accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:19 AM
44 Accessible Apartments for rent in Charleston, SC
Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
Silver Hill - Magnolia
108 Units Available
The Merchant
102 Sottile St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,200
1 Bedroom
$1,620
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
You’re the newest local in Charleston’s inspired, eclectic NoMo neighborhood– where authenticity shines and where your story is brought to life.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
28 Units Available
Aspire at James Island
1743 Central Park Road, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,415
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1181 sqft
Aspirational Living in the Lowcountry. A boutique community means more attention to you and les about the numbers.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Plantation Oaks
2225 Ashley River Rd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,089
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1022 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Plantation Oaks. Our elevated customer experience and beautiful homes promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
36 Units Available
Caroline
99 WestEdge St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,350
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,570
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1177 sqft
Amazing location on the Peninsula in walking distance to Charleston's best nightlife, shopping, and dining. Apartments feature private terraces, gourmet kitchens, soaking tubs, and faux-wood flooring.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Hawthorne Westside
2235 Ashley Crossing Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$962
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
937 sqft
On-site amenities include a relaxing pool, conference room, and volleyball court. Recently renovated apartments feature fireplace, ice maker, carpet flooring, and stainless steel appliances. Near Magwood Drive and close to I-526.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
128 Units Available
Harper Place
3202 Coastal Grass Way, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,135
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1453 sqft
Harper Place is a beautiful retreat tucked away within a canopy of trees, yet close to the necessities in your world.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Silver Hill - Magnolia
89 Units Available
Atlantic at Grand Oaks
1235 Ashley Gardens Ave, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,077
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1331 sqft
Nestled in Northwest Charleston close to the airport, these apartment homes feature a resort-style pool, a gym with yoga studio and gas grills. The homes include wood-style flooring, in-unit laundry and modern kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
11 Units Available
The Ashley Apartments
1871 Ashley River Rd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,315
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1644 sqft
Incredible views in the heart of urban Charleston. Fantastic floor plans with extra storage, stainless steel appliances, and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, valet service, business center, coffee bar and concierge. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Ashley River
1850 Ashley Crossing Ln, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,028
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
1033 sqft
Spacious apartments in a modern complex, not far from Mark Clark Expressway. Hardwood floors, fireplace and ice maker in rooms. Gym, coffee bar and tennis court located on-site. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
11 Units Available
Ashford Palmetto Square
1551 Sam Rittenberg Blvd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$840
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
867 sqft
Located on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard in Charleston. Resort-style apartment community boasting a pool and sundeck, landscaped courtyards, and BBQ and picnic areas. Select apartments feature large walk-in closets and private patios or balconies.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Daniel Island
24 Units Available
Talison Row
480 Seven Farms Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,190
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,428
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hardwood flooring, granite countertops, and walk-in closets are just some of the features of these modern homes. Common amenities include bike racks, a business center, and game room. Close to Charleston Historic District.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Cannonborough - Elliottborough
45 Units Available
The Guild
128 Columbus St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,619
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,975
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1215 sqft
Modern homes with granite counters and walk-in closets. Lots of community amenities, including a coffee bar, wine room, and pool. Easy access to I-26. Close to Hampton Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
Silver Hill - Magnolia
20 Units Available
Foundry Point
6 Huguenin Avenue, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,505
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unmatched Charleston Living Located in the highly desirable NoMo neighborhood, Foundry Point offers luxury living with Charleston charm.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Windjammer Apartments
1742 Sam Rittenberg Blvd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,219
1037 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Windjammer Apartments has been in Charleston, SC for over 35 years.
Last updated June 13 at 01:20am
$
Daniel Island
12 Units Available
Wharf 7
515 Robert Daniel Dr, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,175
687 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1180 sqft
Excellent location off of I-526. Units offer residents extra storage, ice maker, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Community features include clubhouse, coffee bar, pool and media room.
Last updated June 13 at 12:42am
35 Units Available
Bees Ferry Apartment Homes
2020 Proximity Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,110
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,936
1450 sqft
This community is convenient to the Walmart Supercenter and West Ashley High School. Units feature fireplaces and granite countertops, and they have been recently renovated. Residents enjoy a yoga studio, valet, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:07am
28 Units Available
17 South
105 Ivy Green Way, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,250
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 17 South in Charleston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
26 Units Available
Cainhoy Pointe
1030 Jack Primus Rd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,169
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near the new Publix in the Cainhoy area of Charleston, these units provide 1G fiber internet, modern appliances and gated control, along with bike storage, bark park, fire pit and yoga room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Harleston Village
1 Unit Available
66 Rutledge Ave
66 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$3,200
1300 sqft
Spacious 1BR close to Colonial Lake - Property Id: 144351 This beautifully furnished one bedroom apartment also includes an office/guest space with futon. It is fully equipped with a gas fireplace in the living room a full kitchen.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
103 River Breeze Drive
103 River Breeze Drive, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1400 sqft
Beautiful river view condo available now in West Ashley! Right off Highway 17, this condo features , two designated parking spaces, and high end finishes throughout.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
East Side
1 Unit Available
74 Reid Street
74 Reid Street, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$3,400
1400 sqft
Lovely ground floor space in the heart of upper Meeting St! One block to King St. andStarbucks, The Darling and Felix. ADA compliant with parking and ramp to double doors. One bedroom with wide, open living/dining area and numerous storage spaces.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
2754 Jobee Drive
2754 Jobee Drive, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
908 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo located on the second floor. This unit features a fireplace in the living room and nice views of the pond from your screened in back porch. Owner will allow cats only. $50 application fee required for all applicants.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Downtown Charleston
1 Unit Available
21 George Street
21 George Street, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$2,900
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 21 George Street in Charleston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
125-E Wappoo Creek Drive
125 Wappoo Creek Dr, Charleston, SC
Studio
$500
135 sqft
The office space is 135 ft. The address is 125-E Wappoo Creek Drive Suite A. It's on the second floor(it is the first on left in the 201 wing)Rent is $500 per month with a 12/mo lease.
