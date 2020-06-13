156 Apartments for rent in Summerville, SC

Summerville Neighborhoods

The type of neighborhood you chose to live in reflects your values and lifestyle. Choose with the same discrimination as when you choose your apartment.

Town Center: This neighborhood wouldn't make it to peoples list of "Most Livable Places". However, because of its low rental rates, as well as the abundance of small and medium-sized dwellings, people employed in sales and service jobs flock to this place.

Brownsville: This suburban neighborhood has an abundance of 3 or 4 bedroom apartments. However, this is one area where renters don't have that much of a place, since most homes are owned and there are not many vacant dwellings for renters to occupy.

S Main St/W Carolina Ave: If you live in this neighborhood and you're anything like most residents here, you probably won’t know your next-door neighbors, and it won't be for lack of social skills. Most likely, it'll be because youre both too busy and occupied with your jobs. Residents here are the classic go-getters: driven, successful, and wealthy.

Dorchester Estates: If you crave that deep sense of belonging, this neighborhood has the right atmosphere for you. The community spirit is so palpable, youd reckon even pets feel they belong here. Another thing that easily noticeable here is the dominance of medium-sized single family homes.

Jedburg: If the sight of military servicemen provides a sense of safety, this neighborhood is perfect for you. Additionally, you might like to do away with conventional homes while youre here. Mobile homes are popular housing options in this side of South Carolina, so you might just well experience living in a mobile home park.

Clubhouse Crossroads: If you live in this area, you’ll find yourself hosting a backyard get-together for your neighbors before long.

Lotts Crossroads: More than half of the real estate properties here are relatively new compared to other areas in Summerville. If you don’t care for dilapidated houses with peeled-out paints, youll find this area heavenly. That is, if you dont have anything against military in uniforms, since there are many of them in this neighborhood as well.

Knightsville: A good percentage of professionals here are working for Uncle Sam. So if youre in the same boat, youll find a lot in common with your neighbors here. You will find that this area has a good mix of housing options, which includes single family homes, high rise complexes and apartments, as well as mobile homes.

Long Ridge: A mix of people from college students, to young professionals, to families, and even retirees call this place home. They are employed in a wide range of occupations. That’s why regardless of your background, you can make a home here.

Bacons Bridge Rd/State Hwy S: If you want a 3 or 4 bedroom established apartment that’s in close proximity to a country club, you’ll feel right at home here. The Summerville Country Club is within this neighborhood, so you dont have to drive too far to enjoy a game of golf.

Stallsville:This urban neighborhood is home to a mix of renters and homeowners. With rental properties predominantly consisting of small and medium-sized single family homes, high rise condos, and apartment complexes, theres always something to suit your taste and budget. The 9.6% vacancy rate is not too bad either, as that gives you ample room to choose and decide on the best abode for yourself.