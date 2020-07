Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities business center car wash area clubhouse 24hr gym game room on-site laundry parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill dogs allowed hot tub internet access key fob access media room package receiving pet friendly trash valet valet service yoga cats allowed accessible garage 24hr maintenance bike storage coffee bar conference room courtyard dog grooming area dog park e-payments fire pit guest parking internet cafe lobby online portal smoke-free community

Located in the heart of West Ashley and its beautiful wetlands, Bees Ferry Apartment Homes redefines indulgent apartment living. Your brand new home offers exclusive features and delivers unparalleled resort-style amenities designed for the comfort and convenience of everyone. Reward yourself with luxury and superlative service at Bees Ferry Apartment Homes today! Bees Ferry Apartment Homes can be conveniently found on Bees Ferry Road. Our community provides quick and easy access to highway 17, highway 61, and I-526 via Glenn McConnell Parkway. You are just minutes to historic downtown Charleston, its charming shops, and world renowned restaurants. Enjoy an easy commute to the sunny beaches of Kiawah Island and Folly Beach. Grocery and domestic shopping needs are just minutes from your doorstep, so you never have far to go for those last minute items. When you are a valued resident of Bees Ferry Apartments, you are always just a quick drive from anywhere you need to be.