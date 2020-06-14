Apartment List
125 Apartments for rent in Charleston, SC with garage

Charleston apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
33 Units Available
Bees Ferry Apartment Homes
2020 Proximity Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,110
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,936
1450 sqft
This community is convenient to the Walmart Supercenter and West Ashley High School. Units feature fireplaces and granite countertops, and they have been recently renovated. Residents enjoy a yoga studio, valet, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym.
14 Units Available
The Apartments at Shade Tree
2030 Wildts Battery Blvd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,089
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,883
1138 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Apartments at Shade Tree in Charleston. View photos, descriptions and more!
14 Units Available
The Standard at James Island
215 Promenade Vista St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,280
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,374
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1128 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to I-26. Units feature laundry, walk-in closets, and garbage disposal. Communal amenities that residents enjoy include pool table, yoga, garage, community garden, and clubhouse.
24 Units Available
1000 West
1000 Bonieta Harrold Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,105
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1330 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, just off Savannah Highway. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes hot tub, pool, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance.
$
69 Units Available
The Avenues at Verdier Pointe
3530 Verdier Blvd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,170
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1491 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with breakfast bars, fully equipped kitchens with double sinks, large bathroom, walk-in closets. Some units have connected garage. Online access for payments and maintenance requests. Saltwater pool, communal outdoor kitchen.
Daniel Island
31 Units Available
Central Island Square
50 Central Island St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,267
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,349
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1091 sqft
Belle Hall Shopping Center, Interstate 526 and the beach are just moments from this property. Community amenities include a pool, fitness center, dog park and available storage units. Apartments include quartz countertops and glass cooktops.
$
80 Units Available
Avalon at James Island
202 Promenade Vista Street, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,390
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Renew your senses in complete comfort. Avalon at James Island is surrounded by the natural beauty of the Charleston landscape with the option to experience it all.
36 Units Available
Caroline
99 WestEdge St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,350
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,570
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1177 sqft
Amazing location on the Peninsula in walking distance to Charleston's best nightlife, shopping, and dining. Apartments feature private terraces, gourmet kitchens, soaking tubs, and faux-wood flooring.
10 Units Available
Heron Reserve
3301 Glenn McConnell Pkwy, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,079
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1437 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today!Imagine coming home to your apartment with large, open floor plans and designer features in a beautiful community with well-manicured grounds, friendly staff, and resort style amenities.
Daniel Island
24 Units Available
Talison Row
480 Seven Farms Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,190
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hardwood flooring, granite countertops, and walk-in closets are just some of the features of these modern homes. Common amenities include bike racks, a business center, and game room. Close to Charleston Historic District.
$
35 Units Available
Spyglass Seaside
1674 Folly Rd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,324
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,483
1437 sqft
Great access to the beach and seaside area. On-site yoga, pool, fire pit and gym area. Beautifully appointed apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a patio or balcony. Dog park available.
$
41 Units Available
Sweetwater
170 Rebellion Farms Pl, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,178
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1185 sqft
Great location, just minutes from downtown. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes 24-hour gym, pool, clubhouse and fire pit.
$
20 Units Available
Proximity Residences
2021 Proximity Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,159
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,527
1444 sqft
Community offers pool, clubhouse, coffee bar and BBQ grill. Units include air conditioning, walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookup, and patio or balcony. Located off of Bees Ferry Drive, close to shopping and dining.
Daniel Island
20 Units Available
Simmons Park
211 River Landing Dr, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,392
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1161 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Enjoy the cafe, pool and fitness center on-site. Easy access to I-526. Close to the Wando River.
Cannonborough - Elliottborough
1 Unit Available
Elan Midtown
441 Meeting St, Charleston, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,602
1341 sqft
Elegant living in the heart of downtown Charleston. These upscale, pet-friendly apartments feature hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site yoga, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Garage provided.
42 Units Available
Cooper River Farms
650 Enterprise Blvd, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,235
811 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,274
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
1122 sqft
Waterfront living, with spacious floor plans, a saltwater pool and a yoga studio. A dog park, car wash area, and community garden. An easy, scenic drive to major tech employers, plus you're right off I-526.
23 Units Available
Element Carolina Bay
1500 Parklawn Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,096
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1371 sqft
This community provides residents with a saltwater pool, valet trash, concierge service and Starbucks coffee bar. Apartments include granite countertops, sunrooms and spa-inspired bathrooms. Carolina Bay Park and the Citadel Mall are just minutes away.
Daniel Island
36 Units Available
Daniel Island Village
455 Seven Farms Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,169
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
1356 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, with gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. The green community features a pool, a gym and a courtyard. On the banks of the Cooper and Wando rivers, and near the Atlantic Ocean.
Old Windemere
23 Units Available
35 Folly
35 Folly Road Boulevard, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,245
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
1028 sqft
Near Downtown Charleston and Highway 17. A smoke-free community featuring yoga, a pool, coffee bar and bocce court. Granite countertops and hardwood floors in apartments. Dog grooming area in a pet-friendly community.
46 Units Available
Riverland Woods
1001 Riverland Woods Pl, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1341 sqft
Situated on acres of green space in James Island. Luxury apartments with huge walk-in closets, fully equipped gourmet kitchens and private outdoor living spaces. Multiple resort-style amenities, including lakefront walking trails. Tenants enjoy complimentary coffee.
$
Silver Hill - Magnolia
88 Units Available
Atlantic at Grand Oaks
1235 Ashley Gardens Ave, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,077
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1331 sqft
Nestled in Northwest Charleston close to the airport, these apartment homes feature a resort-style pool, a gym with yoga studio and gas grills. The homes include wood-style flooring, in-unit laundry and modern kitchens.
$
Silver Hill - Magnolia
20 Units Available
Foundry Point
6 Huguenin Avenue, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,505
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unmatched Charleston Living Located in the highly desirable NoMo neighborhood, Foundry Point offers luxury living with Charleston charm.
$
57 Units Available
Bluewater at Bolton's Landing Apartment Homes
1680 Bluewater Way, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,049
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1404 sqft
Managed by Sterling Management, Ltd., Inc.
East Side
88 Units Available
Meeting Street Lofts
601 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,553
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,537
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,238
1053 sqft
A location at Meeting Street Lofts puts you at the crossroads of Charleston’s burgeoning Upper Peninsula district. It’s a bona fide young professional hotbed and haven for new restaurants, breweries, eclectic retail and more.
City Guide for Charleston, SC

Welcome to Charleston! Lesson one: how to pronounce the name of your new city. First, pull a chair up onto your porch and lean back in it slowly. Kick your feet up, then sip on a sweet tea or a lemonade. Now take several slow, deep breaths until you are so relaxed you're almost asleep. Okay, now you're ready. Repeat after me, "Chaaaahlestun." Now let's find you an apartment!

Having trouble with Craigslist Charleston? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Charleston, SC

Charleston apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

