downtown charleston
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:50 PM
108 Apartments for rent in Downtown Charleston, Charleston, SC
$
Charleston Urban
296 King Street, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,400
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1033 sqft
This property is owned by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
69 Anson St
69 Anson Street, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
CHARMING HOME IN DESIRED ANSONBOROUGH NEIGHBORHOOD - Property Id: 126654 This carriage house is located in the desirable Ansonbourough neighborhood.
28 Society Street C
28 Society St, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$5,300
1248 sqft
Society Street - Property Id: 183305 Charming and unique carriage house with lovely walled Charleston garden courtyard. Lovely plantings and a fountain complete the garden.
55 Laurens St
55 Laurens Street, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$2,650
800 sqft
Available 08/07/20 Executive Retreat - Property Id: 125071 Nicely appointed one bedroom (double bed); living room/dining area; bedroom/bath (shower only)...
15 Horlbeck Alley Unit 3
15 Horlbeck Alley, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Incredible downtown Charleston apartment located between the market and Broad Street - Available immediately...incredible location/heart of downtown...walk to everything Charleston...two master suites plus office/ study...
350 King St #303
350 King Street, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,999
500 sqft
Furnished Condo Available in the Heart of Charleston! - Available July 1st.
33 Calhoun Street
33 Calhoun Street, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1567 sqft
Furnished luxury condo in perfect downtown area, Overlooking Gadedenboro park, views of the harbor, walk to resturants, walk to charleston markets, walk and see shows at Gaillard, walk to the library, walk and shop on King steet! GREAT location!
4 Beaufain St 202
4 Beaufain Street, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$2,750
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 202 Available 08/15/20 Condo in the center of town! - Property Id: 142992 Centrally located 1 bedroom/1 bathroom condo.
54 Wentworth Street
54 Wentworth Street, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,520
416 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Perfect location right in the middle of Historic Downtown Charleston! This top floor, 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom apartment features restored hardwood floors and an upgraded bathroom.
291 King Street
291 King Street, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1500 sqft
ONE MONTH RENT FREE! We are now offer the second month of the lease term RENT FREE! Sign a rental agreement now and start saving!ONE OF THE LAST UNITS AVAILABLE IN THIS BUILDING!This is a three bedroom, two bath unit that overlooks King Street.
348 King Street
348 King Street, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1123 sqft
Upscale, fully furnished apartment located on King Street. All utilities are included, 2 parking spots and washer and dryer.This unit is available for a month to month basis or long term.
289 King Street
289 King Street, Charleston, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1000 sqft
ONE MONTH RENT FREE! We are now offer the second month of the lease term RENT FREE! Sign a rental agreement now and start saving!Large Rental on King Street, just one block away from the College of Charleston! This unit is located on the second
121 Calhoun Street
121 Calhoun Street, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1200 sqft
*We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals. Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom apartment in the heart of downtown Charleston, available August 5, 2020.
85 Cumberland Street, #2
85 Cumberland Street, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$2,600
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FURNISHED - AVAILABLE JULY 15th, 2020. Only steps from the heart of Historic Downtown Charleston, this luxury furnished condo is perfect as an executive rental or extended stay in Charleston.
85 Cumberland Street, #9
85 Cumberland St, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$2,600
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FURNISHED - Only steps from the heart of Historic Downtown Charleston, this luxury condo is perfect as an executive rental or extended stay in Charleston.
108 Queen Street Apt A
108 Queen Street, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
Queen Street Town home 1 Block from King Street - Property Id: 126661 Fantastic Location! Just one block from King Street. Downstairs apartment of beautiful home that sits on the corner of Queen Street and Archdale.
3 Queen Street
3 Queen Street, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$2,000
668 sqft
Loft style condo in the heart of the French Quarter in historic downtown Charleston. This ideal pied-a-terre has one bedroom with an en suite bath plus a large walk-in closet.
90-B Alexander Street
90 Alexander St, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1200 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST. Second floor apartment. Good location for MUSC and young professionals.
175 Concord Street
175 Concord Street, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1443 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished Condo. Convenient French Quarter location across from The Cooper luxury hotel under construction adding new upscale amenities including a rooftop lounge, spa, dock, and shops to your doorsteps.
36 Prioleau Street
36 Prioleau Street, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$4,000
1342 sqft
One Vendue Range has long been the standard bearer in downtown Charleston for Luxury Condominium Living and this well-appointed top-floor luxury offering will not disappoint.
360 King Street
360 King Street, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
868 sqft
Unit 205 of 360 King Street features 2 bedrooms with raised ceilings and large interior windows above the bedroom closets.
25 George Street
25 George Street, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
800 sqft
*We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals. Located just two blocks from Marion Square, less than one block from King Street, and is close to the College Of Charleston Campuses, this 2 bed 2 bath apartment is placed perfectly.
5 Motley Lane
5 Motley Lane, Charleston, SC
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
3800 sqft
*We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals. Gorgeous FULLY FURNISHED home in historic Ansonborough of Downtown Charleston. This contemporary 4 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home is truly a unique find.
7 Fulton Street
7 Fulton Street, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
4059 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED! 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Totally updatedWalk to King Street and the Battary is two buildings from King Street and two blocks from Broad Street. GREAT LOCATION!!!