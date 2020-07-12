/
daniel island
225 Apartments for rent in Daniel Island, Charleston, SC
20 Units Available
Talison Row
480 Seven Farms Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,200
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hardwood flooring, granite countertops, and walk-in closets are just some of the features of these modern homes. Common amenities include bike racks, a business center, and game room. Close to Charleston Historic District.
32 Units Available
Daniel Island Village
455 Seven Farms Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,260
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
1356 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, with gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. The green community features a pool, a gym and a courtyard. On the banks of the Cooper and Wando rivers, and near the Atlantic Ocean.
10 Units Available
Wharf 7
515 Robert Daniel Dr, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,190
687 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1180 sqft
Excellent location off of I-526. Units offer residents extra storage, ice maker, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Community features include clubhouse, coffee bar, pool and media room.
31 Units Available
Central Island Square
50 Central Island St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,184
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,274
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1090 sqft
Belle Hall Shopping Center, Interstate 526 and the beach are just moments from this property. Community amenities include a pool, fitness center, dog park and available storage units. Apartments include quartz countertops and glass cooktops.
1 Unit Available
100 Bucksley Lane #104
100 Bucksley Lane, Charleston, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Seven Farms - FURNISHED 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, first floor condo available within walking distance to all Daniel Island has to offer! Features include 9 foot ceilings and a fully equipped kitchen, a large walk-in closet in the master bedroom, a
1 Unit Available
1549 Willtown St
1549 Willtown Street, Charleston, SC
4 Bedrooms
$4,495
3244 sqft
**APPROVED APPLICATION-LEASE PENDING** Welcome to this beautiful 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home located in the heart of Daniel Island! Upon entering the home there is a formal dining room immediately to the right.
1 Unit Available
1400 Elfe Street
1400 Elfe Street, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1424 sqft
Barfield Park - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1519003?source=marketing You will definitely want to take a look at this gorgeous corner lot 3 bedroom, 2.
1 Unit Available
1838 Pierce Street
1838 Pierce Street, Charleston, SC
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2740 sqft
Exquisite Daniel Island FURNISHED town home features 3 bedrooms in the main house as well as a fully furnished finished room over the garage. Impeccably furnished complete with linens, kitchen accessories, china and more.
1 Unit Available
130 River Landing Drive
130 River Landing Drive, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,250
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Daniel Island. Spectacular, renovated 1-bedroom apartment with fireplace, new washer/dryer, screened porch, lots of storage. Stainless steel appliances. Freshly painted. New bathroom vanity with granite countertop and lights.
Results within 1 mile of Daniel Island
39 Units Available
Bridgeside
175 Harbor Bridge Lane, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,386
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,429
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1191 sqft
A stunning location just minutes from the water. Apartment upgrades include granite countertops, a fireplace and hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar, grill area, 24-hour gym and yoga. Pool available. Pet-friendly.
30 Units Available
Sweetwater
170 Rebellion Farms Pl, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,178
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1185 sqft
Great location, just minutes from downtown. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes 24-hour gym, pool, clubhouse and fire pit.
1 Unit Available
218 Kelsey Blvd
218 Kelsey Boulevard, Berkeley County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1595 sqft
- Water and sewer included. Welcome home. This is a very spacious town-home located in the much desirable Beresford Commons. The property has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Very open floor plan, meticulously taken care of, and freshly painted.
1 Unit Available
222 Kelsey Boulevard
222 Kelsey Boulevard, Berkeley County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1595 sqft
This is a very spacious town-home located in the much desirable Beresford Commons. The property has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Very open floor plan that has been meticulously taken care of.
Results within 5 miles of Daniel Island
224 Units Available
511 Meeting
511 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,451
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1041 sqft
Experience luxury living in the thriving Upper Meeting Street district. Unparalleled 24-hour amenity spaces and collaborative work areas to suit all your needs.
116 Units Available
The Boulevard
725 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,121
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,227
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1127 sqft
Urban and trendy apartments near the waterway. Updated interiors include granite countertops, hardwood floors, large walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, gym, coffee bar and game room. Community garden and dog park available.
48 Units Available
Factory at Garco
4993 O'hear Avenue, North Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,159
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1119 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Factory at Garco in North Charleston. View photos, descriptions and more!
23 Units Available
Cooper River Farms
650 Enterprise Blvd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,199
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,932
1340 sqft
Waterfront living, with spacious floor plans, a saltwater pool and a yoga studio. A dog park, car wash area, and community garden. An easy, scenic drive to major tech employers, plus you're right off I-526.
29 Units Available
Haven at Indigo Square
1800 Indigo Market Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,246
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,286
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1378 sqft
Luxury apartments located just 20 minutes from downtown Charleston. Units feature wood cabinetry, vinyl flooring and stainless steel appliances. Community has a BBQ and picnic area, bike storage and walking trail.
49 Units Available
Caroline
99 WestEdge St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,425
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,570
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1177 sqft
Amazing location on the Peninsula in walking distance to Charleston's best nightlife, shopping, and dining. Apartments feature private terraces, gourmet kitchens, soaking tubs, and faux-wood flooring.
15 Units Available
The Watch on Shem Creek
997 Johnnie Dodds Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,135
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1031 sqft
Luxury units feature laundry, recent renovations, fireplace, and patio or balcony. Residents have access to communal tennis court, pool and parking. Waterfront location, with marsh and wetlands for boating and fishing.
70 Units Available
Meeting Street Lofts
601 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,482
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,557
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
1053 sqft
A location at Meeting Street Lofts puts you at the crossroads of Charleston’s burgeoning Upper Peninsula district. It’s a bona fide young professional hotbed and haven for new restaurants, breweries, eclectic retail and more.
19 Units Available
Edgewater Plantation
100 Eighty Oak Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,220
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1387 sqft
Community includes fitness center, fire pit, and BBQ grills. Apartment amenities include private balcony or patio, breakfast bar, and pantry. Located close to the Wando River and Westbrook Brewing Company.
25 Units Available
35 Folly
35 Folly Road Boulevard, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,304
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1028 sqft
Near Downtown Charleston and Highway 17. A smoke-free community featuring yoga, a pool, coffee bar and bocce court. Granite countertops and hardwood floors in apartments. Dog grooming area in a pet-friendly community.
12 Units Available
Charleston Urban
296 King Street, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,400
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1033 sqft
This property is owned by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.