interstate. You'll be welcomed home by the full front porch and attached two car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
1235 Boone Hill Road, Suite 3
1235 Boone Hill Rd, Summerville, SC
Studio
$2,400
2400 sqft
Flex Office Space, $2400 Base Rent plus TICAM $480 per month.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
810 Hemingway Circle
810 Hemingway Circle, Summerville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1395 sqft
Wonderfully maintained townhouse in quiet gated community only 2 miles from Downtown Summerville. Upon entering the townhouse you are greeted by the gleaming hardwood floors that carry you through the downstairs.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
199 Avonshire Drive
199 Avonshire Drive, Summerville, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2280 sqft
Spacious 5 bedroom Charleston style home available immediately in Weatherstone. First floor bedroom with full bath, separate dining room, ample counter space, screened back porch and detached garage.

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
17 Regency Oaks Drive
17 Regency Oaks Drive, Summerville, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2116 sqft
Well maintained home with new carpet and laminate through out. Large kitchen with granite countertops and island with stainless steal appliances. Large family room has a wood burning fireplace.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
407 Grand Palm Ln
407 Grand Palm Lane, Summerville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1567 sqft
New luxury townhome near downtown Summerville - Property Id: 228861 BRAND NEW construction townhome with all new appliances included even washer and dryer! This is a beautiful home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths located upstairs and a powder room

Median Rent in Summerville

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Summerville is $1,002, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,193.
Studio
$874
1 Bed
$1,002
2 Beds
$1,193
3+ Beds
$1,581
City GuideSummerville
Strange as it may sound, you can take it from good authority the Tuberculosis Congress -- that the combination of pine trees and dry, sandy ridges in Summerville is therapeutic. This finding paved the way for a golden era in the history of this town. No wonder that the town has long regarded pine trees as sacred and there will be hell to pay for desecrating them!

Aptly dubbed the "Flower Town in the Pines", Summerville is home to the Annual Flowertown Festival, the largest celebration of arts and crafts in the state. This 15.4 square mile town is home to 44,000 people. It wasn't always the thriving community that it is now it was once the quiet land of refuge for people trying to get away from the insects and swamp fevers that plagued Charleston. Currently, with its mild climate and vibrant community, this town is the epitome of small-town values, which is the very substance of its charm. Think you’d feel right at home here? Let’s get you your own comfy abode first.

Home Hunting is as Easy as 1 2 3

Renting an apartment in Summerville won't cause too much of a dent in the pocket and it can be a very straightforward process. However, even with a not-so-challenging task, it helps to know some tips to make it downright easy-peasy. Here are some:

Prepare to pay the extra fees

Aside from a months advance on rent, agent, and deposit fees, prepare to pay for miscellaneous things, such as maintenance fees and a credit history or background check. Most landlords require that they run their own check on you and charge you for it. Also, if pets are allowed and youre planning to bring along your beloved dog, you may have to shell out a pet deposit.

Moving soon? Get busy

Although the rental market in Summerville is quite favorable for renters, you need to give ample time to home hunting. Unless the thought of temporarily moving into your parents' or friend’s house is an acceptable prospect, you need to give it at least a month or two before your scheduled move. Don't fall behind and miss out on a great place!

Prepare these as well...

Aside from a background check, you will be required to give references from your previous landlords, proof of employment or income; and for good measure, prepare your pet's records too. Some landlords require more paperwork on top, but these should get the rental application going. It may be a hassle, but it'll all be worth it.

Summerville Neighborhoods

The type of neighborhood you chose to live in reflects your values and lifestyle. Choose with the same discrimination as when you choose your apartment.

Town Center: This neighborhood wouldn't make it to peoples list of "Most Livable Places". However, because of its low rental rates, as well as the abundance of small and medium-sized dwellings, people employed in sales and service jobs flock to this place.

Brownsville: This suburban neighborhood has an abundance of 3 or 4 bedroom apartments. However, this is one area where renters don't have that much of a place, since most homes are owned and there are not many vacant dwellings for renters to occupy.

S Main St/W Carolina Ave: If you live in this neighborhood and you're anything like most residents here, you probably won’t know your next-door neighbors, and it won't be for lack of social skills. Most likely, it'll be because youre both too busy and occupied with your jobs. Residents here are the classic go-getters: driven, successful, and wealthy.

