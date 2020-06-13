156 Apartments for rent in Summerville, SC📍
1 of 9
1 of 23
1 of 38
1 of 27
1 of 16
1 of 30
1 of 23
1 of 20
1 of 10
1 of 27
1 of 28
1 of 41
1 of 13
1 of 9
1 of 24
1 of 23
1 of 1
1 of 18
1 of 31
1 of 3
1 of 14
1 of 17
1 of 9
1 of 29
Aptly dubbed the "Flower Town in the Pines", Summerville is home to the Annual Flowertown Festival, the largest celebration of arts and crafts in the state. This 15.4 square mile town is home to 44,000 people. It wasn't always the thriving community that it is now it was once the quiet land of refuge for people trying to get away from the insects and swamp fevers that plagued Charleston. Currently, with its mild climate and vibrant community, this town is the epitome of small-town values, which is the very substance of its charm. Think you’d feel right at home here? Let’s get you your own comfy abode first.
Renting an apartment in Summerville won't cause too much of a dent in the pocket and it can be a very straightforward process. However, even with a not-so-challenging task, it helps to know some tips to make it downright easy-peasy. Here are some:
Prepare to pay the extra fees
Aside from a months advance on rent, agent, and deposit fees, prepare to pay for miscellaneous things, such as maintenance fees and a credit history or background check. Most landlords require that they run their own check on you and charge you for it. Also, if pets are allowed and youre planning to bring along your beloved dog, you may have to shell out a pet deposit.
Moving soon? Get busy
Although the rental market in Summerville is quite favorable for renters, you need to give ample time to home hunting. Unless the thought of temporarily moving into your parents' or friend’s house is an acceptable prospect, you need to give it at least a month or two before your scheduled move. Don't fall behind and miss out on a great place!
Prepare these as well...
Aside from a background check, you will be required to give references from your previous landlords, proof of employment or income; and for good measure, prepare your pet's records too. Some landlords require more paperwork on top, but these should get the rental application going. It may be a hassle, but it'll all be worth it.
The type of neighborhood you chose to live in reflects your values and lifestyle. Choose with the same discrimination as when you choose your apartment.
Town Center: This neighborhood wouldn't make it to peoples list of "Most Livable Places". However, because of its low rental rates, as well as the abundance of small and medium-sized dwellings, people employed in sales and service jobs flock to this place.
Brownsville: This suburban neighborhood has an abundance of 3 or 4 bedroom apartments. However, this is one area where renters don't have that much of a place, since most homes are owned and there are not many vacant dwellings for renters to occupy.
S Main St/W Carolina Ave: If you live in this neighborhood and you're anything like most residents here, you probably won’t know your next-door neighbors, and it won't be for lack of social skills. Most likely, it'll be because youre both too busy and occupied with your jobs. Residents here are the classic go-getters: driven, successful, and wealthy.
Dorchester Estates: If you crave that deep sense of belonging, this neighborhood has the right atmosphere for you. The community spirit is so palpable, youd reckon even pets feel they belong here. Another thing that easily noticeable here is the dominance of medium-sized single family homes.
Jedburg: If the sight of military servicemen provides a sense of safety, this neighborhood is perfect for you. Additionally, you might like to do away with conventional homes while youre here. Mobile homes are popular housing options in this side of South Carolina, so you might just well experience living in a mobile home park.
Clubhouse Crossroads: If you live in this area, you’ll find yourself hosting a backyard get-together for your neighbors before long.
Lotts Crossroads: More than half of the real estate properties here are relatively new compared to other areas in Summerville. If you don’t care for dilapidated houses with peeled-out paints, youll find this area heavenly. That is, if you dont have anything against military in uniforms, since there are many of them in this neighborhood as well.
Knightsville: A good percentage of professionals here are working for Uncle Sam. So if youre in the same boat, youll find a lot in common with your neighbors here. You will find that this area has a good mix of housing options, which includes single family homes, high rise complexes and apartments, as well as mobile homes.
Long Ridge: A mix of people from college students, to young professionals, to families, and even retirees call this place home. They are employed in a wide range of occupations. That’s why regardless of your background, you can make a home here.
Bacons Bridge Rd/State Hwy S: If you want a 3 or 4 bedroom established apartment that’s in close proximity to a country club, you’ll feel right at home here. The Summerville Country Club is within this neighborhood, so you dont have to drive too far to enjoy a game of golf.
Stallsville:This urban neighborhood is home to a mix of renters and homeowners. With rental properties predominantly consisting of small and medium-sized single family homes, high rise condos, and apartment complexes, theres always something to suit your taste and budget. The 9.6% vacancy rate is not too bad either, as that gives you ample room to choose and decide on the best abode for yourself.
Tourists and residents alike can get busy with all sorts of entertainment, attractions, and events in Summerville and the rest of Dorchester County. Have a love for the outdoors? Try canoeing and kayaking in one of the rivers in the area. Love to shop 'til you drop? This town has many specialty shops, antique stores, and boutiques for your picking. Give in to your wanderlust spirit and explore different areas of this town to see historic homes and landmarks, Antebellum plantations, gardens, museums, and country clubs. Some notable places of interest include: Legend Oaks Plantation Country Club, Miler Country Club, Colonial Dorchester State Historic Site, Summerville Dorchester Museum, Azalea Park and Sculpture Garden, as well as Pine Forest Country Club, to name a few.
If you prefer to be just a spectator to all the action, then sporting events, Flowertown Festival, art exhibits and sales are the perfect avenue to do just that. And this town is a bird watchers paradise as well. Excited yet? It's time to move over here and get hold of some of the excitement!
June 2020 Summerville Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Summerville Rent Report. Summerville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Summerville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
June 2020 Summerville Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Summerville Rent Report. Summerville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Summerville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Summerville rents declined significantly over the past month
Summerville rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Summerville stand at $1,003 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,194 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in December of last year. Summerville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in South Carolina
While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Summerville over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in South Carolina for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Mount Pleasant is the most expensive of all South Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,545; of the 10 largest cities in South Carolina that we have data for, Mount Pleasant, Spartanburg, and Sumter, where two-bedrooms go for $1,545, $814, and $737, respectively, are the three major cities in the state besides Summerville to see rents fall year-over-year (-4.3%, -3.0%, and -1.3%).
- Rock Hill, North Charleston, and Columbia have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.1%, 1.7%, and 1.1%, respectively).
Summerville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have fallen moderately in Summerville, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Summerville is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Summerville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,194 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.8% decline in Summerville.
- While rents in Summerville fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Summerville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Summerville.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.