silver hill magnolia
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:56 PM
242 Apartments for rent in Silver Hill - Magnolia, Charleston, SC
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
76 Units Available
Atlantic at Grand Oaks
1235 Ashley Gardens Ave, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,077
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1331 sqft
Nestled in Northwest Charleston close to the airport, these apartment homes feature a resort-style pool, a gym with yoga studio and gas grills. The homes include wood-style flooring, in-unit laundry and modern kitchens.
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
107 Units Available
The Merchant
102 Sottile St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,225
1 Bedroom
$1,620
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
You’re the newest local in Charleston’s inspired, eclectic NoMo neighborhood– where authenticity shines and where your story is brought to life.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
19 Units Available
Foundry Point
6 Huguenin Avenue, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,505
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unmatched Charleston LivingLocated in the highly desirable NoMo neighborhood, Foundry Point offers luxury living with Charleston charm.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1301 Rutledge Avenue
1301 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
774 sqft
Great condo downtown located across the street from Rutledge Cab Company. Parking is onsite. Nice courtyard in rear of building.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2128 Courtland Avenue
2128 Courtland Avenue, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
760 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
The best part about this property is not only the downtown location but also the huge amount of free parking space available!There are endless possibilities for this prime downtown Triplex!Willing to do business leases at $9 per sq/ft and Air bnb
Results within 1 mile of Silver Hill - Magnolia
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
224 Units Available
511 Meeting
511 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,451
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1041 sqft
Experience luxury living in the thriving Upper Meeting Street district. Unparalleled 24-hour amenity spaces and collaborative work areas to suit all your needs.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
70 Units Available
Meeting Street Lofts
601 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,482
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,557
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
1053 sqft
A location at Meeting Street Lofts puts you at the crossroads of Charleston’s burgeoning Upper Peninsula district. It’s a bona fide young professional hotbed and haven for new restaurants, breweries, eclectic retail and more.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
40 Units Available
The Guild
128 Columbus St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,675
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1215 sqft
Modern homes with granite counters and walk-in closets. Lots of community amenities, including a coffee bar, wine room, and pool. Easy access to I-26. Close to Hampton Park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
2 Units Available
Elan Midtown
441 Meeting St, Charleston, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,514
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant living in the heart of downtown Charleston. These upscale, pet-friendly apartments feature hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site yoga, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Garage provided.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
157 Grove Street
157 Grove Street, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1943 sqft
***Granite Countertops STAINLESS STEEL appliances! 3 BR 2 BATH, Near HISTORIC DOWNTOWN Charleston neighborhood! - Are you looking for a Historic Charleston Home? CALL for LIVE AGENT 757-744-9058. This 1943 sq. ft.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
226 Grove Street
226 Grove Street, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1188 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome in Wagener Terrace - Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome in Wagener Terrace. Talk about location!! All bedrooms are upstairs and the full bathroom is accessible from the hallway as well as the master bedroom.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1822 Austin Ave
1822 Austin Avenue, Charleston, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1300 sqft
Available this Spring - Pet Friendly Home with Fenced-In Yard! - Newly renovated 4 bed/1.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
240 Saint Margaret Street
240 Saint Margaret Street, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1403 sqft
240 Saint Margaret Street Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom unit in Wagener Terrace - Talk about location! This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit is available August 1.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1 Cool Blow St. Apt 127
1 Cool Blow Street, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit Apt 127 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Condo in Heart of Downtown - Property Id: 277110 This condo is a two-bedroom and one bath with an amazing room with open walls of glass that flows into both the kitchen and 1 bedroom.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
23 Strawberry Lane
23 Strawberry Lane, Charleston, SC
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
1889 sqft
Brand New Construction in North Central! - Be the first to live in this brand single family home in the North Central area of downtown Charleston! This property features off street parking, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, bike storage, ring
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1849 Doscher Avenue
1849 Doscher Avenue, Charleston, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1276 sqft
1849 Doscher Avenue Available 08/01/20 Adorable 4 Bed/2 Bath Home with Large Front Porch! - Spacious 4 bed/2 bath home that's only minutes to the heart of downtown Charleston! The home has been recently renovated with new paint and flooring
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
390 Huger Street
390 Huger Street, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
821 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful 2 bed 2 bath home located in historic Downtown Charleston! The main living area of the home features an open floorplan with hardwood floors throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
137 Gordon Street - A, Unit A
137 Gordon Street, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath unit available July 15th. Excellent location in Wagener Terrace, close to the Citadel, MUSC, College of Charleston and walking distance to Hampton Park! Updated appliances HVAC system.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
75 Cooper Street
75 Cooper Street, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1363 sqft
Gorgeous newly built home features everything light and bright. Lots of windows offer so much light in this beautiful space. This home comes fully equipped with a very large kitchen, honed granite counter tops, gas range and lots of cabinet space.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
9 Cleveland St
9 Cleveland Street, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1239 sqft
Welcome to this beautifully maintained vintage Charleston style home. This 2 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the heart of downtown Charleston! The home has a large foyer with separate access to the living room.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
19 Addlestone Ave
19 Addlestone Avenue, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
912 sqft
This quaint two bedroom home is located in the desirable Hampton Park where you can walk, run, bike, and enjoy being outside. A screened-in patio welcomes you to the front entrance of the house.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
74 Reid Street
74 Reid Street, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$3,000
1400 sqft
Lovely ground floor space in the heart of upper Meeting St! One block to King St. andStarbucks, The Darling and Felix. ADA compliant with parking and ramp to double doors. One bedroom with wide, open living/dining area and numerous storage spaces.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
178 Sans Souci St
178 San Souci St, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1296 sqft
Wonderful three bedroom home in Wagener Terrace. Walking distance to Hampton Park and several restaurants, coffee shops, and more.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
124 Drake Street
124 Drake Street, Charleston, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1440 sqft
Great 4 bedroom townhouse located next to The Cigar Factory! Includes washer, dryer, off-street parking, and available August 1st!