Dorchester Estates: If you crave that deep sense of belonging, this neighborhood has the right atmosphere for you. The community spirit is so palpable, youd reckon even pets feel they belong here. Another thing that easily noticeable here is the dominance of medium-sized single family homes.

Jedburg: If the sight of military servicemen provides a sense of safety, this neighborhood is perfect for you. Additionally, you might like to do away with conventional homes while youre here. Mobile homes are popular housing options in this side of South Carolina, so you might just well experience living in a mobile home park.

Clubhouse Crossroads: If you live in this area, you’ll find yourself hosting a backyard get-together for your neighbors before long.

Lotts Crossroads: More than half of the real estate properties here are relatively new compared to other areas in Summerville. If you don’t care for dilapidated houses with peeled-out paints, youll find this area heavenly. That is, if you dont have anything against military in uniforms, since there are many of them in this neighborhood as well.

Knightsville: A good percentage of professionals here are working for Uncle Sam. So if youre in the same boat, youll find a lot in common with your neighbors here. You will find that this area has a good mix of housing options, which includes single family homes, high rise complexes and apartments, as well as mobile homes.

Long Ridge: A mix of people from college students, to young professionals, to families, and even retirees call this place home. They are employed in a wide range of occupations. That’s why regardless of your background, you can make a home here.

Bacons Bridge Rd/State Hwy S: If you want a 3 or 4 bedroom established apartment that’s in close proximity to a country club, you’ll feel right at home here. The Summerville Country Club is within this neighborhood, so you dont have to drive too far to enjoy a game of golf.

Stallsville:This urban neighborhood is home to a mix of renters and homeowners. With rental properties predominantly consisting of small and medium-sized single family homes, high rise condos, and apartment complexes, theres always something to suit your taste and budget. The 9.6% vacancy rate is not too bad either, as that gives you ample room to choose and decide on the best abode for yourself.

Got Spare Time to Burn? Try These

Tourists and residents alike can get busy with all sorts of entertainment, attractions, and events in Summerville and the rest of Dorchester County. Have a love for the outdoors? Try canoeing and kayaking in one of the rivers in the area. Love to shop 'til you drop? This town has many specialty shops, antique stores, and boutiques for your picking. Give in to your wanderlust spirit and explore different areas of this town to see historic homes and landmarks, Antebellum plantations, gardens, museums, and country clubs. Some notable places of interest include: Legend Oaks Plantation Country Club, Miler Country Club, Colonial Dorchester State Historic Site, Summerville Dorchester Museum, Azalea Park and Sculpture Garden, as well as Pine Forest Country Club, to name a few.

If you prefer to be just a spectator to all the action, then sporting events, Flowertown Festival, art exhibits and sales are the perfect avenue to do just that. And this town is a bird watchers paradise as well. Excited yet? It's time to move over here and get hold of some of the excitement!

Summerville rents declined significantly over the past month

Summerville rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Summerville stand at $1,003 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,194 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in December of last year. Summerville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in South Carolina

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Summerville over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in South Carolina for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Mount Pleasant is the most expensive of all South Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,545; of the 10 largest cities in South Carolina that we have data for, Mount Pleasant, Spartanburg, and Sumter, where two-bedrooms go for $1,545, $814, and $737, respectively, are the three major cities in the state besides Summerville to see rents fall year-over-year (-4.3%, -3.0%, and -1.3%).
    • Rock Hill, North Charleston, and Columbia have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.1%, 1.7%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Summerville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Summerville, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Summerville is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Summerville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,194 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.8% decline in Summerville.
    • While rents in Summerville fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Summerville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Summerville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Summerville?
    In Summerville, the median rent is $874 for a studio, $1,002 for a 1-bedroom, $1,193 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,581 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Summerville, check out our monthly Summerville Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Summerville?
    Some of the colleges located in the Summerville area include Charleston Southern University, College of Charleston, Citadel Military College of South Carolina, Medical University of South Carolina, and Trident Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Summerville?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Summerville from include Charleston, North Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Ladson, and Goose Creek.

