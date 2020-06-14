/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:35 AM
79 Furnished Apartments for rent in Charleston, SC
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Plantation Oaks
2225 Ashley River Rd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,068
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1022 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Plantation Oaks. Our elevated customer experience and beautiful homes promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
41 Units Available
Sweetwater
170 Rebellion Farms Pl, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,178
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1185 sqft
Great location, just minutes from downtown. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes 24-hour gym, pool, clubhouse and fire pit.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Aster Place
1840 Carriage Lane, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$875
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1100 sqft
Discover the charm of southern living at Aster Place. Our quaint apartment community is nestled within a park-like setting in Charleston, South Carolina.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
139 Units Available
Channel at Bowen Apartments
1000 Channel Marker Way, Charleston, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,049
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1059 sqft
This brand-new community features a yoga studio, media room, swimming pool, and gym. Units are equipped with hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups. Community is convenient to shopping along North Rhett Avenue.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Charleston
1 Unit Available
108 Queen Street Apt A
108 Queen Street, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
Unit Apt A Available 06/15/20 Queen Street Town home 1 Block from King Street - Property Id: 126661 Fantastic Location! Just one block from King Street. Downstairs apartment of beautiful home that sits on the corner of Queen Street and Archdale.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Charleston
1 Unit Available
69 Anson St
69 Anson Street, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
CHARMING HOME IN DESIRED ANSONBOROUGH NEIGHBORHOOD - Property Id: 126654 This carriage house is located in the desirable Ansonbourough neighborhood.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cannonborough - Elliottborough
1 Unit Available
249 Ashley Avenue
249 Ashley Avenue, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1932 sqft
249 Ashley Avenue Available 09/01/20 249 Ashley Avenue - FURNISHED, 3 bedroom/3 bath home located in Cannonborough/Elliottborough neighborhood with gated entrance and off-street parking! This home built to look like old Charleston, actually built
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cannonborough - Elliottborough
1 Unit Available
202 Ashley Avenue, Apt. B
202 Ashley Avenue, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,225
230 sqft
202 Ashley Avenue, Apt.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Charleston
1 Unit Available
55 Laurens St
55 Laurens Street, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$2,650
800 sqft
Executive Retreat - Property Id: 125071 Nicely appointed one bedroom (double bed); living room/dining area; bedroom/bath (shower only)... built in desk, high speed Internet service, stereo system, VHS, & DVD, all provided by owner.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Side
1 Unit Available
75 Cooper Street
75 Cooper Street, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1363 sqft
Gorgeous newly built home features everything light and bright. Lots of windows offer so much light in this beautiful space. This home comes fully equipped with a very large kitchen, honed granite counter tops, gas range and lots of cabinet space.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Harleston Village
1 Unit Available
162 Broad Street
162 Broad Street, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$3,500
1100 sqft
Monthly or any term less then 3 months Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/162-broad-st-charleston-sc-29401-usa-unit-a1/cade0fac-6c4a-4ef4-8fbc-6fcb54eb73fe No Pets Allowed (RLNE5452175)
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Daniel Island
1 Unit Available
100 Bucksley Lane #104
100 Bucksley Lane, Charleston, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Seven Farms - FURNISHED 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, first floor condo available within walking distance to all Daniel Island has to offer! Features include 9 foot ceilings and a fully equipped kitchen, a large walk-in closet in the master bedroom, a
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Harleston Village
1 Unit Available
67 Legare Street CH#1
67 Legare Street, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$2,200
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished condo in Crafts House - You cannot miss this amazing space in the desirable Crafts House on Queen and Legare! Stunning natural light fills the property with a staircase and lofted bedroom area.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South of Broad
1 Unit Available
151 Tradd St
151 Tradd Street, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
Elegant 3 Bedroom on Tradd - Property Id: 148210 This elegant single family home contains a formal living room, dining room, den and breakfast nook. The master bedroom contains a luxurious shower/tub combo with glass doors.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South of Broad
1 Unit Available
149 Broad St
149 Broad Street, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$5,250
1939 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Broad Street - Property Id: 182330 One of Charleston's most unique properties. A free standing kitchen house that was completely renovated within the last 4 years.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Charleston
1 Unit Available
28 Society Street C
28 Society St, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$5,200
1248 sqft
Society Street - Property Id: 183305 Charming and unique carriage house with lovely walled Charleston garden courtyard. Lovely plantings and a fountain complete the garden.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Harleston Village
1 Unit Available
61 Montagu Ave B
61 Montagu St, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1500 sqft
Charming Duplex #B in Harleston Village - Property Id: 165922 This fully furnished property is located in the quiet Harleston Village of Historic Downtown Charleston.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Harleston Village
1 Unit Available
66 Rutledge Ave
66 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$3,200
1300 sqft
Spacious 1BR close to Colonial Lake - Property Id: 144351 This beautifully furnished one bedroom apartment also includes an office/guest space with futon. It is fully equipped with a gas fireplace in the living room a full kitchen.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Harleston Village
1 Unit Available
54 Montagu St
54 Montagu Street, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Traditional Garden Apartment - Property Id: 151671 Spacious garden level apartment: two bedrooms, 1.5 baths (shower only); living room/dining room; full kitchen (eat-in); very nicely appointed. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South of Broad
1 Unit Available
14 Council St
14 Council Street, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
Available 07/01/20 Freedmans Cottage - Property Id: 127899 Luxurious 2BR/2Bath. Live the ideal South of Broad lifestyle in this elegantly appointed rental in a very desirable area.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South of Broad
1 Unit Available
30 N Adgers Wharf
30 North Adgers Wharf, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2550 sqft
3BR Townhome steps from the water! - Property Id: 147239 Charming Charleston home in a magnificent location. Steps to Rainbow Row, the battery, and Joe Riley Waterfront Park. One of Charleston's few cobblestone streets remaining.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South of Broad
1 Unit Available
65 1/2 Lenwood Blvd
65 1/2 Lenwood Blvd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$2,500
Available 07/01/20 Rose Cottage - Property Id: 261352 Experience life as a Charlestonian in this beautiful apartment in the desired South of Broad neighborhood. Only two blocks from the Battery and walking distance to shops and restaurants.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Harleston Village
1 Unit Available
14 1/2 Short St
14 1/2 Short St, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1305 sqft
Three Bedroom Townhome/ Furnished or Unfurnished - Property Id: 283159 Location is everything! Just one block from Broad Street in downtown Charleston.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Harleston Village
1 Unit Available
7 West St C
7 West St, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1587 sqft
Sophisticated two bedroom townhouse - Property Id: 283218 Sophisticated townhouse on high ground in historic Harleston Village. Imagine living steps away from King Street's antique district with world-class shopping and dining.
